Payton Looney takes MLRA win at Salina High Banks!

Dirt Super Late Models
Lucas Oil MLRA
A Feature 1
30 laps | 00:18:47.763
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Payton Looney
|Republic, MO
|15L
|2
|4
|Johnny Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|1ST
|3
|1
|Chad Simpson
|Mt. Vernon, IA
|25
|4
|5
|Jeremiah Hurst
|Dubuque, IA
|58
|5
|3
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|36M
|6
|18
|Tony Jackson Jr
|Lebanon, MO
|56JR
|7
|8
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|8
|13
|Mason Oberkramer
|Broseley, MO
|93
|9
|7
|Jake Timm
|Winona, MN
|49T
|10
|12
|Garrett Alberson
|Shreveport, LA
|59
|11
|20
|Jesse Stovall
|Billings, MO
|00
|12
|21
|Justin Duty
|Molalla, OR
|15
|13
|6
|Jason Papich
|Nipomo, CA
|91P
|14
|9
|Tony Toste
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|91T
|15
|10
|Mitch McGrath
|Waukesha, WI
|74
|16
|24
|Kaeden Cornell
|Willard, MO
|50
|17
|16
|Daniel Hilsabeck
|Earlham, IA
|22
|18
|22
|Jeremy Grady
|Story City, IA
|43G
|19
|17
|Austin Theiss
|Brenham, TX
|7
|20
|15
|Raymond Merrill
|Sallisaw, OK
|12M
|21
|11
|Joe Godsey
|Edinburgh, IN
|14G
|22
|19
|Hayden Ross
|Muskogee, OK
|66
|23
|14
|Jordan Yaggy
|Rochester, MN
|77Y
|24
|23
|Brennon Willard
|Lebanon, MO
|3W
B Feature 1
12 laps | 00:04:54.562
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Austin Theiss
|Brenham, TX
|7
|2
|3
|Hayden Ross
|Muskogee, OK
|66
|3
|2
|Ryan Johnson
|AURORA, MO
|7J
|4
|5
|Raymond Pitts
|Pineville, MO
|35
|5
|6
|Kaeden Cornell
|Willard, MO
|50
|6
|7
|Brennon Willard
|Lebanon, MO
|3W
|DNS
|–
|Jeremy Conaway
|Springfield, IL
|F15
|DNS
|–
|Justin Mills
|Pineville, MO
|38
|DNS
|–
|Jake Neal
|Omaha, NE
|14J
|DNS
|–
|Richard Shepler
|Sapulpa, OK
|88S
B Feature 2
12 laps | 00:05:26.149
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Tony Jackson Jr
|Lebanon, MO
|56JR
|2
|1
|Jesse Stovall
|Billings, MO
|00
|3
|3
|Justin Duty
|Molalla, OR
|15
|4
|6
|Jeremy Grady
|Story City, IA
|43G
|5
|4
|Preston Luckman
|Coos Bay, OR
|77
|6
|5
|Aaron Marrant
|Richmond, MO
|1X
|7
|7
|Cliff Morrow
|Enid, OK
|99M
|DNS
|–
|Jon Driskell
|Centerton, AR
|88
|DNS
|–
|Will Vaught
|Crane, MO
|1V
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:07:31.204
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Chad Simpson
|Mt. Vernon, IA
|25
|2
|1
|Jeremiah Hurst
|Dubuque, IA
|58
|3
|3
|Tony Toste
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|91T
|4
|4
|Mason Oberkramer
|Broseley, MO
|93
|5
|5
|Austin Theiss
|Brenham, TX
|7
|6
|7
|Jake Neal
|Omaha, NE
|14J
|7
|6
|Richard Shepler
|Sapulpa, OK
|88S
|8
|8
|Raymond Pitts
|Pineville, MO
|35
|DNS
|–
|Kaeden Cornell
|Willard, MO
|50
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:03:57.252
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|36M
|2
|2
|Jake Timm
|Winona, MN
|49T
|3
|4
|Joe Godsey
|Edinburgh, IN
|14G
|4
|3
|Raymond Merrill
|Sallisaw, OK
|12M
|5
|5
|Ryan Johnson
|AURORA, MO
|7J
|6
|6
|Hayden Ross
|Muskogee, OK
|66
|7
|7
|Justin Mills
|Pineville, MO
|38
|DNS
|–
|Jeremy Conaway
|Springfield, IL
|F15
|DNS
|–
|Brennon Willard
|Lebanon, MO
|3W
Heat 3
10 laps | 00:04:42.732
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Payton Looney
|Republic, MO
|15L
|2
|3
|Jason Papich
|Nipomo, CA
|91P
|3
|6
|Mitch McGrath
|Waukesha, WI
|74
|4
|2
|Jordan Yaggy
|Rochester, MN
|77Y
|5
|4
|Jesse Stovall
|Billings, MO
|00
|6
|5
|Justin Duty
|Molalla, OR
|15
|7
|7
|Aaron Marrant
|Richmond, MO
|1X
|8
|9
|Jon Driskell
|Centerton, AR
|88
Heat 4
10 laps | 00:04:42.860
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Johnny Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|1ST
|2
|2
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|3
|7
|Garrett Alberson
|Shreveport, LA
|59
|4
|3
|Daniel Hilsabeck
|Earlham, IA
|22
|5
|5
|Tony Jackson Jr
|Lebanon, MO
|56JR
|6
|8
|Preston Luckman
|Coos Bay, OR
|77
|7
|6
|Jeremy Grady
|Story City, IA
|43G
|8
|9
|Cliff Morrow
|Enid, OK
|99M
|9
|4
|Will Vaught
|Crane, MO
|1V
Group A
00:00:29.349
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|3
|Jeremiah Hurst
|Dubuque, IA
|58
|14.278
|2
|5
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|36M
|14.300
|3
|4
|Chad Simpson
|Mt. Vernon, IA
|25
|14.410
|4
|10
|Jake Timm
|Winona, MN
|49T
|14.461
|5
|13
|Tony Toste
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|91T
|14.486
|6
|8
|Raymond Merrill
|Sallisaw, OK
|12M
|14.601
|7
|2
|Mason Oberkramer
|Broseley, MO
|93
|14.656
|8
|16
|Joe Godsey
|Edinburgh, IN
|14G
|14.833
|9
|18
|Kaeden Cornell
|Willard, MO
|50
|15.046
|10
|11
|Ryan Johnson
|AURORA, MO
|7J
|15.048
|11
|7
|Austin Theiss
|Brenham, TX
|7
|15.162
|12
|17
|Hayden Ross
|Muskogee, OK
|66
|15.753
|13
|14
|Richard Shepler
|Sapulpa, OK
|88S
|16.018
|14
|15
|Justin Mills
|Pineville, MO
|38
|16.594
|15
|12
|Jake Neal
|Omaha, NE
|14J
|16.594
|16
|9
|Jeremy Conaway
|Springfield, IL
|F15
|16.594
|17
|1
|Raymond Pitts
|Pineville, MO
|35
|16.594
|18
|6
|Brennon Willard
|Lebanon, MO
|3W
|16.594
Group B
00:00:29.255
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|10
|Payton Looney
|Republic, MO
|15L
|14.198
|2
|13
|Johnny Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|1ST
|14.352
|3
|14
|Jordan Yaggy
|Rochester, MN
|77Y
|14.513
|4
|7
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|14.565
|5
|1
|Jason Papich
|Nipomo, CA
|91P
|14.617
|6
|4
|Daniel Hilsabeck
|Earlham, IA
|22
|14.628
|7
|11
|Jesse Stovall
|Billings, MO
|00
|14.657
|8
|9
|Will Vaught
|Crane, MO
|1V
|14.694
|9
|8
|Justin Duty
|Molalla, OR
|15
|14.734
|10
|5
|Tony Jackson Jr
|Lebanon, MO
|56JR
|14.899
|11
|18
|Mitch McGrath
|Waukesha, WI
|74
|14.925
|12
|3
|Jeremy Grady
|Story City, IA
|43G
|14.955
|13
|12
|Aaron Marrant
|Richmond, MO
|1X
|14.996
|14
|16
|Garrett Alberson
|Shreveport, LA
|59
|15.031
|15
|15
|Joseph Gorby
|Bartletsville, OK
|9G
|15.170
|16
|17
|Preston Luckman
|Coos Bay, OR
|77
|15.443
|17
|6
|Jon Driskell
|Centerton, AR
|88
|15.611
|18
|2
|Cliff Morrow
|Enid, OK
|99M
|15.794
