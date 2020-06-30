Cade Dillard Collects Richest Career Win in The Firecracker



Leads Every Lap for $30,000 Triumph



ROBELINE, La. (06/30/20) – Cade Dillard claimed his richest career payday on Saturday with the 14th Annual Firecracker on at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pa.

The driver of the S&S Fishing & Rental Inc. No. 97 MB Customs/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model led every lap of the of the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series event en route to the $30,000 triumph.

“This is unreal,” Dillard exclaimed in victory lane. “I really don’t know what to say right now. This whole deal is a dream come true. I never in a million years thought that something like this could happen to me.”

On Thursday evening, Dillard was one of 47 WoO entries registered at Lernerville Speedway for the weekend. Coming in second fastest in his qualifying group behind Scott Bloomquist, Dillard went on to pick up an 8-lap heat race victory, sending him to the redraw.

Receiving the pole position for the $5,000-to-win feature, Cade led the first 18 circuits until surrendering the top spot to Max Blair. Closing in on Blair, as he and Brandon Sheppard battled for the lead in the final laps, Dillard settled with a runner-up finish behind Blair. Ricky Thornton Jr., Scott Bloomquist, and Chase Junghans trailed them to the checkers.

For the second night of the Firecracker 100 on Friday, Dillard secured his spot into the $5,000-to-win preliminary feature with a second-place finish in his heat race behind Michael Norris.

Improving one spot in the 25-lapper, Cade notched a fourth-place finish behind Brandon Sheppard, Michael Norris, and Scott Bloomquist with Boom Briggs coming in fifth.

Earning the pole position for his heat on Saturday afternoon via Thursday and Friday preliminary results, Cade streaked to a 10-lap heat race victory, locking him in the redraw.

Drawing the pole position, Dillard led nearly uncontested for all 50-laps and survived six cautions flags to secure his second WoO win of the season. Besting Max Blair, Darrell Lanigan, Dennis Erb Jr., and Michael Norris at the line.

“I didn’t want to see those cautions, that’s for sure,” Dillard noted. “I felt like I got in a good rhythm before that last one and it just seemed like they kept coming and coming. I don’t know how, but somehow I was able to stay fairly calm.”

“I’ve given some of these big races away by just not being good enough at the end,” stated a relieved Dillard. “The USA Nationals last year is still a hard pill to swallow, because we were so good for so long. Everybody has worked so hard to get to this point, and I know we’ve still got a long way to go. This is all pretty humbling though. I can’t believe everything I’ve been blessed with over the years.”

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series continues this Thursday-Saturday, July 2-3-4, with an Independence Day Spectacular at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. Thursday’s program will serve as qualifying with Friday and Saturday both offering $20,000-to-win features. Saturday’s finale is scheduled to air LIVE on CBS Sports Network.

Cade has climbed to fifth in the latest World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series point standings. To view the latest standings, complete results, and learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

Cade Dillard Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include S&S Fishing & Rental, Production Jars, Joel’s Auto Sales, Nichols Stores, KRD Pumping Services, MB Customs Racecars, Champion Oil, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Strength Roofing and Siding, Razor Edge Graphics, Bryan Cook Trucks, Kuda Kutrite, Hypercoil Springs, Fast Shafts, Day Motorsports, Wilwood Brakes, Wehrs Machine, Larry’s Performance Carburetors, Abilene Race Radiators, Jody’s Oilfield Service, Awalt Hot Oil Service and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Cade Dillard, please visit www.CadeDillard.com.