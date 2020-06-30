More
    Star Spangled Weekend–MLRA Set for Independence Day Action

    Media Contact: Billy Rock

    Wheatland, Missouri (June 30, 2020) – The Lucas Oil MLRA is excited to be celebrating our nations Independence Holiday on the dirt and in the sky, with three marquee events this Friday through Sunday across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

    For the third consecutive year, the MLRA banner will fly high over the 12th Annual “Slocum 50” Presented by The Outpost Bar and Grill on Friday night July, 3rd at the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, IA. Originally slated for mid-April, this marquee event was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returns this weekend with its traditional $750 to start money and $10,555 winners take.

    Honoring and remembering the life of Late Model racer Brent Slocum who tragically lost his life in 2005 at 34 Raceway, this event continues to expand in popularity every year among both drivers and fans thanks to event organizers and the Brent Slocum Foundation. Bobby Pierce claimed his second career Slocum 50 win one year ago while Shannon Babb took top honors in 2018.

    Chad Simpson will lead the MLRA contingent into the weekend as he hangs onto a 20-point advantage over Republic, Missouri’s Payton Looney who scored his first career MLRA win this past weekend at the Salina Highbanks Speedway. Simpson is in search of his third career MLRA title and is one of the favorites to cash in this Friday night, having recorded finishes of 3rd and 2nd in the last two consecutive Slocum 50’s.

    Saturday night July 4th will find fireworks on and off the track at the 300 Raceway in Farley, IA with the first annual running of the “Independence Day Shootout“, presented by Discountshoptowels.com. Paying $5,000 to win, this will mark the MLRA’s first visit to Eastern Iowa’s Premier 3/8-mile dirt track since being reconfigured. Early season MLRA point leader Chris Simpson, captured the win in the series most recent visit in 2016.

    As with series leader Chad Simpson, Dubuque Iowa’s Jeremiah Hurst is also excited to be racing in front of his home fans this weekend at a trio of tracks in which he has already tasted victory. Hurst comes into the weekend swing atop the MLRA’s Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Year standings, riding a streak of four consecutive top ten finishes, include an MLRA career best 4th at the Salina Highbanks.

    For the driver of the Roberts Motorsports #58, Hurst is more than excited to be returning to The Bullring at the R.I.C.O Fairgrounds in East Moline, IL on Sunday July 5th. The ¼ mile just opened to grandstand admissions this past Sunday and will welcome the fans and drivers of the MLRA for the first time in series history with $5,000 on the line in the “Bullring Bullseye 40“.

    “I’m looking forward to both of these (300 Raceway & R.I.C.O.), and I have won at 34 Raceway in the past with spec motors, so I like that place too,” commented Hurst. “But the one I’m really looking forward to is Sunday. You’re probably going to see a different side of Jeremiah Hurst come Sunday, I really want to win that baby bad.”

    Time trial qualifying will set the heat race line-ups each night, something that Hurst states will be crucial, especially at the Bullring. “It’s always important to start in the first two or three rows. With these guys, track position is a lot of it and being into lapped traffic pretty quick is going to be an issue,” he said.

    When it comes to track comparisons Hurst commented, “There is no place like Moline. It’s a whole other animal in itself, and when you come off the corners the walls come right up on you. It’s a white knuckle race track, because you’ve got to get up on the wheel to drive that place.”

    34 Raceway: West Burlington, IA Race Day Info– Friday 7/3

    Gates: 4:00 PM
    Racing: Hot Laps/Qualifying – 6:15 PM, Racing to follow
    Admission: Adults $20, Students (11-17)/Seniors (62+) $12, Kids 10 & Under Free.

    Support Classes: IMCA Stock Cars, 305 Sprints
    Website: www.34raceway.com

    300 Raceway: Farley, IA Race Day Info-Saturday 7/4

    Gates: 4:00 PM
    Racing: Hot Laps – 6:00 PM, Racing to Follow
    Admission: Adults $25
    Support Classes:  IMCA Mods, Sport Mods, Stock Cars                         Website: www.300raceway.com

    Bullring @ R.I.C.O Fairgrounds: East Moline, IL Race Day–Sunday 7/5

    Gates: 2:00 PM
    Racing: Hot Laps 4:00 pm, Racing to Follow
    Admission: Adults GA $25, Reserved Seats $30, Seniors $23, 8 & Under FREE

    Support Classes: IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, Sport Compacts
    Website: www.facebook.com/PFPBullRing/

     

     

     

    For all of the latest news and information fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.

     

     

    Fans may also “like” the Lucas Oil MLRA Facebook page by clicking www.Facebook.com/lucasoilmlra or follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MLRA.

