20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial $3,000-to-Win A-Mods and Fireworks Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

(Warrensburg, Missouri) After a weather cancellation last week, the staff at Central Missouri (CMS) is gearing up for one of its annual marquee events on Saturday, the 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial on Saturday.

The event, which honors late hall-of-fame announcer and public relations person, Tom Wilson, features a one-night showdown with $3,000 on the line for the winning A-Mod driver. In addition to the nearly $13,000 posted A-Mod purse, B-Mod drivers also have extra money on the line as contributors have boosted the winner’s share to a whopping $1,500 to win! Street Stock drivers also have extra money on tap from contributors and will race for $750 to win. Mod-Lites and Pure Stocks will also compete throughout the night.

Every year, Brandon Walls, grandson of 25-year CMS owners and promoters Earl and Susan Walls, and his friends try to top themselves with the annual CMS Fireworks Extravaganza. This weekend will be no exception as the fireworks will close out the night after the last checkered flag flies. CMS celebrates the freedoms and independence of our great nation every week but this weekend the colors will shine brightly as the sky will light up the night in a continuation of a long-standing track tradition.

Saturday’s program features preliminary heat races and main events during the timeliest and most efficiently ran race program in the Midwest. There are no ‘track’ registration fees in any class other than pit passes. A-Mods have an event entry fee, which is $50 for a driver who paid their 2020 track registration prior to this event in the A-Mod class. Drivers not meeting these criteria will pay a $75 entry fee. All pit passes, regardless of age are sold separately at $40, meaning a registered A-Mod driver is $90, non-registered driver is $115.

The full A-mod payout is: 1) $3000 2) $2000, 3) $1000, 4) $900, 5) $700, 6) $600, 7) $500, 8) $450, 9) $400, 10) $350, 11) $300, 12) $250, 13th to 24th) $200. Drivers not transferring to the A-Main, through the B-Main (if needed) will earn $75, must take green flag in B-Main. Must take green flag in any event, any class for payout.

Extra money is also on the line for B-Mod drivers as the normal $500-to-win payout will now pay $1,500 to win the B-Mod feature! All total, $1,500 has been added to the B-Mod purse with all feature finishing positions receiving a bump from normal payout. The additional purse money is courtesy of American Masonry Construction LLC and Tetrad Building Group LLC.

In addition, Street Stock drivers also have additional money on the line as their normal $400-to-win race will now pay $750 to the winner. Elite Auto Repair LLC and D&M Plumbing, both Warrensburg business posted an extra $500 to bump the overall Street Stock purse for this Saturday! CMS wishes to thank all four of these fantastic businesses and their management for their generous donation to bolster the feature purses for the B-Mod and Street Stock classes!

Admission Details: Adults $15, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $40 regardless of age.

Weekend Timeline: Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Grandstands at 5. Driver Pill Draw cutoff is 6:15 (no passing points awarded if driver checks in late), Pit Meeting at 6:30, followed by practice Hot Laps at 7, and racing approximately 7:30. Track points will not be awarded in any class this weekend.

Complete details, driver info, and the event flyer may be found at www.centralmissourispeedway.net by clicking on the link and tab titled INDEPENDENCE DAY AT CMS!

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners Include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Classic Hits Power 97.7 FM, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, and RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

July 4th – Race #8 – 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial – $3,000-to-Win A-Mods. Plus, $750-to-win Street Stocks, $1,500-to-win B-Mods, plus Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks, and Fireworks Show after the races!

July 11th – Weekend Off, No Racing

July 18th – Race #9 – Heartland Waste Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

July 25th – Race #10 – Comfort Inn Race Night – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Plus A-Mods,

B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!) Special Event pricing in effect.

August 1st – Race #11 – Missouri Dept of Transportation and Kid’s Night at the Races! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS