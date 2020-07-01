More
    Catching up with Rookie of the Year Contender Trey Gropp

    Trey Gropp – Brandon Anderson photo

    Belleville, IL. (07/01/2020) Lincoln, Nebraska-native, Trey Gropp, is making a valiant effort to capture POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Rookie of the Year honors.

    The 16-year-old, driver of Jay Mounce’s MSW #00, Trey Gropp and team have their goals set in hopes to capture the Rookie of the Year title for the 2020 race season. Gropp ran multiple races in a Non-Wing 410 sprint car in 2019 with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League, along with many micro races across the country. Gropp brings solid momentum with multiple top 10 finishes in both divisions and a win in Fairbury, Nebraska in the 600cc Non-winged micro division.

    In July 2019, Gropp stepped into a midget for the first time, piloting a ride out of Jay Mounce’s MSW stable at Valley Speedway in Grain valley, Missouri.  Results showed a promising heat race win and a 20th place finish in the feature. Building on a handful of respectable runs in 2019, Mounce tagged Gropp to join his MSW team in January at the 2020 Chili Bowl Nationals. Producing solid finishes together in their handful of racing opportunities together in 2020, Mounce, Gropp, and the MSW team have their sights set on clinching the POWRi Lucas Oil Midget League Rookie of the Year title.

    “I plan to run for rookie of the year and ultimately just learn a lot” stated Gropp. “I like traveling to new tracks, meeting new people and having fun. I still plan to get back in a sprint car and race when the midgets have a night off, it’ll just be a hit and miss, here and there.”

    Gropps’ 2020 season has been off to a good start thus far. He is standing 9th in points with 1 top five and 2 top tens. With seven feature events already in the books, his highest finish with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets came at Lake Ozark Speedway with a solid 4th place finish.

    Catch the Rookie of the Year contender Trey Gropp at the track this weekend, July 3rd & 4th in Garden City Kansas with the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series for the 5th Annual Midget Roundup.

    Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all of the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

