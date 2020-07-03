More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Cade Dillard Wins Cedar Lake Elimination Showdown after Ricky Weiss Fails Post-Race...

    Cade Dillard Wins Cedar Lake Elimination Showdown after Ricky Weiss Fails Post-Race Tech

    Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
    Cade Dillard

    TECHNICAL ELIMINATION: Weiss Ruled Illegal, Dillard Scores Showdown Win

    Jimmy Mars and Brandon Sheppard Split Fast Time Awards in Qualifying Sessions at Cedar Lake Speedway

    NEW RICHMOND, WISC. – On a day when fans had to pass through state-of-the-art screening procedures to enter Cedar Lake Speedway, it was ultimately Ricky Weiss’ car that tested positive in post-race inspection.

    After outrunning Cade Dillard over the final laps in a finish that brought the New Richmond, Wisc. fans to their feet, Weiss’ Drydene Performance Products No. 7 tested positive for an illegal quarter-panel height in post-race inspection; handing the victory in Thursday’s first-ever Elimination Showdown to Dillard and his MB Customs No. 97.

    Taking the lead from Dillard on lap two of the third five-lap segment, Weiss roared to the front of the field and looked poised to run away with the $3,000 special event win until the final restart. With eight cars in the final eight-lap round, Weiss and Dillard distanced themselves from the rest of the pack and set themselves up for an epic showdown at the finish.

    Both World of Outlaws stars ran side-by-side in turn three coming to the checkered flag, but it was Weiss who motored through the corner and gained the edge to beat Dillard to the stripe by 0.172 seconds.

    However, failing to pass post-race inspection for an illegal quarter-panel height, Weiss was docked three positions to finish fourth; which handed Cade Dillard of Robeline, La. the $3,000 victory in the first-ever Elimination Showdown at Cedar Lake Speedway.

    “I feel like we’ve got a great car under our belts right now,” said Dillard looking ahead to the weekend. “As long as we can keep making the right adjustments, we’ll be good. We’ve still got a long way to go and there’s a lot of good cars here, but this is for sure about as confident as I’ve ever been. Our momentum will run out eventually, it always does, we just have to milk it as long we can.”

    Before the Elimination Showdown brought the house down, a pair of qualifying sessions set the stage for the rest of the weekend at Cedar Lake Speedway. With $20,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start features in play for Friday and Saturday night, drivers set their heat race lineups for both nights at the Wisconsin 3/8th-mile.

    Jimmy Mars of Menomonie, Wisc. laid the groundwork by setting Fast Time in Friday’s portion with a lap 13.307 seconds. Driving the MB Customs No. 28, “The Iceman” earned his fifth-career Fast Time Award with the World of Outlaws Late Models over Scott Bloomquist (13.333), Dennis Erb Jr. (13.525), Darrell Lanigan (13.649), and Frank Heckenast Jr. (13.660).

    Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin, Ill. was the top dog in Saturday’s show with a time of 13.907 seconds aboard his Rocket1 Racing, Valvoline No. 1 entry. “The Rocket Shepp” banked his 34th career Fast Time Award with the World of Outlaws ahead of Dennis Erb Jr. (13.927), Cade Dillard (13.986), Pat Doar (14.115), and Rodney Sanders (14.123).

    The Independence Day Showdown rolls on tomorrow night, Friday, July 3 with two full programs at Cedar Lake Speedway for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Tickets are available for purchase at the gate for the event requires fans to go through a COVID-19 screening process before being granted access. DIRTVision will have all of the live coverage for fans at home.

    Morton Buildings Elimination Showdown (23 Laps) – 1. 97-Cade Dillard [1][$3,000]; 2. 20-Rodney Sanders [3][$1,500]; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard [6][$1,200]; 4. 7-Ricky Weiss [5][$1,000]; 5. 29V-Darrell Lanigan [9][$900]; 6. 99JR-Frank Heckenast [8][$825]; 7. 28-Dennis Erb [10][$775]; 8. 58-A.J. Diemel [2][$700]; 9. 12-Ashton Winger [7][$600]; 10. 20RT-Ricky Thornton [15][$600]; 11. B1-Brent Larson [14][$600]; 12. 56-Colton Horner [13][$600]; 13. 11-Pat Doar [16][$400]; 14. 11G-James Giossi [4][$400]; 15. 28M-Jimmy Mars [12][$400]; 16. 0-Scott Bloomquist [11][$400]; 17. 18-Chase Junghans [17][$200]; 18. 15-Nick Anvelink [19][$200]; 19. 99b-Boom Briggs [18][$200]; 20. 6m-Jeff Massingill [20][$200]; 21. 16-Rusty Griffaw [21][$110]; 22. 10-Paul Parker [22][$110]; 23. 15h-Steve Hucovski [23][$110]; 24. 1e-Caley Emerson [24][$110]

    Friday’s Qualifying – 1. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 13.307; 2. 0-Scott Bloomquist, 13.333; 3. 28-Dennis Erb, 13.525; 4. 29v-Darrell Lanigan, 13.649; 5. 99jr-Frank Heckenast, 13.66; 6. 12-Ashton Winger, 13.682; 7. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 13.687; 8. 7-Ricky Weiss, 13.705; 9. 11g-James Giossi, 13.73; 10. 20-Rodney Sanders, 13.839; 11. 58-A.J. Diemel, 13.893; 12. 97-Cade Dillard, 13.907; 13. 56-Colton Horner, 13.958; 14. B1-Brent Larson, 14.049; 15. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, 14.068; 16. 11-Pat Doar, 14.075; 17. 6m-Jeff Massingill, 14.165; 18. 18-Chase Junghans, 14.192; 19. 99b-Boom Briggs, 14.203; 20. 16-Rusty Griffaw, 14.23; 21. 10-Paul Parker, 14.28; 22. 15-Nick Anvelink, 14.43; 23. 1e-Caley Emerson, 14.902; DNS. 15h-Steve Hucovski, NT

    Saturday’s Qualifying – 1. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 13.907; 2. 28-Dennis Erb Jr., 13.927; 3. 97-Cade Dillard, 13.986; 4. 11-Pat Doar, 14.115; 5. 20-Rodney Sanders, 14.123; 6. 28M-Jimmy Mars, 14.123; 7. 7-Ricky Weiss, 14.134; 8. 0-Scott Bloomquist, 14.174; 9. 29V-Darrell Lanigan, 14.257; 10. 12-Ashton Winger, 14.271; 11. 11G-James Giossi, 14.296; 12. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr., 14.337; 13. 18-Chase Junghans, 14.406; 14. 56-Colton Horner, 14.407; 15. B1-Brent Larson, 14.412; 16. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr., 14.421; 17. 99B-Boom Briggs, 14.433; 18. 10-Paul Parker, 14.480; 19. 58-AJ Diemel, 14.482; 20. 15-Nick Anvelink, 14.486; 21. 6M-Jeff Massingill, 14.717; 22. 15H-Steve Hucovski. 14.829; 23. 16-Rusty Griffaw, 14.966; 24. 1E-Caley Emerson, 15.161.

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Cade Dillard Details New Race Shop Activity
    2. Special Elimination Showdowns Highlight Thursday’s Cedar Lake Action
    3. William Gould takes Southern Oklahoma Speedway win after top two DQ’d in post race tech!
    4. Cade Dillard takes 15k WoO Late Model win at Vado over B-Shepp
    5. Cade Dillard Realizes Dream Come True with $30,000 Title at Lernerville’s Firecracker
    6. Ricky Weiss & Brian Ruhlman take Baltes Classic wins at Eldora Speedway!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Richard Frost, Trent Young, Corey Dunn, Tony Cruse & Michael Rittenberry take Clarksville Speedway wins!

    Clarksville Speedway jdearing - 0
    July 2nd, 2020 Clarksville Speedway Late Models Feature: Finish Start Driver Points 1 4 Richard Frost (15) Clarksville, Tn. 65 2 5 Oakley Johns (C6) Hohenwald, Tn. 59 3 3 Gavin Schmidt (19) Cumberland Furnace, Tn. 58 4 6 Larry Barber Jr. (54Jr) Hopkinsville, Ky. 57 5 2 Caleb Ashby (61) Cunningham, Tn. 56 6 1 David Seibers (18) Chapel...
    Read more

    Jason Jameson & Ryan Thomas take Florence Speedway wins!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    July 2nd, 2020 Florence Speedway Late Models   1st HEAT FINISH 10 LAP 1 4g KODY EVANS 2 28 TYLER CARPENTER 3 1am AUSTYN MILLS 4 83 SCOTT JAMES 5 49 BILLY GREEN 6 15 JON HENRY 7 71r ROD CONLEY 8 9 CHRIS SHANNON NR 28 MIKE SIMPSON    2nd HEAT FINISH 10 LAP 1 1g DEVIN GILPIN 2 71c R.J. CONLEY 3 32 JAMES RICE 4 13w DAVID...
    Read more

    Looney grabs ULMA Late Model win at Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder”

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 2, 2020) - What was a three-car battle for the lead saw Brad Looney emerge as the lone survivor of the trio...
    Read more

    Cade Dillard Wins Cedar Lake Elimination Showdown after Ricky Weiss Fails Post-Race Tech

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    TECHNICAL ELIMINATION: Weiss Ruled Illegal, Dillard Scores Showdown Win Jimmy Mars and Brandon Sheppard Split Fast Time Awards in Qualifying Sessions at Cedar Lake Speedway NEW...
    Read more
    Previous articleSpencer Hughes Tops CCSDS Action at Ark-La-Tex Speedway
    Next articleLooney grabs ULMA Late Model win at Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder”

    Related articles

    Jason Jameson & Ryan Thomas take Florence Speedway wins!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    July 2nd, 2020 Florence Speedway Late Models   1st HEAT FINISH 10 LAP 1 4g KODY EVANS 2 28 TYLER CARPENTER 3 1am AUSTYN MILLS 4 83 SCOTT JAMES 5 49 BILLY GREEN 6 15 JON HENRY 7 71r ROD CONLEY 8 9 CHRIS SHANNON NR 28 MIKE SIMPSON    2nd HEAT FINISH 10 LAP 1 1g DEVIN GILPIN 2 71c R.J. CONLEY 3 32 JAMES RICE 4 13w DAVID...
    Read more

    Spencer Hughes Tops CCSDS Action at Ark-La-Tex Speedway

    Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
    Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals Set for Lone Star Speedway on Friday Vivian, Louisiana (07/02/20) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models continued...
    Read more

    Tanner English and Jason Riggs to Celebrate Holiday Weekend in Buckeye State

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Riggs Motorsports ventured to the states of Tennessee, Alabama, and Illinois over the June 26-27 weekend, as each of the three...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Cade Dillard Details New Race Shop Activity
    2. Special Elimination Showdowns Highlight Thursday’s Cedar Lake Action
    3. William Gould takes Southern Oklahoma Speedway win after top two DQ’d in post race tech!
    4. Cade Dillard takes 15k WoO Late Model win at Vado over B-Shepp
    5. Cade Dillard Realizes Dream Come True with $30,000 Title at Lernerville’s Firecracker
    6. Ricky Weiss & Brian Ruhlman take Baltes Classic wins at Eldora Speedway!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Looney grabs ULMA Late Model win at Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder”

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 2, 2020) - What was a three-car battle for the lead saw Brad Looney emerge as the lone survivor of the trio...
    Read more

    Will Krup takes UMP Modified win at Terre Haute Action Track!

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    July 1, 2020 Feature: 1. Will Krup 2. Brian Shaw 3. James Walters 4. Richie Lex 5. Justin Jones 6. Shane Cottle 7. Tyler Loughmiller 8. Wes Leigh 9. Jacob Leitzman 10. Kenny Carmichael, Sr. 11....
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard Scores 60th World of Outlaws Win on Firecracker Friday at Lernerville

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PENNSYLVANIA PAYBACK: Sheppard Finds Redemption with Victory on Firecracker Friday Brandon Sheppard Scores His 60th Career World of Outlaws Late Model Series Win SARVER, PA. - Less...
    Read more

    Gordy Gundaker, Steve Meyer, Jr., Jose Parga, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Eldon Hemken take Tri-City Speedway victories!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    June 26th, 2020 B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:16:50.506 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 4 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 316 2 5 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 3 2 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 4 9 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0 5 14 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 6 13 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 242 7 1 George...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com