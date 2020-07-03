Looney grabs ULMA Late Model win at Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder”

WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 2, 2020) – What was a three-car battle for the lead saw Brad Looney emerge as the lone survivor of the trio and the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature winner at Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder” main event.

Other feature winners on the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program Presented by Casey’s General Stores and KY3 included Andy Bryant (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods), Tyler Wolff (Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds) and Derek Brown (O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks).

A total of 117 cars, including 56 B-Mods, entered for the special program kicking off the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Looney, a long-time open Late Model competitor who’s in his first season in the ULMA division, picked his first feature win of the season in three attempts. He was a close second on June 6.

Dylan Hoover and fellow front-row starter Kaeden Cornell set the pace through 14 laps, with third-starting Looney following closely behind. The trio was separated by less than one second when the race took a major turn.

Coming down the front stretch to complete lap 15, Hoover’s car suddenly slowed and he pulled into the pits. Cornell inherited the lead, but it wound up being short-lived as one lap later he rolled to a stop in turn two.

That elevated Looney to the point and he didn’t give it up despite a late run by Cole Henson, who came from seventh to second.

“It was a fast track. I just tried to stay patient and maybe those guys would mess up in front of me and sneak in there and get the win,” Looney said. “It worked out for us tonight.”

It was all Looney from there as the veteran from Republic led the final nine laps. He did have to overcome a caution on lap 21, wiping out a comfortable lead, after two-time winner Dustin Walker spun in turn two.

Looney had a clean restart and wound up 1.05 seconds in front of points leader Henson. Tucker Cox was third, advancing seven spots from the start. Matt Becker was fourth and Johnny Fennewald wound up in fifth.

Bryant dominates in B-Mod win: Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kansas, breezed to victory in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature, leading all the way for his second Lucas Oil Speedway feature victory of the season.

Bryant started on the pole and grabbed early command with JC Morton moving from fourth to second on the opening lap. They were separated by just under on second when the race’s first caution came out on lap five.

As the 20-lapper went caution-free the rest of the way, Bryant checked out and won by 3.17 seconds over Morton. Jon Sheets finished a season-best third with points leader Kris Jackson in fourth and Robbe Ewing in fifth.

Despite his dominance, Bryant said he always was aware of where Morton and the rest of the contenders was.

“Always. Everybody here … this is always the most-competitive track we race at week to week,” Bryant said. “Those guys don’t let you take a breath.”

Tyler Wolff runs away with USRA Mod feature: Tyler Wolff of Fayetteville, Arkansas took over the lead on lap four and then ran away and hid from the field in the Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature.

Wolff, who started the feature sixth, wound up nearly half a lap in front of second-place Terry Schultz.

“It was like driving a Cadillac,” Wolff said of his win. “My Dad did a good job of putting the set-up on this thing today. We worked pretty hard in the heat. It’s rewarding. It was easy to drive and that’s good because we’ve been having a little bit of trouble, so we’ll take it.”

Wolff was 20th in his only other Lucas Oil Speedway appearance this season, though he did win two features in two attempts at the track in 2019.

Kyle Thompson slipped past Tracy Wolf for the lead on lap two in a race plagued by three early cautions. Wolff made it three leaders in four laps when he went around Thompson on the outside after a lap-four restart.

Wolff pulled away after a lap-13 caution and distanced the field, prevailing by 7.3 seconds over 13th-starting Schultz. Wolf settled for third with Darren Shaw fourth and Mark Dotson fifth.

Brown makes it four Street Stocks wins: Points leader Derek Brown of Stoutland took command in the second half of the race and earned his fourth O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks victory of the season.

Toby Ott and Brown started together on the front row and they ran side-by-side through most of eight green-flag laps, with Ott staying just in front until a caution flew on lap eight.

Clayton Campbell stalked the two leaders before making a pass of Brown to move into second on lap 10. Two laps later, Brown made the inside line pay off as he edged past Campbell for second and a lap later past Ott and into the lead.

Following a caution with four laps to go, Brown remained glued to the inside groove and was running his fastest laps of the race. He finished 1.07 seconds in front of Campbell with Ott in third. Bob Barnett advanced from ninth to finish fourth with Johnny Coats in fifth.

“I ran the bottom for the longest time, but for some reason I thought the top would be better,” Brown said of his brief slip to third place. “I sure was glad to see the caution come out and get back to the bottom.”

Lucas Oil Speedway results (July 2, 2020)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14-Brad Looney[3]; 2. 31C-Cole Henson[7]; 3. 1T-Tucker Cox[10]; 4. 66T-Matt Becker[4]; 5. 21-Johnny Fennewald[6]; 6. 51-Larry Ferris[14]; 7. 14W-Dustin Walker[13]; 8. 69-Dalton Imhoff[11]; 9. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[12]; 10. (DNF) 50-Kaeden Cornell[1]; 11. (DNF) 42H-Chad Richwine[8]; 12. (DNF) 99H-Dylan Hoover[2]; 13. (DNF) 12J-Justin Russell[5]; 14. (DNF) 99-Larry Jones[9]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Brad Looney[1]; 2. 99H-Dylan Hoover[5]; 3. 21-Johnny Fennewald[3]; 4. 31C-Cole Henson[6]; 5. 99-Larry Jones[7]; 6. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[4]; 7. (DNF) 51-Larry Ferris[2] Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Kaeden Cornell[2]; 2. 66T-Matt Becker[3]; 3. 12J-Justin Russell[4]; 4. 42H-Chad Richwine[6]; 5. 1T-Tucker Cox[5]; 6. 69-Dalton Imhoff[7]; 7. (DNF) 14W-Dustin Walker[1]

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 28A-Andy Bryant[1]; 2. 18-JC Morton[4]; 3. 8S-Jon Sheets[7]; 4. 65-Kris Jackson[8]; 5. 32-Robbe Ewing[6]; 6. 99T-Eric Turner[13]; 7. 17-Jeremy Chambers[3]; 8. 6-Lucas Isaacs[9]; 9. 1F-Mitchell Franklin[11]; 10. 84-Dayton Newell[19]; 11. 83J-JC Newell[17]; 12. 98K-Kenton Allen[10]; 13. 77-Brantlee Gotschall[21]; 14. 68-Dean Wille[15]; 15. 10P-Dayton Pursley[22]; 16. 4B-Brayton Skaggs[24]; 17. 1-Kyle Henning[23]; 18. 24-Jerry Ellis[2]; 19. 20W-Barry White[12]; 20. 19-Jimmy Cummins[5]; 21. 20-Al Ferguson[14]; 22. 55-Kyle Slader[18]; 23. (DNF) 31-Luke Phillips[16]; 24. (DNF) 8D-Dillon McCowan[20] B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 83J-JC Newell[1]; 2. 84-Dayton Newell[5]; 3. 77-Brantlee Gotschall[3]; 4. 1-Kyle Henning[6]; 5. 30R-Rex Harris[8]; 6. 46-Brice Gotschall[16]; 7. 11-Jimmy Willis[7]; 8. 83-Kyle Fritter[4]; 9. 28B-Wesley Briggs[9]; 10. 6P-John Potter[13]; 11. 21F-Hannah Frazee[12]; 12. 28-Krew Walburn[10]; 13. 41-Brandon King[15]; 14. 25-Kenny McDonald JR[20]; 15. 99-Jim Cihy[11]; 16. 7R-Logan Robison[17]; 17. (DNF) 18J-Jordan Jones[14]; 18. (DNF) 15C-Cayden Stacye[19]; 19. (DNS) 11D-Derick Bray; 20. (DNS) 33T-Terry Taylor B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 55-Kyle Slader[3]; 2. 8D-Dillon McCowan[4]; 3. 10P-Dayton Pursley[10]; 4. 4B-Brayton Skaggs[13]; 5. 13-Shawn Whitman[16]; 6. 17R-Earl Roark[9]; 7. 929-Garrett Thompson[7]; 8. 52B-Dan Herman[11]; 9. 16H-Jake Hereford[15]; 10. 14T-Quentin Taylor[20]; 11. 2-Hagen Stevenson[12]; 12. 7TW-Tyler Wood[8]; 13. (DNF) 42-Jerry Morgan[5]; 14. (DNF) 00T-Taylor Moore[6]; 15. (DNF) 3W-BJ Deal[2]; 16. (DNF) 96-Cody Brill[1]; 17. (DNF) 7G-Gabriel Hodges[18]; 18. (DNS) 52-Cory Janasek; 19. (DNS) 08-Thomas Pullen; 20. (DNS) 23-Danny Thompson Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Robbe Ewing[2]; 2. 65-Kris Jackson[5]; 3. 20-Al Ferguson[1]; 4. 3W-BJ Deal[3]; 5. 31-Luke Phillips[8]; 6. 8D-Dillon McCowan[9]; 7. 17R-Earl Roark[4]; 8. 52B-Dan Herman[7]; 9. 6P-John Potter[11]; 10. 16H-Jake Hereford[6]; 11. 7R-Logan Robison[10]; 12. 23-Danny Thompson[12] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28A-Andy Bryant[5]; 2. 20W-Barry White[2]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[1]; 4. 77-Brantlee Gotschall[3]; 5. 83J-JC Newell[8]; 6. 84-Dayton Newell[9]; 7. 28-Krew Walburn[4]; 8. 99-Jim Cihy[6]; 9. 52-Cory Janasek[7]; 10. (DNF) 15C-Cayden Stacye[10]; 11. (DNF) 25-Kenny McDonald JR[11] Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8S-Jon Sheets[2]; 2. 1F-Mitchell Franklin[3]; 3. 99T-Eric Turner[4]; 4. 96-Cody Brill[1]; 5. 83-Kyle Fritter[6]; 6. 00T-Taylor Moore[7]; 7. 30R-Rex Harris[9]; 8. 21F-Hannah Frazee[8]; 9. 18J-Jordan Jones[10]; 10. 41-Brandon King[11]; 11. (DNS) 14T-Quentin Taylor Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Lucas Isaacs[1]; 2. 19-Jimmy Cummins[6]; 3. 98K-Kenton Allen[7]; 4. 55-Kyle Slader[3]; 5. 42-Jerry Morgan[2]; 6. 11-Jimmy Willis[4]; 7. 7TW-Tyler Wood[8]; 8. 10P-Dayton Pursley[5]; 9. 4B-Brayton Skaggs[11]; 10. 46-Brice Gotschall[10]; 11. 13-Shawn Whitman[9] Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Jerry Ellis[4]; 2. 17-Jeremy Chambers[7]; 3. 18-JC Morton[10]; 4. 33T-Terry Taylor[1]; 5. 1-Kyle Henning[3]; 6. 929-Garrett Thompson[5]; 7. 28B-Wesley Briggs[8]; 8. 2-Hagen Stevenson[11]; 9. (DNF) 11D-Derick Bray[2]; 10. (DNF) 7G-Gabriel Hodges[9]; 11. (DNF) 08-Thomas Pullen[6]

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff[6]; 2. 90-Terry Schultz[13]; 3. 21W-Tracy Wolf[1]; 4. 11-Darren Shaw[12]; 5. 85D-Mark Dotson[15]; 6. 5-Robbie Reed[7]; 7. 38C-Jason Pursley[3]; 8. 21-Ryan Middaugh[8]; 9. 75-Kyle Ledford[5]; 10. 00-Cody Jolly[19]; 11. 55-Colson Kirk[4]; 12. 03-Chase Jones[16]; 13. 227-Chase Domer[9]; 14. 31-Brad Smith[11]; 15. 73-Mickey Burrell[18]; 16. 155-Terry Kirk[20]; 17. 12D-Trevor Drake[23]; 18. (DNF) 292-Kyle Thompson[2]; 19. (DNF) 22H-Dustin Hodges[17]; 20. (DNF) 24D-Donnie Fellers[14]; 21. (DNF) 28-Mark Simon[10]; 22. (DNF) 25-Scotty Roberts[24]; 23. (DNF) 98D-Paden Phillips[21]; 24. (DNF) 134-Robert Heydenreich[22]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 22H-Dustin Hodges[2]; 2. 73-Mickey Burrell[1]; 3. 00-Cody Jolly[3]; 4. 155-Terry Kirk[5]; 5. 98D-Paden Phillips[9]; 6. 134-Robert Heydenreich[7]; 7. 12D-Trevor Drake[4]; 8. 25-Scotty Roberts[11]; 9. 93D-Josh Dugan[8]; 10. 19-Jared Klick[10]; 11. (DNF) 20-Bob Kerbs[6]; 12. (DNS) 91-Joe Duvall; 13. (DNS) 57-Richard Hines; 14. (DNS) 21R-Rusty Skaggs Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 38C-Jason Pursley[1]; 2. 21W-Tracy Wolf[5]; 3. 5-Robbie Reed[6]; 4. 85D-Mark Dotson[3]; 5. 90-Terry Schultz[8]; 6. 22H-Dustin Hodges[10]; 7. 00-Cody Jolly[4]; 8. 134-Robert Heydenreich[7]; 9. 98D-Paden Phillips[9]; 10. 25-Scotty Roberts[2] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Colson Kirk[1]; 2. 4W-Tyler Wolff[4]; 3. 227-Chase Domer[3]; 4. 21-Ryan Middaugh[8]; 5. 11-Darren Shaw[9]; 6. 03-Chase Jones[7]; 7. 155-Terry Kirk[5]; 8. 20-Bob Kerbs[2]; 9. (DNF) 57-Richard Hines[6]; 10. (DNS) 91-Joe Duvall Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Kyle Ledford[1]; 2. 292-Kyle Thompson[5]; 3. 28-Mark Simon[3]; 4. 31-Brad Smith[6]; 5. 24D-Donnie Fellers[8]; 6. 73-Mickey Burrell[7]; 7. 12D-Trevor Drake[4]; 8. 93D-Josh Dugan[9]; 9. 19-Jared Klick[10]; 10. (DNF) 21R-Rusty Skaggs[2]

O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 11-Derek Brown[1]; 2. 30C-Clayton Campbell[4]; 3. 27OTT-Toby Ott[2]; 4. 27-Bob Barnett[9]; 5. 35-Johnny Coats[5]; 6. 69-Brian Brown[6]; 7. 7X-John Scott[8]; 8. 7M-Scott Johnson[12]; 9. 60-Jimmy Ngo[3]; 10. 2-Colton Bourland[10]; 11. 31-Ed Griggs[11]; 12. 42S-Tommy Steele[16]; 13. 94C-JT Carroll[13]; 14. 56-Mark Davis[14]; 15. (DNF) 19-Jace Parmley[18]; 16. (DNS) 94-Kenny Carroll; 17. (DNS) 777-Jeff Douty; 18. (DNS) 44S-Steve Scott Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 27OTT-Toby Ott[2]; 2. 60-Jimmy Ngo[3]; 3. 7X-John Scott[4]; 4. 69-Brian Brown[8]; 5. 27-Bob Barnett[6]; 6. 31-Ed Griggs[1]; 7. 94C-JT Carroll[5]; 8. (DNF) 777-Jeff Douty[9]; 9. (DNF) 19-Jace Parmley[7] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Derek Brown[4]; 2. 30C-Clayton Campbell[3]; 3. 35-Johnny Coats[6]; 4. 94-Kenny Carroll[8]; 5. 2-Colton Bourland[5]; 6. 7M-Scott Johnson[2]; 7. 56-Mark Davis[9]; 8. (DNF) 42S-Tommy Steele[7]; 9. (DNF) 44S-Steve Scott[1]

