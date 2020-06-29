More
    CCSDS Set to Embark on Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals this Week
    $26,000-Possible-To-Win Over Four-Race Weekend

    Conway, Arkansas (06/29/20) – Just two days remain until the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models kick off the inaugural Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals. The four-race swing spans July 1-4 and visits four tracks in three states. Each feature pays $4,000 to win, but the big money doesn’t stop there.

    The Mark Martin Automotive Challenge posts a $10,000 bonus for a driver, who can win all four events. If a single driver can win three of the races, they’ll receive a $5,000 bonus.

    “This is obviously a huge deal for our series. We’ve got four great tracks running four-consecutive nights with $4,000-to-win/ $400-to-start purses, and then you throw in the bonus money from Mark Martin Automotive Challenge, and this weekend gets real big, real quick,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “Our series and our drivers are excited, and we just want to say a special ‘thank you’ to the tracks and the sponsors who are making it all possible.”

    Heading into the weekend, there’s a tie for the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man point’s lead between defending CCSDS Champion, Timothy Culp and Jesse Stovall. Behind them Logan Martin, Spencer Hughes, Rick Rickman, B.J. Robinson, Neil Baggett, Kyle Beard, Morgan Bagley, Brian Rickman, Hunter Rasdon, Drew Armstrong, Robert Baker, Joe Godsey and Jon Mitchell round out the Top 15 in the current standings.

    Spencer Hughes has jumped out to the early lead in the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year standings with Drew Armstrong and Joe Godsey in pursuit.

    The four-race swing of $4,000-to-win/ $400-to-start CCSDS events opens on Wednesday, July 1 with the Hammer Hill Twin Bill at Tracey Clay’s I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas). A $2,000-to-win / $300-to-start Sprint Car special will also join the night’s festivities. It’s worth noting that the Sprint Car winner’s take could surpass $5,000 due to added lap money from supporters of the winged warriors.

     

    Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps at 6:45 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m. cst

    Adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 12-and-under) free compliments of Dirtee Girlz Apparel. Pit passes are $35.

     

    Race fans, who can’t attend Wednesday’s event, will be able to watch the broadcast live at www.FloRacing.com and www.DirtOnDirt.com, if they are subscribers to either of the sites.

    Then, on Thursday, July 2 the action shifts south to Ark-La-Tex Speedway (Vivian, Louisiana) for the annual Pelican. Joining the CCSDS contingent on the card will be Limited Modifieds, Pro Mods, Factory Stocks & Front Wheel Drives.

     

    The pit gate opens at 4:30 p.m. and the general admission gate opens at 6:00 p.m. with the driver’s meeting at 6:15 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m. cst

    Thursday adult grandstand admission is $20 for adults with kids (ages 6-11) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $35.

     

    The series thunders into the Hafertepe family-owned Lone LoneStar Speedway (Kilgore, Texas) on Friday, July 3. The program includes Modifieds, Limited Modifieds, Factory Stocks and Front Wheel Drive 4 Cylinders.

    Pit gate opens at 4:00 p.m. with the grandstand gate opening at 6:00 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with racing action to follow.

    Friday grandstand admission is $18 with senior/military $15, kids (ages 6-12) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $35.

     

    The mega weekend draws to a close on Saturday night at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana). Crate Late Models, Limited Modifieds, Pro Mods, Factory Stocks & Front Wheel Drives all join the night’s festivities.

    The pit gate opens at 5:00 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The driver’s meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. with racing action at 8:00 p.m.

    Saturday adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 6-to-11) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $35.

    For more information on the facilities, please visit:
    www.I-30Speedway.com

    www.ArkLaTexSpeedway.com

    www.LoneStarSpeedway

    www.BoothillDirt.com

    All features will pay $4,000 to win and $400 to start. The tire rule for the weekend is Hoosier 1350’s on all four corners with a LM40 right-rear option.

    The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

     

    For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

     

     

    Ben Shelton, Owner

    MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

    Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com

     

