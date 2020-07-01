More
    World of Outlaws Late Model Series Announces Schedule Changes for July

    World of Outlaws Late Model Series Announces Schedule Changes for July

    Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
    CONCORD, NC — The 2020 schedule adjustments for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series continue with a handful of changes to the July calendar.

    Events previously scheduled for Grand Rapids (Minn.) Speedway on Friday, July 16, Ogilvie (Minn.) Raceway on Saturday, July 18, and Red Cedar (Wisc.) Speedway on Sunday, July 19 have been canceled. Ogilvie’s date on Saturday, July 18 has been replaced by a race at Red River Valley Speedway to make a North Dakota doubleheader.

    Those with tickets to the canceled event at Ogilvie have received a credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account for the face value of the ticket(s), where they will have 24 months to use the credit for future World of Outlaws events. If fans desire a refund, they have 30 days to request one by clicking RIGHT HERE.

    Featuring eight races in just over two weeks, this year’s Northern Swing takes the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models to six different tracks across Wisconsin and North Dakota.

    Cedar Lake Speedway starts the trip off this weekend with a three-day Independence Day weekend mega event July 2-3-4 offering a pair of $20,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start features in front of a full crowd, racing in conjunction with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. A trio of additional Wisconsin dates will follow with appearances at Outagamie Speedway on Friday, July 10, Plymouth Dirt Track on Saturday, July 11, and Gondik Law Speedway on Tuesday, July 14. The swing wraps up on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18 with a trip to North Dakota’s River Cities Speedway and Red River Valley Speedway.

    Tickets for Cedar Lake Speedway (July 2-4) can be found HERE, while tickets for Outagamie and Plymouth are available HERE. Gondik Law tickets can be found HERE. Additional information on River Cities and Red River Valley will be released in the next week.

    NORTHERN SWING SCHEDULE:
    Thursday, July 2 – Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, Wisc.)
    Friday, July 3 – Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, Wisc.)
    Saturday, July 4 – Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, Wisc.)
    Friday, July 10 – Outagamie Speedway (Seymour, Wisc.)
    Saturday, July 11 – Plymouth Dirt Track (Plymouth, Wisc.)
    Tuesday, July 14 – Gondik Law Speedway (Superior, Wisc.)
    Friday, July 17 – River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, N.D.)
    Saturday, July 18 – Red River Valley Speedway (Fargo, N.D.)

    jdearing

