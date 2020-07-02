Lucas Oil Celebrates Independence in Ohio

– Familiar to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule, teams will once again enjoy Independence Day celebrations in the Buckeye state at Muskingum County Speedway and Portsmouth Raceway Park.

Friday’s annual July 3rd event at Muskingum County Speedway will see the pit and general admission gates open at 2:00 pm. Along with the heart-pumping action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Friday will also feature Modifieds, Sport Mods, Modlites, and Four Cylinders, with hot laps beginning at 6:30 pm. In addition to the racing action, Muskingum County Speedway will have the area’s largest fireworks display.

On Saturday, July 4th , Portsmouth Raceway Park will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the annual Independence 50 presented by Able Air. The Modifieds and Limited Late Models will serve as support divisions on Saturday. The pit gate will open at 2:00 pm at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The general admission gates will open at 4:00 pm, with on-track action beginning at 6:30 pm.

Both nights will include a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

Jimmy Owens leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship standings and goes into the weekend with four consecutive series feature wins. Jonathan Davenport is now second, followed closely by Tim McCreadie, Tyler Erb and Josh Richards to round out the top five in championship standings.

Track and Event Information:

Muskingum County Speedway

Location: 7985 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden, OH 43821

Directions: I-70 to exit 155, then 10.1 miles north on SR 60 (WSR)

Website: www.muskingumcountyspeedway.com

Portsmouth Raceway Park

Phone Number: 740-354-3278

Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663

Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge

Website: www.portsraceway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

* Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

* For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires of choice.

* Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Lucas Oil Point Standings: