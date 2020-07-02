More
    Garrett Alberson Has Sights Set on MLRA Rookie of the Year

    Garrett Alberson


    SHREVEPORT, La. (07/02/20) – Garrett Alberson recently announced his intent to bid for the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Association (MLRA) Rookie of the Year. Alberson clawed his way closer to that title during the tour’s southern swing over the weekend.

    Kicking off a four-day stretch, Garrett drove the Ken & Beth Roberts-owned No. 59 Bader Construction/ Capri College/ Black Diamond Chassis Late Model to a Top-5 finish on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

    The 31-year-old notched two other Top-10 finishes during the weekend at Salina Highbanks Speedway in Pryor Creek, Okla. His only performance outside the Top-10 was an 11th place outing on Thursday at Outlaw Motor Speedway in Oktaha, Okla.

    “In a championship battle, it’s not just about winning, consistency is key,” said Alberson. “I think the first weekend showed we weren’t where we need to be on preparations, and we didn’t have as good of game plan as we needed. This weekend we were much better. If we can progress and get everything going and organized, I think both of us have a shot at winning some races.  We’ve got good cars and good motors and good people around us, so I don’t see why we shouldn’t be able to make a go at it.”

    Alberson headed to Lucas Oil Speedway on Wednesday afternoon for the Midweek Mayhem. With 36 cars registered in for action, Garrett followed up the second fastest time in his group with a runner-up finish in his heat behind Jake Timm.

    Clawing forward three spots in the 40-lap feature, Alberson notched a fourth-place finish behind Johnny Scott, Payton Looney, and Jesse Stovall with Jeremy Grady coming in fifth.

    On Thursday evening at Outlaw Motor Speedway, Alberson edged his way into the $3,000-to-win A-Main with the fourth and final transfer spot in his heat race. Improving five spots in the 40-lap affair, Garrett posted an 11th place outing.

    The following night at Salina Highbanks Speedway for the two-day ARMI Freedom Classic, Garrett jumped up four spots in his heat to place third. Gaining two positions in the 30-lap feature, Alberson posted a 10th place finish.

    For the $5,000-to-win finale on Saturday afternoon, Alberson logged a seventh-place finish in his heat, transferring him into the B-Main. Scoring a third-place finish, Garrett locked into the 21st-starting position for the main event. Wheeling his way into the Top-10, Garrett Alberson passed 14 cars in the 40-lapper to register a 7th place finish.

    The Independence weekend will see the Roberts Motorsports team entering a trio of events with the Lucas Oil MLRA. The action kicks off on Friday, July 3 with a $10,555-to-win event at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. On Saturday, the team will make the trip 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa for a $5,000-to-win program. The weekend concludes with a $5,000-to-win event on Sunday, July 5 at Rock Island County Fairground in East Moline, Ill.

    Garrett is currently tied for fifth with Mitch McGrath in the latest Lucas Oil MLRA point standings. He is second behind his teammate, Jeremiah Hurst in the Rookie of the Year chase.

    Full results from these events, the latest standings, or to learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.MLRARacing.com.

    Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports would like to thank their marketing partners, which include A&E Freight Service, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Dish Premier & Google Nest Powered by Done Right TV & Security Solutions, Advance Racing Suspensions, Swift Springs, Capri College, Fast Shafts, VP Racing Fuels, PEM Racing Gears, Roemer Machine & Welding, Dirty Slot Cars, Performance Bodies, Stuckey Enterprises, Sling Studios, Proxair, Penske Racing Shocks, Preston Telephone Co., Bader Construction, UAW, Roberts Custom Software, Chase Wraps, QuickCar Racing Products, Lucas Oil Products, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

    For the latest information about Garrett Alberson, please visit www.GarrettAlberson.com .

     

     

