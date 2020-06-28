Owens Remains Unstoppable in Lucas Oil Win at Talladega

EASTABOGA, AL (June 27, 2020) – Jimmy Owens won his fourth straight Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt series event on Saturday Night leading all the way in the EZ-GO 50. The event marked the first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race at Talladega Short Track in 12 years.
The current series point leader extended his lead in the championship standings with his 69th career series victory. Josh Richards finished second in the Clint Bowyer Racing entry and Kyle Hardy recorded his best career finish in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series as he rounded out the Big River Steel podium in third. Michael Page came home in fourth followed by former series rookie-of-the-year, Billy Moyer Jr. in fifth.
Owens took the lead at the start of the race with Hudson O’Neal quickly moving from his fourth starting spot to second. O’Neal ran in second behind Owens until he slowed on lap 8 and exited the race. Jonathan Davenport moved into second place where he would stay until a caution flew for him with 31 laps scored.
Richards became the third different driver to run in the second spot behind Owens. A caution with ten laps to go bunched the field up, but for the fourth series race in a row, Owens went on to the victory in the richest race ever ran at TST.
“Once again, the car was flawless all weekend,” said the 48-year-old 3-time series champion in Lucas Oil Victory Lane, “My hats to the crew and Dale McDowell for prepping the track this week. They watered the track and gave us a racy track for a long time. It’s great to come home with a win for Pope Construction, they are just up the road from here. He has helped us for years. I am just glad he could be a part of it and be here with us. I don’t think I have ever been here where I haven’t run off the corner in one and two. I am glad the fans stuck it out and I’m glad the weather held out. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”
Richards tried his best to stay with Owens in the closing laps but settled for the second finishing spot. “Those guys have a done a good job,” said Richards in reference to Owens and his crew. “Whatever he has going on, he’s been riding it. It doesn’t seem like he has to hustle it very much. Compared to last night, tonight, we got the car more dialed in. We ran the race we feel like we came to win. We were right there on him. He beat us in certain parts of the track, but we feel like we can run with him in other parts. Our balance is good, and we will just keep on digging.”
Hardy was pleased with his run, “We came here with our backs against the wall. We had a tough night last night. I wish It didn’t end like it did. Hats off to the track crew. They worked hard on it this week and they gave us a track to race on. That’s what it’s all about. It means a lot to come here and finish behind Jimmy Owens and Josh Richards.”
The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, Red Line Oil, General Tire, Midwest Sheet Metal, Hypercoil Springs, Ohlins Shocks, and Champion Spark Plugs.
Completing the top ten were Cory Hedgecock, Dillon Tidmore, Tanner English, Tyler Erb, and Stormy Scott.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
EZ-Go 50
Saturday, June 27th, 2020
Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL
Lucas Oil Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 14.036 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 14.273 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 38-Dillon Tidmore[5]; 3. 18X-Michael Page[4]; 4. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 5. 50-Shanon Buckingham[8]; 6. 10J-Joseph Joiner[10]; 7. 66-Jake Knowles[7]; 8. 16S-Sam Seawright[6]; 9. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 10. 00P-Dalton Polston[9]; 11. (DNS) 29-Christian Hanger
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott[1]; 3. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[8]; 5. 91-Heath Hindman[5]; 6. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 7. 85-Jason Hiett[6]; 8. 35-Dallas Cooper[7]; 9. 6S-Blake Spencer[9]; 10. (DNS) 8-Kyle Strickler
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[4]; 3. 79-Kyle Hardy[5]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 5. 44D-Dalton Cook[3]; 6. 22R-Will Roland[8]; 7. 57-Josh Adkins[9]; 8. 25M-Justin Mcree[10]; 9. 17-Logan Roberson[6]; 10. 84-Austin Smith[7]; 11. (DNS) 99M-JR Moseley
Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 3. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[3]; 4. 76-Brandon Overton[4]; 5. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 6. 24-Zach Leonhardi[6]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[8]; 8. 25T-Tim Roszell[9]; 9. 62-Cody King[7]; 10. 42K-Cla Knight[10]
Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 50-Shanon Buckingham[1]; 2. 91-Heath Hindman[2]; 3. 10J-Joseph Joiner[3]; 4. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 5. 85-Jason Hiett[6]; 6. 66-Jake Knowles[5]; 7. 25-Shane Clanton[9]; 8. 16S-Sam Seawright[7]; 9. 35-Dallas Cooper[8]; 10. 6S-Blake Spencer[10]; 11. (DNS) 00P-Dalton Polston; 12. (DNS) 8-Kyle Strickler; 13. (DNS) 29-Christian Hanger
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 2. 44D-Dalton Cook[1]; 3. 24-Zach Leonhardi[4]; 4. 22R-Will Roland[3]; 5. 25T-Tim Roszell[8]; 6. 57-Josh Adkins[5]; 7. 62-Cody King[10]; 8. 42K-Cla Knight[12]; 9. 84-Austin Smith[11]; 10. 25M-Justin Mcree[7]; 11. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 12. 99M-JR Moseley[13]; 13. (DNS) 17-Logan Roberson
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|Pos
|Start
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Pay
|1
|2
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$12,900
|2
|3
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$6,300
|3
|10
|79
|Kyle Hardy
|Stephens City, VA
|$3,500
|4
|9
|18X
|Michael Page
|Winston, GA
|$2,750
|5
|6
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|$2,950
|6
|12
|23H
|Cory Hedgecock
|Loudon, TN
|$1,800
|7
|5
|38
|Dillon Tidmore
|Gadsen, AL
|$1,500
|8
|14
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|$2,100
|9
|18
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|$1,900
|10
|7
|2S
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|$1,100
|11
|13
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|$1,775
|12
|20
|44D
|Dalton Cook
|Columbus, GA
|$1,050
|13
|15
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$1,725
|14
|17
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|$1,700
|15
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$2,000
|16
|24
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|$1,000
|17
|11
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,800
|18
|16
|76
|Brandon Overton
|Evans, GA
|$1,000
|19
|8
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$1,700
|20
|19
|91
|Heath Hindman
|Signal Mountain, TN
|$1,000
|21
|22
|24
|Zach Leonhardi
|Douglasville, GA
|$1,000
|22
|21
|10J
|Joseph Joiner
|Milton, FL
|$1,000
|23
|4
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,000
|24
|23
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|$1,700
Race Statistics
Entrants: 42
Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens
Margin of Victory: 1.581 seconds
Cautions: Hudson O’Neal (Lap 8); Jonathan Davenport (Lap 31); Shanon Buckingham, Earl Pearson Jr. (Lap 40)
Series Provisionals: Shane Clanton, Tyler Bruening
Fast Time Provisional: n/a
Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Josh Richards, Kyle Hardy
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Erb (Advanced 9 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (50 Laps)
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines
Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #1 – 14.276 seconds)
STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Jonathan Davenport
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport
Time of Race: 23 minutes 48 seconds
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|3545
|$99,300
|2
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|3145
|$63,300
|3
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|3140
|$58,350
|4
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|3115
|$47,100
|5
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|3090
|$53,475
|6
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|3035
|$43,207
|7
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|2975
|$44,900
|7
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|2975
|$45,700
|9
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|2725
|$30,025
|10
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|2615
|$24,025
|11
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|2505
|$23,325
|12
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|2470
|$22,900
|13
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|2445
|$23,925
|14
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|2320
|$13,875
|15
|2S
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2205
|$12,975
|16
|76
|Brandon Overton
|Evans, GA
|2125
|$53,150