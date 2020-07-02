Drew Armstrong Wins CCSDS Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals Opener

CCSDS Sanctions the Pelican on Thursday Night at Ark-La-Tex Speedway

Conway, Arkansas (07/01/20) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models opened the inaugural Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals on Wednesday night at Tracey Clay’s I-30 Speedway, where hometown standout, Drew Armstrong raced to his first-career series win.

The Alexander, Arkansas racer surged into the Top-5 in the closing laps and then inherited the lead, when race-long leader Timothy Culp broke with just three laps remaining.

“This is an incredible feeling. When I saw [Timothy] Culp break and realized I was the leader, I just thought to myself ‘holy crap you are the leader, don’t blow this opportunity’,” Armstrong shared in Victory Lane. “I won a lot of Modified and Stock Car races here [I-30 Speedway], but this is by far the biggest.

“I want to thank everyone who helps on this car, and everyone who roots for me in the stands. This is just unbelievable.”

Former series champions, Timothy Culp and Jon Mitchell brought the field to the green flag for the 40-lap feature. Culp looked to be in charge of the caution-plagued feature, building as much as a five-second lead at points in the finale. Mitchell fell by the wayside with mechanical issues, while running second during the race’s middle stages.

Culp held a one-second lead over a hard-charging Armstrong, when bad luck bit the Louisiana native, exiting turn two on lap 38. He slowed with mechanical issues to draw the caution. Armstrong inherited the lead and then led the final three laps to score the victory.

Drew Armstrong became the eighth different winner in 10 events in CCSDS competition in 2020. Neil Baggett, Logan Martin, Rick Rickman and Brian Rickman completed the Top-5 finishers.

Armstrong has the inside line on the Mark Martin Automotive Challenge, which posts a $10,000 bonus for winning all four of the weekend’s events, while a $5,000 bonus is still on the table for any competitor, who can win the final three races of the holiday weekend swing.

The four-race swing of $4,000-to-win/ $400-to-start CCSDS events continues on Thursday, July 2 as the action shifts south to Ark-La-Tex Speedway (Vivian, Louisiana) for the annual Pelican. Joining the CCSDS contingent on the card will be Limited Modifieds, Pro Mods, Factory Stocks & Front Wheel Drives.

The pit gate opens at 4:30 p.m. and the general admission gate opens at 6:00 p.m. with the driver’s meeting at 6:15 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m. cst

Thursday adult grandstand admission is $20 for adults with kids (ages 6-11) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $35.

The series thunders into the Hafertepe family-owned Lone LoneStar Speedway (Kilgore, Texas) on Friday, July 3. The program includes Modifieds, Limited Modifieds, Factory Stocks and Front Wheel Drive 4 Cylinders.

Pit gate opens at 4:00 p.m. with the grandstand gate opening at 6:00 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with racing action to follow.

Friday grandstand admission is $18 with senior/military $15, kids (ages 6-12) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $35.

The mega weekend draws to a close on Saturday night at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana). Crate Late Models, Limited Modifieds, Pro Mods, Factory Stocks & Front Wheel Drives all join the night’s festivities.

The pit gate opens at 5:00 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The driver’s meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. with racing action at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 6-to-11) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $35.

All features will pay $4,000 to win and $400 to start. The tire rule for the weekend is Hoosier 1350’s on all four corners with a LM40 right-rear option.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 1, 2020

Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals Round No. 1

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas)

Feature Finish

1)Drew Armstrong 2)Neil Baggett 3)Logan Martin 4)Rick Rickman5)Brian Rickman 6)B.J. Robinson 7)Morgan Bagley 8)Spencer Hughes 9)Timothy Culp 10)Scott Crigler 11)Kyle Beard 12)Terry Phillips 13)Jon Mitchell 14)Chandler Petty 15)Tommy Surrett 16)Jesse Stovall 17)Chad Mallett 18)David Payne 19)Joe Godsey 20)Hunter Rasdon

DNS: Billy Moyer, Robbie Starnes, Ross Farmer, Lynn Beach, Bobby Blankenship, Joseph Long, Robert Baker, Jerrell Harper, David Payne, Cole Farmer, Christian Hanger, Jeff Roth

Entries: 31

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Timothy Culp (13.471 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier: Jon Mitchell (13.485 seconds)r5

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Timothy Culp

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Jon Mitchell

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Kyle Beard

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Timothy Culp

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Logan Martin

Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main #2 Winner: Tommy Surrett

COMP Cams Top Performer: Drew Armstrong

Lap Leaders: Timothy Culp (1-37), Drew Armstrong (38-40)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Timothy Culp

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Drew Armstrong

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Terry Phillips

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Jon Mitchell

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Chandler Petty

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Tommy Surrett

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Jesse Stovall

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Chad Mallett

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): David Payne

