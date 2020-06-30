Billy Moyer Jr. Finishes Fifth in LOLMDS Action at the Hornet’s Nest



Busy Holiday Weekend Ahead



Batesville, Arkansas (06/30/20) – Billy Moyer Jr.’s weekend might’ve started with struggles, but it ended on a high note. The pilot of the Nutrien Ag Solutions No. 21jr Hass Horizontal/ Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Capital Race Car/ Clements Racing Engines Super Late Model overcame Friday night issues at Tennessee’s 411 Motor Speedway to register a fifth-place finish on Saturday night in LOLMDS action at Talladega Short Track.

“Friday night went about as bad a night could go. I hit the wall in hot laps and then hit the wall again in my heat race. We had a ton to fix both times, but my team never gave up. We used a provisional and picked off a few cars to finish 17th,” Moyer Jr. said. “On Saturday we unloaded our brand-new backup car and we had a few bugs to work out early in the night, but in the feature, we had a good hot rod and came away with a fifth-place finish. Our whole team needed that shot in the arm, and hopefully we can build on it this week.”

Friday night saw Billy Moyer Jr. return to competition with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) at 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) for the Tennessee’s Action Track 50. In a field of 38 entries, Moyer Jr. fell short of a transfer position in his heat with a seventh-place finish, which relegated him to a B-Main. With a provisional already locked into the opening night feature, Billy elected to scratch from his 12-lap consolation event. Passing eight cars in the 50-lap finale, Billy Moyer Jr. recorded a 17th-place outing.

On Saturday evening at Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.) for the EZ-Go 50, Billy followed up the eighth-fastest time in his qualifying group with a second-place finish in his heat race behind Jimmy Owens. Earning the sixth-starting position for the $12,000-to-win A-Main, Moyer Jr. improved one spot in the 50-lapper to place fifth behind Jimmy Owens, Josh Richards, Kyle Hardy, and Michael Page.

Billy is currently ninth in the latest LOLMDS point standings. For more results from these events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

The 21jr Team has a trio of events planned for the upcoming weekend. Action opens on Wednesday night at Tracey Clay’s I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas) with a $4,000-to-win COMP Cams Super Dirt Series event. The team will then be idle on Thursday before competing in a pair of $12,000-to-win, LOLMDS events in Ohio on Friday and Saturday with events scheduled at Muskingum County Speedway and Portsmouth Raceway Park.

For more information on the weekend’s events, please visit www.COMPdirt.com and www.LucasDirt.com .

