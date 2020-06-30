New safety measures implemented at area tracks!

St. Louis, MO (June 30th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway, Highland Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 are implementing new rules regarding minors and the operation of motorized vehicles and bicycles in the pit area. Effective immediately, no one under the age of sixteen (16) years of age will be allowed to operate any motorized or electric ATV, UTV, Side by Side, 4 Wheeler, golf cart, bike, motorbike, pit bike or bicycle in the pit area.

All tracks asks for every parent’s cooperation and understanding to avoid any issues with the new policy and thanks everyone in advance adhering to the these changes.