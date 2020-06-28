Owens Remains Unstoppable in Lucas Oil Win at Talladega

EASTABOGA, AL (June 27, 2020) – Jimmy Owens won his fourth straight Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt series event on Saturday Night leading all the way in the EZ-GO 50. The event marked the first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race at Talladega Short Track in 12 years.

The current series point leader extended his lead in the championship standings with his 69th career series victory. Josh Richards finished second in the Clint Bowyer Racing entry and Kyle Hardy recorded his best career finish in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series as he rounded out the Big River Steel podium in third. Michael Page came home in fourth followed by former series rookie-of-the-year, Billy Moyer Jr. in fifth.

Owens took the lead at the start of the race with Hudson O’Neal quickly moving from his fourth starting spot to second. O’Neal ran in second behind Owens until he slowed on lap 8 and exited the race. Jonathan Davenport moved into second place where he would stay until a caution flew for him with 31 laps scored.

Richards became the third different driver to run in the second spot behind Owens. A caution with ten laps to go bunched the field up, but for the fourth series race in a row, Owens went on to the victory in the richest race ever ran at TST.

“Once again, the car was flawless all weekend,” said the 48-year-old 3-time series champion in Lucas Oil Victory Lane, “My hats to the crew and Dale McDowell for prepping the track this week. They watered the track and gave us a racy track for a long time. It’s great to come home with a win for Pope Construction, they are just up the road from here. He has helped us for years. I am just glad he could be a part of it and be here with us. I don’t think I have ever been here where I haven’t run off the corner in one and two. I am glad the fans stuck it out and I’m glad the weather held out. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

Richards tried his best to stay with Owens in the closing laps but settled for the second finishing spot. “Those guys have a done a good job,” said Richards in reference to Owens and his crew. “Whatever he has going on, he’s been riding it. It doesn’t seem like he has to hustle it very much. Compared to last night, tonight, we got the car more dialed in. We ran the race we feel like we came to win. We were right there on him. He beat us in certain parts of the track, but we feel like we can run with him in other parts. Our balance is good, and we will just keep on digging.”

Hardy was pleased with his run, “We came here with our backs against the wall. We had a tough night last night. I wish It didn’t end like it did. Hats off to the track crew. They worked hard on it this week and they gave us a track to race on. That’s what it’s all about. It means a lot to come here and finish behind Jimmy Owens and Josh Richards.”

The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, Red Line Oil, General Tire, Midwest Sheet Metal, Hypercoil Springs, Ohlins Shocks, and Champion Spark Plugs.

Completing the top ten were Cory Hedgecock, Dillon Tidmore, Tanner English, Tyler Erb, and Stormy Scott.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

EZ-Go 50

Saturday, June 27th, 2020

Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 14.036 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 14.273 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 38-Dillon Tidmore[5]; 3. 18X-Michael Page[4]; 4. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 5. 50-Shanon Buckingham[8]; 6. 10J-Joseph Joiner[10]; 7. 66-Jake Knowles[7]; 8. 16S-Sam Seawright[6]; 9. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 10. 00P-Dalton Polston[9]; 11. (DNS) 29-Christian Hanger

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott[1]; 3. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[8]; 5. 91-Heath Hindman[5]; 6. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 7. 85-Jason Hiett[6]; 8. 35-Dallas Cooper[7]; 9. 6S-Blake Spencer[9]; 10. (DNS) 8-Kyle Strickler

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[4]; 3. 79-Kyle Hardy[5]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 5. 44D-Dalton Cook[3]; 6. 22R-Will Roland[8]; 7. 57-Josh Adkins[9]; 8. 25M-Justin Mcree[10]; 9. 17-Logan Roberson[6]; 10. 84-Austin Smith[7]; 11. (DNS) 99M-JR Moseley

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 3. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[3]; 4. 76-Brandon Overton[4]; 5. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 6. 24-Zach Leonhardi[6]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[8]; 8. 25T-Tim Roszell[9]; 9. 62-Cody King[7]; 10. 42K-Cla Knight[10]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 50-Shanon Buckingham[1]; 2. 91-Heath Hindman[2]; 3. 10J-Joseph Joiner[3]; 4. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 5. 85-Jason Hiett[6]; 6. 66-Jake Knowles[5]; 7. 25-Shane Clanton[9]; 8. 16S-Sam Seawright[7]; 9. 35-Dallas Cooper[8]; 10. 6S-Blake Spencer[10]; 11. (DNS) 00P-Dalton Polston; 12. (DNS) 8-Kyle Strickler; 13. (DNS) 29-Christian Hanger

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 2. 44D-Dalton Cook[1]; 3. 24-Zach Leonhardi[4]; 4. 22R-Will Roland[3]; 5. 25T-Tim Roszell[8]; 6. 57-Josh Adkins[5]; 7. 62-Cody King[10]; 8. 42K-Cla Knight[12]; 9. 84-Austin Smith[11]; 10. 25M-Justin Mcree[7]; 11. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 12. 99M-JR Moseley[13]; 13. (DNS) 17-Logan Roberson

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $12,900 2 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $6,300 3 10 79 Kyle Hardy Stephens City, VA $3,500 4 9 18X Michael Page Winston, GA $2,750 5 6 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $2,950 6 12 23H Cory Hedgecock Loudon, TN $1,800 7 5 38 Dillon Tidmore Gadsen, AL $1,500 8 14 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $2,100 9 18 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,900 10 7 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,100 11 13 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,775 12 20 44D Dalton Cook Columbus, GA $1,050 13 15 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,725 14 17 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,700 15 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,000 16 24 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $1,000 17 11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,800 18 16 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $1,000 19 8 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,700 20 19 91 Heath Hindman Signal Mountain, TN $1,000 21 22 24 Zach Leonhardi Douglasville, GA $1,000 22 21 10J Joseph Joiner Milton, FL $1,000 23 4 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,000 24 23 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $1,700



Race Statistics

Entrants: 42

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens

Margin of Victory: 1.581 seconds

Cautions: Hudson O’Neal (Lap 8); Jonathan Davenport (Lap 31); Shanon Buckingham, Earl Pearson Jr. (Lap 40)

Series Provisionals: Shane Clanton, Tyler Bruening

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Josh Richards, Kyle Hardy

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Erb (Advanced 9 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (50 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #1 – 14.276 seconds)

STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Jonathan Davenport

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport

Time of Race: 23 minutes 48 seconds



