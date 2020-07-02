More
    Racing And Fireworks On Tap For Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway

    Race Track NewsIllinoisLincoln Speedway
    (Lincoln, IL) It will be a holiday weekend celebration of racing and fireworks this Friday night, July 3 at Lincoln Speedway. In addition to the first visit from open, national type Midgets in 2020, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Modifieds, and Hornets will also be in action. A fireworks show will light the sky at the end of the show.

    Headlining the event will be the first visit for the national type, open Midgets. The show is being run similar to the Jacksonville Speedway summer showcase shows, giving Midget guys a chance to hit the track as the early season action has been limited for the class. A good number of Nutech Seed DII Midget drivers are also expected to compete, going for the bonus money that has been put up for the 20 guys who have raced so far in the class this season.

    Modified action at Lincoln Speedway is typically very good and this season has exceeded normal expectations. 40 different Modified drivers have already been on track this season, with full fields all three weeks. Ray Bollinger, of Kewanee, IL, leads the standings after winning the last two weeks. Mason City, IL driver Austin Lynn is second in points, while Brian Lynn, Derrick Carlson, and Brandon Roberts complete the top five.

    Three different winners have graced victory lane in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model class, Jake Little, Brandon Eskew, and Jose Parga. Last Friday, Eskew and Little put on a spirited show at the front of the pack with plenty of sliders, crossovers, and changes for the lead. Little ended up claiming the victory, as the two crossed the line, side-by-side. Little also leads the standings by Eskew by just six points.

    Rounding out the on track action will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Erik Vanapeldoorn has not claimed a victory yet this year but leads the standings over a stout field of competitors. 30 different Hornet drivers have been on hand this year with full fields of 20+ each of the last two weeks. Dallas Strauch, David Lauritson, and Joe Reed have claimed wins.

    At the end of the show, fireworks will be shot to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

    Tickets will be available at the gate on raceday and will be $18, while children 11 and under are free. Pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00.

    About Lincoln Speedway:

    For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

    Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.  Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

    CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

    DIRTcar Pro Late Models

    Pos # First Name Last Name Suffix City State Points Gap
    1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 176 0
    2 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 170 6
    3 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 146 30
    4 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 124 52
    5 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 124 52
    6 97 Michael Marden Monee IL 124 52
    7 25 Brendan Patterson Springbay IL 116 60
    8 01 Billy Knippenberg Plainfield IL 110 66
    9 25 Tucker Finch Jacksonvile IL 96 80
    10 2K Zac Kuhel Pekin IL 92 84


    DIRTcar Modifieds

    Pos # First Name Last Name Suffix City State Points Gap
    1 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 166 0
    2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 164 2
    3 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 136 30
    4 37 Derrick Carlson Murrayville IL 128 38
    5 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 122 44
    6 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 116 50
    7 9 Ken Schrader Fenton MO 112 54
    8 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 112 54
    9 19C Carter Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 102 64
    10 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 100 66


    DIRTcar Hornets

    Pos # First Name Last Name Suffix City State Points Gap
    1 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 172 0
    2 24D Dallas Strauch East Peoria IL 166 6
    3 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 162 10
    4 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 142 30
    5 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 124 48
    6 22W James Womeldorff Pekin IL 124 48
    7 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 118 54
    8 28F Mike Foster Pekin IL 102 70
    9 28 Jimmy Dutlinger Hanna City IL 100 72
    10 5 Jay Mariuzza Pekin IL 98 74

     

