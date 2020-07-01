Beat the heat in an air-conditioned suite during Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder”

More
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 30, 2020) – With excessively hot weather in the forecast, Lucas Oil Speedway is offering fans a special, individual-admission deal for VIP Suites at the “Thursday Night Thunder” program to kick off the July 4th Weekend.

    “It’s going to be hot, so we thought what a better way to watch the racing and the big post-race fireworks display that from a prime viewing area and an air-conditioned suite,” Lucas Oil Speedway Admissions Director Nichole McMillan said.

    “Along with a great way to watch the racing, the third-floor location is excellent for viewing the fireworks,” McMillan added.

    While VIP Suites normally are sold as a whole package, this Thursday there is limited individual admission to a pair of third-floor suites for $30. That includes indoor or outdoor seating and access to a hostess for food and beverage service.

    To purchase a suite ticket, call McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.

    Casey’s General Stores and KY3 present the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program, which will find the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models chasing a special 25-lap, $1,000-to-win courtesy of Rains Ice. Visit participating area Casey’s locations for $2 discount admission coupons to the grandstand.

    The area’s wildest fireworks show, courtesy of AM Pyrotechnics and coordinated with music, will light up the sky after the races.

    Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

    Kids’ Bicycle Night: It’s also the always-popular Kids’ Night at the Races featuring the annual bicycle giveaway. Fans, sponsors or drivers wishing to donate can drop off bicycles – both boys’ and girls’ models – at the speedway during weekday business hours or bring them to pit office prior to Thursday’s races.

    The Frog’s Signs Junior Fan Club giveaway is for youngsters, ages 5-12 and they can sign up on the midway, next to the gift shop trailer on the south end of the midway, prior to the races. Drawings for the bicycles will be held during intermission.

    Fans also can make cash donations toward purchase of the bicycles this week. For questions or more details, contact Lisa Lorton at the Lucas Oil Speedway office (417) 282-5984 or via email at Lisa@lucasoilspeedway.com.

    The Frogs Signs Junior Fan Club Kids Pit Tour also continues as eight lucky kids will get to tour the pits with flagman Mike Striegel to get an up-close look at the cars and drivers. The tour will be from 5:15-6 p.m. and then the kids will get to attend the drivers’ meeting before going back to the grandstands.

    Youngsters ages 5-12 can sign up from 4-5 p.m. at the same location as the bicycle sign-up. Parents will have to sign a waiver form allowing the kids to go into the pits for the tour.

    Thursday Night Thunder tickets:
    Adults (16 and over) $15
    Seniors (62 and over)/Military $12

    Youth (ages 6-15) $5
    Kids (5 and under) FREE

    Family pass $35

    Pit pass $30

    Individual suite admission $30

     

    For ticket questions or information for next weekend or any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

     

    CONTACT:

    Danny Lorton

    Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

    Office: (417) 282-5984

    DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

    jdearing

