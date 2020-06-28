More
    Owens Remains Unstoppable in Lucas Oil Win at Talladega

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
    Jimmy Owens – Heath Lawson photo

    EASTABOGA, AL (June 27, 2020) – Jimmy Owens won his fourth straight Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt series event on Saturday Night leading all the way in the EZ-GO 50. The event marked the first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race at Talladega Short Track in 12 years.

    The current series point leader extended his lead in the championship standings with his 69th career series victory. Josh Richards finished second in the Clint Bowyer Racing entry and Kyle Hardy recorded his best career finish in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series as he rounded out the Big River Steel podium in third. Michael Page came home in fourth followed by former series rookie-of-the-year, Billy Moyer Jr. in fifth.

    Owens took the lead at the start of the race with Hudson O’Neal quickly moving from his fourth starting spot to second. O’Neal ran in second behind Owens until he slowed on lap 8 and exited the race. Jonathan Davenport moved into second place where he would stay until a caution flew for him with 31 laps scored.

    Richards became the third different driver to run in the second spot behind Owens. A caution with ten laps to go bunched the field up, but for the fourth series race in a row, Owens went on to the victory in the richest race ever ran at TST.

    “Once again, the car was flawless all weekend,” said the 48-year-old 3-time series champion in Lucas Oil Victory Lane, “My hats to the crew and Dale McDowell for prepping the track this week. They watered the track and gave us a racy track for a long time. It’s great to come home with a win for Pope Construction, they are just up the road from here. He has helped us for years. I am just glad he could be a part of it and be here with us. I don’t think I have ever been here where I haven’t run off the corner in one and two. I am glad the fans stuck it out and I’m glad the weather held out. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

    Richards tried his best to stay with Owens in the closing laps but settled for the second finishing spot.  “Those guys have a done a good job,” said Richards in reference to Owens and his crew. “Whatever he has going on, he’s been riding it. It doesn’t seem like he has to hustle it very much. Compared to last night, tonight, we got the car more dialed in. We ran the race we feel like we came to win. We were right there on him. He beat us in certain parts of the track, but we feel like we can run with him in other parts.  Our balance is good, and we will just keep on digging.”

    Hardy was pleased with his run, “We came here with our backs against the wall. We had a tough night last night. I wish It didn’t end like it did. Hats off to the track crew. They worked hard on it this week and they gave us a track to race on. That’s what it’s all about. It means a lot to come here and finish behind Jimmy Owens and Josh Richards.”

    The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, Red Line Oil, General Tire, Midwest Sheet Metal, Hypercoil Springs, Ohlins Shocks, and Champion Spark Plugs.

    Completing the top ten were Cory Hedgecock, Dillon Tidmore, Tanner English, Tyler Erb, and Stormy Scott.

    Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
    Race Summary
    EZ-Go 50
    Saturday, June 27th, 2020
    Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL

    Lucas Oil Time Trials
    Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 14.036 seconds (overall)
    Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 14.273 seconds

    Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):  1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 38-Dillon Tidmore[5]; 3. 18X-Michael Page[4]; 4. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 5. 50-Shanon Buckingham[8]; 6. 10J-Joseph Joiner[10]; 7. 66-Jake Knowles[7]; 8. 16S-Sam Seawright[6]; 9. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 10. 00P-Dalton Polston[9]; 11. (DNS) 29-Christian Hanger

    FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):  1. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott[1]; 3. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[8]; 5. 91-Heath Hindman[5]; 6. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 7. 85-Jason Hiett[6]; 8. 35-Dallas Cooper[7]; 9. 6S-Blake Spencer[9]; 10. (DNS) 8-Kyle Strickler

    Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[4]; 3. 79-Kyle Hardy[5]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 5. 44D-Dalton Cook[3]; 6. 22R-Will Roland[8]; 7. 57-Josh Adkins[9]; 8. 25M-Justin Mcree[10]; 9. 17-Logan Roberson[6]; 10. 84-Austin Smith[7]; 11. (DNS) 99M-JR Moseley

    Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 3. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[3]; 4. 76-Brandon Overton[4]; 5. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 6. 24-Zach Leonhardi[6]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[8]; 8. 25T-Tim Roszell[9]; 9. 62-Cody King[7]; 10. 42K-Cla Knight[10]

    Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):  1. 50-Shanon Buckingham[1]; 2. 91-Heath Hindman[2]; 3. 10J-Joseph Joiner[3]; 4. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 5. 85-Jason Hiett[6]; 6. 66-Jake Knowles[5]; 7. 25-Shane Clanton[9]; 8. 16S-Sam Seawright[7]; 9. 35-Dallas Cooper[8]; 10. 6S-Blake Spencer[10]; 11. (DNS) 00P-Dalton Polston; 12. (DNS) 8-Kyle Strickler; 13. (DNS) 29-Christian Hanger

    FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 2. 44D-Dalton Cook[1]; 3. 24-Zach Leonhardi[4]; 4. 22R-Will Roland[3]; 5. 25T-Tim Roszell[8]; 6. 57-Josh Adkins[5]; 7. 62-Cody King[10]; 8. 42K-Cla Knight[12]; 9. 84-Austin Smith[11]; 10. 25M-Justin Mcree[7]; 11. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 12. 99M-JR Moseley[13]; 13. (DNS) 17-Logan Roberson

    Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

    Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay
    1 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $12,900
    2 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $6,300
    3 10 79 Kyle Hardy Stephens City, VA $3,500
    4 9 18X Michael Page Winston, GA $2,750
    5 6 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $2,950
    6 12 23H Cory Hedgecock Loudon, TN $1,800
    7 5 38 Dillon Tidmore Gadsen, AL $1,500
    8 14 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $2,100
    9 18 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,900
    10 7 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,100
    11 13 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,775
    12 20 44D Dalton Cook Columbus, GA $1,050
    13 15 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,725
    14 17 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,700
    15 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,000
    16 24 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $1,000
    17 11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,800
    18 16 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $1,000
    19 8 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,700
    20 19 91 Heath Hindman Signal Mountain, TN $1,000
    21 22 24 Zach Leonhardi Douglasville, GA $1,000
    22 21 10J Joseph Joiner Milton, FL $1,000
    23 4 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,000
    24 23 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $1,700


    Race Statistics
    Entrants    : 42
    Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 50)
    Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens
    Margin of Victory: 1.581 seconds
    Cautions: Hudson O’Neal (Lap 8); Jonathan Davenport (Lap 31); Shanon Buckingham, Earl Pearson Jr. (Lap 40)
    Series Provisionals: Shane Clanton, Tyler Bruening
    Fast Time Provisional: n/a
    Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
    Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Josh Richards, Kyle Hardy
    Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race    : Tyler Erb (Advanced 9 Positions)
    Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
    Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (50 Laps)
    Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
    Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
    ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines
    Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
    Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)
    Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #1 – 14.276 seconds)
    STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Jonathan Davenport
    PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport
    Time of Race: 23 minutes 48 seconds

    Lucas Oil Point Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3545 $99,300
    2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3145 $63,300
    3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3140 $58,350
    4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 3115 $47,100
    5 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3090 $53,475
    6 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 3035 $43,207
    7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 2975 $44,900
    7 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 2975 $45,700
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 2725 $30,025
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 2615 $24,025
    11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 2505 $23,325
    12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 2470 $22,900
    13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2445 $23,925
    14 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 2320 $13,875
    15 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2205 $12,975
    16 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 2125 $53,150
