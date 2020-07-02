More
    FAIRBURY SPEEDWAY'S PRAIRIE DIRT CLASSIC POSTPONED TO 2021

    World of Outlaws, Promoter Matt Curl Add Two-Day, $25,000-to-win Event at Kokomo

    FAIRBURY, IL — The first ever $50,000 to win Prairie Dirt Classic, presented by the Bank of Pontiac, has been postponed until the summer of 2021 Fairbury Speedway officials announced today after ongoing meetings with the state and county officials.  “It’s disappointing, no doubt. However I am very grateful for the support and guidance the Livingston County Health Department has played in allowing us to go back to racing the past couple of weeks,”says Matt Curl, owner and promoter of the Fairbury Speedway.  “In the end, it’s the right decision for our community and the long term success and well-being of the Fairbury Speedway. I have no doubt in my mind that the 2021 PDC will be the biggest racing event in the history of FALS.”  The Prairie Dirt Classic was anticipating a record crowd of over 8000 people in the facility in 2020.

    Originally scheduled for July 31st & August 1st 2020, the Prairie Dirt Classic will continue its tradition in 2021 with all camping reservations and reserved tickets transferring over and good for the 2021 PDC weekend.  All reservations are locked, and reserved ticket vouchers will be sent in the mail this fall to those who purchased tickets to date.  Fairbury Speedway will be offering a refund to any reserved ticket or camping holder for the PDC. However if a refund is requested, they will not be allowed to purchase those tickets in the future; and the tickets will be opened back up to the general public for purchase in 2021.  People requesting a refund for the Prairie Dirt Classic reservations need to send an email to falstickets@gmail.com.  The last date to request a refund will be Sunday August 2nd 2020.

    With the news that the Prairie Dirt Classic would be postponed in 2020, Curl will be announcing details on Tuesday July 7th of a two-day $25,000 to win event with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series at the Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana.  Scheduled for July 31st & August 1st, Curl will be promoting this mega event at one of Indiana’s most prestigious venues.  “I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to promote a race at Kokomo.  The O’Connor family has been great to work with and the combination of our teams will make for an amazing weekend.” All the details including ticketing, camping and all race information will be released next week on the Fairbury Speedway and Kokomo Speedway websites.

    Speedway officials are excited to announce the new and updated schedule posted on the Fairbury Speedway website at www.fairburyspeedway.com.  Highlighted races coming to FALS in 2020 include the DIRTcar Summer Nationals presented by Rhino Ag on Saturday night July 11th.  The $10,000 to win Late Model show will also include $2,000 to win DIRTcar Modifieds plus Sportsman.   Reserved seating and camping will go back online this weekend for purchase.

    Fairbury Speedway in conjunction with the Livingston County Health Department have worked diligently to make the speedway as safe as possible following the CDC & IDPH guidelines.  Attendance limits have been put into place for future events; however with the amount of seating at the speedway, we don’t anticipate hitting those limits for any of the remaining races in 2020.

