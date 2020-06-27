More
    Payton Looney takes MLRA win at Salina High Banks!

    Payton Looney takes MLRA win at Salina High Banks!

    Dirt Late Model NewsMLRA Series News

    Payton Looney – Todd Boyd photo

    Dirt Super Late Models

    Lucas Oil MLRA

    A Feature 1

    30 laps | 00:18:47.763

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Payton Looney Republic, MO 15L
    2 4 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 1ST
    3 1 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA 25
    4 5 Jeremiah Hurst Dubuque, IA 58
    5 3 Logan Martin West Plains, MO 36M
    6 18 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56JR
    7 8 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75
    8 13 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 93
    9 7 Jake Timm Winona, MN 49T
    10 12 Garrett Alberson Shreveport, LA 59
    11 20 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 00
    12 21 Justin Duty Molalla, OR 15
    13 6 Jason Papich Nipomo, CA 91P
    14 9 Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 91T
    15 10 Mitch McGrath Waukesha, WI 74
    16 24 Kaeden Cornell Willard, MO 50
    17 16 Daniel Hilsabeck Earlham, IA 22
    18 22 Jeremy Grady Story City, IA 43G
    19 17 Austin Theiss Brenham, TX 7
    20 15 Raymond Merrill Sallisaw, OK 12M
    21 11 Joe Godsey Edinburgh, IN 14G
    22 19 Hayden Ross Muskogee, OK 66
    23 14 Jordan Yaggy Rochester, MN 77Y
    24 23 Brennon Willard Lebanon, MO 3W

    B Feature 1

    12 laps | 00:04:54.562

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Austin Theiss Brenham, TX 7
    2 3 Hayden Ross Muskogee, OK 66
    3 2 Ryan Johnson AURORA, MO 7J
    4 5 Raymond Pitts Pineville, MO 35
    5 6 Kaeden Cornell Willard, MO 50
    6 7 Brennon Willard Lebanon, MO 3W
    DNS Jeremy Conaway Springfield, IL F15
    DNS Justin Mills Pineville, MO 38
    DNS Jake Neal Omaha, NE 14J
    DNS Richard Shepler Sapulpa, OK 88S

    B Feature 2

    12 laps | 00:05:26.149

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56JR
    2 1 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 00
    3 3 Justin Duty Molalla, OR 15
    4 6 Jeremy Grady Story City, IA 43G
    5 4 Preston Luckman Coos Bay, OR 77
    6 5 Aaron Marrant Richmond, MO 1X
    7 7 Cliff Morrow Enid, OK 99M
    DNS Jon Driskell Centerton, AR 88
    DNS Will Vaught Crane, MO 1V

    Heat 1

    10 laps | 00:07:31.204

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA 25
    2 1 Jeremiah Hurst Dubuque, IA 58
    3 3 Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 91T
    4 4 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 93
    5 5 Austin Theiss Brenham, TX 7
    6 7 Jake Neal Omaha, NE 14J
    7 6 Richard Shepler Sapulpa, OK 88S
    8 8 Raymond Pitts Pineville, MO 35
    DNS Kaeden Cornell Willard, MO 50

    Heat 2

    10 laps | 00:03:57.252

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Logan Martin West Plains, MO 36M
    2 2 Jake Timm Winona, MN 49T
    3 4 Joe Godsey Edinburgh, IN 14G
    4 3 Raymond Merrill Sallisaw, OK 12M
    5 5 Ryan Johnson AURORA, MO 7J
    6 6 Hayden Ross Muskogee, OK 66
    7 7 Justin Mills Pineville, MO 38
    DNS Jeremy Conaway Springfield, IL F15
    DNS Brennon Willard Lebanon, MO 3W

    Heat 3

    10 laps | 00:04:42.732

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Payton Looney Republic, MO 15L
    2 3 Jason Papich Nipomo, CA 91P
    3 6 Mitch McGrath Waukesha, WI 74
    4 2 Jordan Yaggy Rochester, MN 77Y
    5 4 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 00
    6 5 Justin Duty Molalla, OR 15
    7 7 Aaron Marrant Richmond, MO 1X
    8 9 Jon Driskell Centerton, AR 88

    Heat 4

    10 laps | 00:04:42.860

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 1ST
    2 2 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75
    3 7 Garrett Alberson Shreveport, LA 59
    4 3 Daniel Hilsabeck Earlham, IA 22
    5 5 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56JR
    6 8 Preston Luckman Coos Bay, OR 77
    7 6 Jeremy Grady Story City, IA 43G
    8 9 Cliff Morrow Enid, OK 99M
    9 4 Will Vaught Crane, MO 1V

    Group A

    00:00:29.349

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
    1 3 Jeremiah Hurst Dubuque, IA 58 14.278
    2 5 Logan Martin West Plains, MO 36M 14.300
    3 4 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA 25 14.410
    4 10 Jake Timm Winona, MN 49T 14.461
    5 13 Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 91T 14.486
    6 8 Raymond Merrill Sallisaw, OK 12M 14.601
    7 2 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 93 14.656
    8 16 Joe Godsey Edinburgh, IN 14G 14.833
    9 18 Kaeden Cornell Willard, MO 50 15.046
    10 11 Ryan Johnson AURORA, MO 7J 15.048
    11 7 Austin Theiss Brenham, TX 7 15.162
    12 17 Hayden Ross Muskogee, OK 66 15.753
    13 14 Richard Shepler Sapulpa, OK 88S 16.018
    14 15 Justin Mills Pineville, MO 38 16.594
    15 12 Jake Neal Omaha, NE 14J 16.594
    16 9 Jeremy Conaway Springfield, IL F15 16.594
    17 1 Raymond Pitts Pineville, MO 35 16.594
    18 6 Brennon Willard Lebanon, MO 3W 16.594

    Group B

    00:00:29.255

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
    1 10 Payton Looney Republic, MO 15L 14.198
    2 13 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 1ST 14.352
    3 14 Jordan Yaggy Rochester, MN 77Y 14.513
    4 7 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75 14.565
    5 1 Jason Papich Nipomo, CA 91P 14.617
    6 4 Daniel Hilsabeck Earlham, IA 22 14.628
    7 11 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 00 14.657
    8 9 Will Vaught Crane, MO 1V 14.694
    9 8 Justin Duty Molalla, OR 15 14.734
    10 5 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56JR 14.899
    11 18 Mitch McGrath Waukesha, WI 74 14.925
    12 3 Jeremy Grady Story City, IA 43G 14.955
    13 12 Aaron Marrant Richmond, MO 1X 14.996
    14 16 Garrett Alberson Shreveport, LA 59 15.031
    15 15 Joseph Gorby Bartletsville, OK 9G 15.170
    16 17 Preston Luckman Coos Bay, OR 77 15.443
    17 6 Jon Driskell Centerton, AR 88 15.611
    18 2 Cliff Morrow Enid, OK 99M 15.794
