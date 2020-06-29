More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Brandon Sheppard Rules Firecracker 100 Preliminary

    Brandon Sheppard Rules Firecracker 100 Preliminary

    Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
    Brandon Sheppard in Lernerville Speedway Victory Lane on Friday night. (Howie Balis photo)

    Brandon Sheppard Rules Firecracker 100 Preliminary
    World of Outlaws Showdown at Cedar Lake Up Next

    SHINNSTON, W.Va. (06/29/20) – Rebounding from a mishap on Thursday, Brandon Sheppard cruised to a $6,000 victory during Friday night’s Firecracker 100 preliminary event at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pa.

    Kicking off the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series weekend on Thursday, Rocket1 was one of 48 entries on hand for the event. After qualifying third in his group, Brandon went on to a heat race win which sent him to the redraw.

    Drawing the fourth spot on the feature grid, Sheppard moved into third on lap 15 of the 25-lapper and began to track down Cade Dillard and Max Blair. With Blair at the point, Sheppard had closed the gap just as the white flag waved.

    Sheppard dove under Blair as the duo battled through lapped traffic exciting turn two. Unfortunately, it all went wrong in turn three. Blair made contact with Sheppard, spinning him around and causing a caution. Having to restart from the tail of the field, Brandon recorded a 22nd place finish.

    On Friday, after drawing the pole position after he was QuickTime in his group and winning his heat race, Sheppard piloted the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis to a dominate victory.

    Sheppard immediately gained control of the top spot at the drop of the green flag in the 25-lap affair. He survived a late rally from Michael Norris to claim his 60th career World of Outlaws Late Model Series win.

    “This track was definitely a lot different than what I’m used to, but we were still really good,” noted Sheppard. “I could run the middle-to-high really well, didn’t try the bottom too much, but I felt comfortable down there when I did.”

    Sheppard’s preliminary efforts on Thursday and Friday earned him a spot in the redraw for Saturday’s $30,000-to-win finale. Earning the seventh position on the starting grid, Brandon raced to a sixth-place finish in the 50-lap main event.

    The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series continues this Thursday-Saturday, July 2-3-4, with an Independence Day Spectacular at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. Thursday’s program will serve as qualifying with Friday and Saturday both offering $20,000-to-win features. Saturday’s finale is scheduled to air LIVE on CBS Sports Network.

    Rocket1 Racing continues to lead the latest World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Championship Standings. To view the latest standings, complete results, and learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

    Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

    For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Brandon Sheppard Sweeps WoO Weekend at Davenport
    2. Brandon Sheppard Scores 60th World of Outlaws Win on Firecracker Friday at Lernerville
    3. Brandon Sheppard takes World Finals win at Charlotte!
    4. Brandon Sheppard takes WoO win after Chris Madden spins!
    5. Richards Completes Sweep Of Firecracker 100 by GottaRace.com Preliminary Features At Lernerville Speedway
    6. Bloomquist Repels Eckert For Victory In Second Firecracker 100 Preliminary A-Main At Lernerville Speedway
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    CCSDS Set to Embark on Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals

    Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
    CCSDS Set to Embark on Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals this Week $26,000-Possible-To-Win Over Four-Race Weekend Conway, Arkansas (06/29/20) – Just two days remain until the COMP Cams...
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard Rules Firecracker 100 Preliminary

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Brandon Sheppard Rules Firecracker 100 Preliminary World of Outlaws Showdown at Cedar Lake Up Next SHINNSTON, W.Va. (06/29/20) – Rebounding from a mishap on Thursday, Brandon...
    Read more

    50th Annual Tony Hulman Classic Set For Wednesday Night In Terre Haute IN

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    TONY HULMAN CLASSIC CELEBRATES 50 YEARS JULY 1ST AT TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Terre Haute, Indiana (June 25, 2020)………Few events...
    Read more

    Randolph County Raceway Results – 6/28/20

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    A Modifieds A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Dustin Hodges Centralia, MO 22H 2 3 Tyler Hibner Chillicothe, MO 89 3 5 Lee Hibner Chillicothe, MO 99H 4 4 Johnny Wyman Hans Prairie, MO 95JR 5 2 Chase Breid Madison, MO 12B 6 10 Scott Bryant Baring, MO 00 7 7 Brandyn Ryan Carthage, IL 99B 8 11 Mark Forrester Columbia, MO 10F 9 9 Mike Vanderiet Jr Centralia, MO 17V 10 12 Kiel...
    Read more
    Previous article50th Annual Tony Hulman Classic Set For Wednesday Night In Terre Haute IN
    Next articleCCSDS Set to Embark on Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals

    Related articles

    CCSDS Set to Embark on Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals

    Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
    CCSDS Set to Embark on Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals this Week $26,000-Possible-To-Win Over Four-Race Weekend Conway, Arkansas (06/29/20) – Just two days remain until the COMP Cams...
    Read more

    Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 25”

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    June 2020 “Almost Normal Edition” A few weeks ago during the DirtonDirt “Fast Talk” discussion that I was a guest participant on, it raised the...
    Read more

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Crystal Motor Speedway’s Great Lakes Super Sprints & Late Models – 6/27/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Brandon Sheppard Sweeps WoO Weekend at Davenport
    2. Brandon Sheppard Scores 60th World of Outlaws Win on Firecracker Friday at Lernerville
    3. Brandon Sheppard takes World Finals win at Charlotte!
    4. Brandon Sheppard takes WoO win after Chris Madden spins!
    5. Richards Completes Sweep Of Firecracker 100 by GottaRace.com Preliminary Features At Lernerville Speedway
    6. Bloomquist Repels Eckert For Victory In Second Firecracker 100 Preliminary A-Main At Lernerville Speedway

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Brandon Sheppard Scores 60th World of Outlaws Win on Firecracker Friday at Lernerville

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PENNSYLVANIA PAYBACK: Sheppard Finds Redemption with Victory on Firecracker Friday Brandon Sheppard Scores His 60th Career World of Outlaws Late Model Series Win SARVER, PA. - Less...
    Read more

    Gordy Gundaker, Steve Meyer, Jr., Jose Parga, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Eldon Hemken take Tri-City Speedway victories!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    June 26th, 2020 B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:16:50.506 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 4 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 316 2 5 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 3 2 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 4 9 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0 5 14 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 6 13 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 242 7 1 George...
    Read more

    Owens Dominates 411 Motor Speedway on Friday Night

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    SEYMOUR, TN (June 26, 2020) - Jimmy Owens notched his 68th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win on Friday Night at 411 Motor...
    Read more

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com