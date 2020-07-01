More
    Home Race Track News Indiana The Hoosier Race Report: Sneaky Fast

    The Hoosier Race Report: Sneaky Fast

    Race Track NewsIndianaLawrenceburg SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget News
    Sometimes a hot dog shows up and people will point and say, “there’s your winner tonight.” Often they will be correct and for 18 laps at the Lawrenceburg Speedway, the “prophets” were looking prescient. But Nick Bilbee either didn’t get the memo or did and ignored it. All Nick did was reel in Brady Bacon and make the pass for the lead, then hang on for a well-earned win.

    Rain fell across much of Indiana on Saturday, hurting the “garage salers” in our neighborhood and knocking out the scheduled Lincoln Park Speedway program which included fireworks. Lawrenceburg was not spared, receiving just enough rain to keep Dave Rudisell from watering the track very much. Some sprinkles delayed the start of festivities for less than a half hour.

    The rain and/or the threat of rain may have held the sprint car count down to 18 (with a total of 90 cars in the pits). But there were enough quality cars and drivers to make this an interesting evening. Two of the three sprint car races were a real treat.

    Another treat was provided by my grandson, who has been clamoring to see some of his buddies since his participation in football has been cancelled this year. He gave me a laugh when he stood next to JJ Hughes and discovered that he’s grown to the point where he’s catching the full-grown Mr. Hughes. It’s probably a good thing we didn’t run into the promoter—unless he was wearing his elevator shoes.

    Garrett Abrams led the first half of the first heat, then it was Brady Bacon’s turn. The Oklahoma native led the rest of the way to take the win. Abrams was second, trailed by Anthony D’Alessio, JJ Hughes and Shane Cockrum.

    In the second heat, Matt Westfall led all eight laps, but a last lap near bobble made it close at the end. Dickie Gaines finished second by a very few feet. Nick Bilbee was a close third after starting eighth. Justin Lewis and Ryan Barr ran fourth and fifth.

    We occupied our time until the sprint feature lined up by eating, watching the support classes race, strolling through the pits, and checking my phone to catch the Outlaws’ hot laps up in Minnesota.

    The redraw saw Westfall and Bacon on the front row. Tim Montgomery waved the green at 10:00 p.m. and away they went. While Westfall got the jump at the start, Bacon grabbed the lead in turn two and did his best to put some distance between himself and everyone else.

    Five laps were complete when Nathan Carle spun in turn two just before Bacon would have lapped him. It was Bacon, Westfall, Gaines and Bilbee, who had started fifth. During the caution, I commented to my grandson that Nick had a strong car, but Dickie and Matt would be tough to pass.

    On the re-start, Bacon pulled away from Westfall and Gaines found himself under attack from Bilbee. Nick completed the pass on the eighth lap and he set his sights on Westfall. At about this time I noticed that Bacon’s lead had seemed to shrink somewhat. But Bilbee was also gaining ground on the Buckeye, making the pass for second on the 17th lap.

    Bacon was next on Bilbee’s list of accomplishments. He reeled in the leader and made it look almost easy. The pass for the lead was exiting turn two on the 19th lap. If one didn’t know any better, they might be tempted to think that Nick had sneaked up on Brady. But I had heard the engine on the Hoffmans’ 69 car with a sound that wasn’t quite right. Bacon confirmed it on social media, citing a balky magneto.

    If one expected Bilbee to check out, they would have been disappointed. Bacon, despite his mechanical woes, hung tough with the lead car, almost getting under Bilbee in turn one, only to see him run above the cushion and get a major launch into turn two and down the backstretch. Brady’s motor couldn’t respond.

    Behind Bilbee and Bacon was Westfall, Gaines and Hughes. Cockrum was sixth until he was penalized two spots; my guess is that it had something to do with a re-start, but I’ve been wrong a few times. This put Abrams in sixth and Sterling Cling seventh. The Chief settled for eighth and non-wing sprint car rookie Saban Bibent came from 14th to finish ninth. Slater Helt, all the way from Harrisonville, Missouri and one who has run with the WAR series, finished tenth.

    Since Bilbee finished ahead of Bibent, Nick was the Karston McIntosh hard charger. After hot laps, Karston had presented Nick with a dirt clod that had smacked him in the face. For the superstition minded, this might mean something for the future.

    But the real lesson was to never assume; never attempt to prophesy. We can’t and, I believe, aren’t supposed to know how things are going to turn out. That’s why we go to races—to find out.

    Exceedingly happy that none of my three nieces are writing a book, I’m…

    Danny Burton

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Danny Burton’s The Hoosier Race Report – Indiana Midget Speedweek
    2. The Hoosier Race Report: First Time Winner
    3. KLMS race report
    4. Race Day For 62nd Hoosier Hundred Finally Here
    5. DOUBLE-X SPEEDWAY – Race Report 7-20-14
    6. DOUBLE-X SPEEDWAY – Race Report 7-13-14
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Catching up with Rookie of the Year Contender Trey Gropp

    POWRi Series News jdearing - 0
    Belleville, IL. (07/01/2020) Lincoln, Nebraska-native, Trey Gropp, is making a valiant effort to capture POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Rookie of the Year honors. The...
    Read more

    After rough start, Walker takes momentum into Lucas Oil Speedway “Thursday Night Thunder”

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 1, 2020) - Dustin Walker will be aiming for feature win No. 3 this season as the Warsaw Auto Marine &...
    Read more

    The Hoosier Race Report: Sneaky Fast

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    Sometimes a hot dog shows up and people will point and say, "there's your winner tonight." Often they will be correct and for 18...
    Read more

    Beat the heat in an air-conditioned suite during Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder”

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 30, 2020) - With excessively hot weather in the forecast, Lucas Oil Speedway is offering fans a special, individual-admission deal for...
    Read more
    Previous articleBeat the heat in an air-conditioned suite during Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder”
    Next articleAfter rough start, Walker takes momentum into Lucas Oil Speedway “Thursday Night Thunder”

    Related articles

    Catching up with Rookie of the Year Contender Trey Gropp

    POWRi Series News jdearing - 0
    Belleville, IL. (07/01/2020) Lincoln, Nebraska-native, Trey Gropp, is making a valiant effort to capture POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Rookie of the Year honors. The...
    Read more

    Fans Ready For ARCA & Sprint Car Racing At Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) Friday, July 3

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    ARCA Menards Series & Sprints To Race Friday At Lucas Oil Raceway Discounted Tickets Available at Indy-area Menards For the first time since early March, the...
    Read more

    Special Elimination Showdowns Highlight Thursday’s Cedar Lake Action

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    July 2-3-4 Wisconsin mega-event includes World of Outlaws Sprints and Late Models NEW RICHMOND, WI – June 30, 2020 – A unique pair of special...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Danny Burton’s The Hoosier Race Report – Indiana Midget Speedweek
    2. The Hoosier Race Report: First Time Winner
    3. KLMS race report
    4. Race Day For 62nd Hoosier Hundred Finally Here
    5. DOUBLE-X SPEEDWAY – Race Report 7-20-14
    6. DOUBLE-X SPEEDWAY – Race Report 7-13-14

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Brandon Sheppard Scores 60th World of Outlaws Win on Firecracker Friday at Lernerville

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PENNSYLVANIA PAYBACK: Sheppard Finds Redemption with Victory on Firecracker Friday Brandon Sheppard Scores His 60th Career World of Outlaws Late Model Series Win SARVER, PA. - Less...
    Read more

    Gordy Gundaker, Steve Meyer, Jr., Jose Parga, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Eldon Hemken take Tri-City Speedway victories!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    June 26th, 2020 B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:16:50.506 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 4 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 316 2 5 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 3 2 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 4 9 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0 5 14 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 6 13 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 242 7 1 George...
    Read more

    Owens Dominates 411 Motor Speedway on Friday Night

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    SEYMOUR, TN (June 26, 2020) - Jimmy Owens notched his 68th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win on Friday Night at 411 Motor...
    Read more

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com