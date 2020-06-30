More
    2020 Knoxville Nationals Postponed Until August 2021

    Knoxville RacewayKNOXVILLE, IA (June 30, 2020) — The Marion County Fair Board and Knoxville Raceway have postponed the 60th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s until August 11-14, 2021.

    In lieu of the Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway will partner with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for three nights of racing, August 13-15, culminating with the Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank, previously scheduled on Sunday, August 9. The 2020 Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank will pay $50,000 to win and $3,000 to start. Due to COVID restrictions, only 7,000 spectators will be permitted to attend each night. Further information for this race will be announced at a later date.

    “This is devastating for all of us on the fair board and at the track, as we know it is for all our fans, competitors, sponsors, employees and everyone in the racing community,” said Brian Bailey, president of the Marion County Fair Board. “A year without the Knoxville Nationals just feels surreal. This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We can promise everyone, that when the 60th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s happens, it will be our biggest event yet. We’ll be eager and ready to welcome all 23,000-plus fans back to Knoxville.”

    Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Knoxville Raceway officials have worked diligently with local government and Iowa state officials to craft a safe plan to host the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. Unfortunately, as case numbers continue to rise in the country and mass gatherings continue to be discouraged, the track’s latest and most viable event plan was not approved.

    “Since March, we have collaborated on several different plans with state and local officials to make the Knoxville Nationals happen,” Bailey said. “In the end, we were just up against too many obstacles to make the event happen safely and at the level expected of the Knoxville Nationals. We’re grateful for all of the time, effort and understanding we’ve received throughout the process. Collectively, everyone is disappointed with this outcome.”

    Ticketing and camping information is listed below. For all inquiries concerning the postponement of the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, please call the ticket office at 641-842-5431.

    Information on Tickets and Camping:
    Tickets: All tickets purchased for the 2020 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s will be automatically rolled over to the 2021 event. If fans prefer to forfeit their 2021 tickets and receive a refund, they are encouraged to call the Knoxville Raceway ticket office at 641-842-5431.
    Existing 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s tickets will not be valid for the 2021 event. New tickets will be issued.

    Tickets for the 2020 Knoxville Nationals will not be transferable to the aforementioned three-day World of Outlaws event this August.

    Previously purchased tickets for the Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank will be refunded. Information on purchasing tickets for the re-scheduled Capitani Classic on August 15 will be announced soon.

    Camping: If you have a camping reservation at the race track or at the North Campgrounds during the dates of August 6 – August 15, 2020 and your plans have changed and reservation needs to be modified, please call the ticket office to request a roll over to the 2021 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s or a refund no later than Wednesday, July 15.

    2020 Season: Barring any unforeseen changes, all other events on the 2020 Knoxville Raceway schedule are on as scheduled. All events, as of now, have a maximum capacity of 7,000 spectators.

