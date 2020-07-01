More
    Special Elimination Showdowns Highlight Thursday’s Cedar Lake Action

    Trent Gower photo

    July 2-3-4 Wisconsin mega-event includes World of Outlaws Sprints and Late Models

    NEW RICHMOND, WI – June 30, 2020 – A unique pair of special Elimination Showdowns will highlight Thursday night’s action during this week’s $274,000 three-day World of Outlaws mega-event at Cedar Lake Speedway, July 2-3-4.

    The Independence Day weekend showcase featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models serves as a reboot on the 2020 racing season, with full grandstands open and state-of-the-art coronavirus screening. This marks the first time in history the two Series are coming together in the middle of summer to race on the same days at the same track.

    Similar to the Can-Am World Finals format, Qualifying rounds for the Friday and Saturday shows will open Thursday’s action, but unique to this Cedar Lake event will be additional special $3,000-to-win Elimination Showdowns on Thursday for each Series. The Friday Qualifying rounds will be used to lock in the top 16 cars, and then the top 12 will be inverted for the Elimination Showdowns. A 10-lap Last Chance race with the remaining cars will determine the final four competitors for a 20-car field in each division.

    The racers will run five laps and eliminate the last four cars on the 3/8-mile dirt oval just east of Minneapolis-St. Paul in Wisconsin’s scenic St. Croix County. They’ll line up again double-file and restart the race for five more laps, repeating until an eight-car, 8-lap battle is left to decide the winner, who will pocket $3,000. All that action leads to Friday and Saturday’s $20,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start races.

    “We’ve never done Elimination Showdowns like this, but these unique races are the perfect addition to Thursday’s Qualifying night,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “These races are the combined effort of Series officials and competitors working together to come up with an entertaining event to add to our Qualifying show. With more than $15,000 on the line throughout the field in each race, it ought to be exciting to watch.”

    Friday and Saturday will mirror each other, with Heat Races, Last Chance Showdowns and Features for each division. Fireworks and a special motorcycle jumping exhibition will also be included.

    Racing is at 7pm CT on Thursday, 7:30pm CT on Friday and 5pm CT on Saturday. All the action will be broadcast live on DIRTVision, with Saturday’s Feature events airing live at 9pm ET on CBS Sports Network, as well.

    Links to purchase tickets, get answers to frequently asked questions, and more is available at WorldofOutlaws.com.

