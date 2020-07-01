More
    Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Amends July Schedule

    Dirt Late Model News
    Lucas Oil Late Model SeriesBATAVIA, OH (July 1, 2020) – In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials announce schedule changes for July.

    The events at Deer Creek Speedway on July 9th, as well as the July 10th-11th Clash at the Plex at Jackson Motorplex have been canceled. The state of Minnesota was scheduled to begin Phase IV of their Stay Safe Plan, a phased in approach to reopening, on July 1st. Unfortunately, Minnesota health officials have delayed that phase. With that, track and series officials believe they would lack the income needed to meet the financial burden of the events.

    In place of these of events, Florence Speedway in Union, Ky. will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for a doubleheader on Friday-Saturday, July 10th-11th. Each night will be a complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

    Tickets for these events will be limited. Additional information, including purchasing advanced tickets will be released in the coming days.

    From there, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will visit 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa on Monday, July 13th for the Truck Country 50. That event will be a complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event.

    July 3rd – Muskingum County Speedway (Zanesville, OH) – $12,000 to win
    July 4th – Portsmouth Raceway Park (Portsmouth, OH) – $12,000 to win
    July 10th – Florence Speedway (Union, KY) – $12,000 to win
    July 11th – Florence Speedway (Union, KY) – $12,000 to win
    July 13th – 300 Raceway (Farley, IA) – $10,000 to win
    July 17th – Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL) – $12,000 to win
    July 18th – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – $20,000 to win
    July 19th – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – $12,000 to win
    July 23rd – I-80 Speedway (Greenwood, NE) – $12,000 to win
    July 24th-25th – I-80 Speedway (Greenwood, NE) – $53,000 to win

