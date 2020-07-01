More
    Fans Ready For ARCA & Sprint Car Racing At Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) Friday, July 3

    Race Track News Indiana
    Lucas Oil Raceway ARCA Menards Series & Sprints To Race Friday At Lucas Oil Raceway
    Discounted Tickets Available at Indy-area Menards

    For the first time since early March, the ARCA Menards Series is inviting fans to attend this Friday’s Calypso Lemonade 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana. The July 3 event will also feature Non-Wing Sprint Cars and a fireworks display to the delight of families.

    Per the guidance of the Indiana Governor’s Office, race fans are allowed to attend the race under the healthcare and safety protocol established for the event. Under Stage 4, state guidelines allow raceways to operate at 50 percent capacity. With Lucas Oil Raceway’s large grandstands, tickets will be available at the gate as well as the advance sale discounted ones at Indianapolis are Menards stores.

    After only four races this year, Michael Self, of Park City, UT leads the standings by just 13 markers. Self won the season opening race at Daytona, finished second at Phoenix and fifth at Talladega and Pocono. Self was runner-up in the 2019 standings, winning four races.

    Second in points is Drew Dollar, a teenage driver from Atlanta, GA. Dollar has a win this season at Talladega, a third at Daytona, and a sixth at Pococo. He is driving for the Venturini Motorsports team that Christian Eckes claimed the championship with in 2019.

    Many will be watching the young lady who enters Lucas Oil Raceway third in the standings, Hailie Deegan. The 18-year old is off to a great start with a second place finish at Daytona and has rolled triple 7’s at the three races since. Deegan is racing as a series regular for the first time.

    The second division of on-track action will be the Non-Wing Sprint Cars. The race is expected to see a solid field, running under the direction of staff from Anderson Speedway, who runs a number of events with the cars, including the Little 500. Non-wing sprints had an event at the track a couple weeks ago and drew a solid field of 25+ cars.

    Friday night’s action will culminate with a holiday firework display, which is rare this year with a large number of cancellations throughout the country.

    Indianapolis area Menards stores are offering fans the chance to “Save Big Money” on advance tickets. Fans can save $10 off the price of gate admission by visiting one of 21 participating Menards locations in central Indiana. Tickets will also be available at the gate on raceday.

    The Friday night, July 3 racing program will feature ARCA Menards Series practice at 3:30, Sprint Car practice/qualifying at 4:20, Sprint Car heats at 5:15, General Tire Pole Qualifying for ARCA at 5:45, the Sprint feature at 6:30, and the Calypso Lemonade 200 at 8 pm ET. The holiday weekend kickoff event will conclude with a huge fireworks show.

    More information on the event can be found by visiting www.arcaracing.com, www.lucasoilraceway.com, and www.trackenterprises.com.

