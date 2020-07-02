More
    Lucas Oil Celebrates Independence in Ohio

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
    BATAVIA, Ohio (July 2, 2020) – Familiar to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule, teams will once again enjoy Independence Day celebrations in the Buckeye state at Muskingum County Speedway and Portsmouth Raceway Park.

    Friday’s annual July 3rd event at Muskingum County Speedway will see the pit and general admission gates open at 2:00 pm. Along with the heart-pumping action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Friday will also feature Modifieds, Sport Mods, Modlites, and Four Cylinders, with hot laps beginning at 6:30 pm. In addition to the racing action, Muskingum County Speedway will have the area’s largest fireworks display.

    On Saturday, July 4th , Portsmouth Raceway Park will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the annual Independence 50 presented by Able Air. The Modifieds and Limited Late Models will serve as support divisions on Saturday. The pit gate will open at 2:00 pm at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The general admission gates will open at 4:00 pm, with on-track action beginning at 6:30 pm.

    Both nights will include a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

    Jimmy Owens leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship standings and goes into the weekend with four consecutive series feature wins. Jonathan Davenport is now second, followed closely by Tim McCreadie, Tyler Erb and Josh Richards to round out the top five in championship standings.

    Track and Event Information:

    Muskingum County Speedway

    Location: 7985 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden, OH 43821

    Directions: I-70 to exit 155, then 10.1 miles north on SR 60 (WSR)

    Website: www.muskingumcountyspeedway.com

    Portsmouth Raceway Park

    Phone Number: 740-354-3278

    Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663

    Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge

    Website: www.portsraceway.com

    Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

    Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

    * Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    * For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires of choice.
    * Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

    Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

     

    Lucas Oil Point Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3545 $99,300
    2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3145 $63,300
    3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3140 $58,350
    4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 3115 $47,100
    5 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3090 $53,475
    6 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 3035 $43,207
    7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 2975 $44,900
    7 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 2975 $45,700
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 2725 $30,025
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 2615 $24,025
    11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 2505 $23,325
    12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 2470 $22,900
    13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2445 $23,925
    14 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 2320 $13,875
    15 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2205 $12,975
    16 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 2125 $53,150

     

    Lucas Oil Celebrates Independence in Ohio

    William Gould takes Southern Oklahoma Speedway win after top two DQ'd in post race tech!
    Racing And Fireworks On Tap For Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway

