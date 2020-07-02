Dennis Erb, Jr. Streaks to Fourth in Firecracker; Follows Outlaws Tour to Cedar Lake!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The month of June wrapped up for the #28 team with a visit to the storied Lernerville Speedway on June 25-27, as the Sarver, Pennsylvania facility played host to the annual running of the ‘Firecracker 100,’ which kicked off with a pair of $6,000 to win World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series preliminary programs. On Thursday night at the Keystone State oval, Dennis Erb, Jr. ran second in his heat race, but was unfortunately involved in a lap three pileup and was relegated to a disappointing twentieth place showing in the 25-lap opener. At Lernerville on Friday evening in a similar $6,000 to win prelim, Dennis placed third in his heat race and fourteenth in the 25-lapper.

When Saturday rolled around at the 4/10-mile speedplant, all eyes were fixated on the finale of the ‘Firecracker 100’ weekend and the hefty $30,000 payday that came with it. Dennis grabbed the third transfer spot through his stacked heat race and was awarded the outside of the sixth row for the start of the 50-lap headliner. The Carpentersville, Illinois star then rallied past eight competitors during the race – that was broadcast LIVE on the CBS Sports Network – to bring home a stellar fourth place performance behind only victor Cade Dillard, Max Blair, and Darrell Lanigan! Complete results from the lucrative ‘Firecracker 100’ weekend can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis still sits seventh in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings heading into this weekend’s extravaganza at the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Both the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will converge in the Badger State for a lucrative three-day extended weekend from July 2-4. The celebration of our country’s independence starts later tonight at CLS with two flights of qualifying and a $3,000 to win showdown.

Business will then pick up in a big way on Friday and Saturday at Cedar Lake, as a pair of complete programs will be held – each of which will be headlined by 50-lap features for the ground-pounding Super Late Models. A $20,000 top prize will be up for grabs on both Friday and Saturday, while each main event will pay at least $1,000 just to start the race. While all of the action will be broadcast LIVE throughout the weekend on DIRTVision, Saturday’s headliner will also air LIVE once again on CBS Sports Network from 9:00-11:00pm ET. More information on the ‘World of Outlaws Showdown’ at Cedar Lake can be viewed at www.cedarlakespeedway.com and www.woolms.com.

