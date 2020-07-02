Tanner English and Jason Riggs to Celebrate Holiday Weekend in Buckeye State

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Riggs Motorsports ventured to the states of Tennessee, Alabama, and Illinois over the June 26-27 weekend, as each of the three team drivers were in racing action at four different ovals. Jason Riggs was back at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois on Friday for the second straight week and won his heat race in preliminary action. After starting from the pole position in the $1,200 to win weekly feature event, Jason slipped back to finish fifth at the checkers behind only winner Gordy Gundaker, Billy Laycock, Kolby Vandenbergh, and Michael Kloos. Jack Riggs then unloaded his #81j machine on Saturday at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee for his second-ever Super Late Model event, but a broken yoke on the driveshaft caused the youngster to retire from the $1,500 to win contest in the seventh finishing position.

Benton, Kentucky ace Tanner English found himself at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee and Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama on June 26-27 with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, as a pair of $12,000 top prizes were on the line in pivotal point races. On Friday night at 411, Tanner placed fifth in his heat race and won his B-Main prior to moving up four spots in the 50-lapper to claim a thirteenth place showing. At TST on Saturday evening in the ‘EZ-Go 50,’ Tanner grabbed the fourth and final transfer spot through his heat race and later blasted past six competitors in the 50-lap feature to nab a solid eighth place performance against the national touring stars. Full results from each of these weekend races can be found online at www.lucasdirt.com, www.tricityspeedway.net, and www.duckriverracewaypark.com.

With Jack Riggs scheduled to take the upcoming July 3-4 weekend off from racing action, teammates Jason Riggs and Tanner English will both venture to the Buckeye State to celebrate Independence Day in a pair of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series showdowns. Up first will be a visit to Muskingum County Speedway in Zanesville, Ohio on Friday night for a $12,000 to win show, while Saturday’s program at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio also boasts a $12,000 winner’s check. Tanner still finds himself tenth in the latest version of the LOLMDS point standings and is still leading the Rookie of the Year chase. More information on these 4th of July weekend specials can be accessed by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

