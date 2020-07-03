Macon Speedway Set For Midgets & Fireworks Saturday Night

(Macon, IL) The excitement level is high for the return of Midgets to Macon Speedway this coming Saturday, July 4 for a holiday special that also features a firework display. Five other divisions will also be in action.

The mighty Midgets are one of the fan favorite classes at the track. The event will be open Midgets, as the race is unsanctioned. It will be a great tune-up for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget league events scheduled for August.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar ProMods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and Hornets will also be in action. A big firework display will light the sky to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Macon Speedway has had just one event so far, as COVID-19 took the first two months and rain has claimed the last two events. The one race that was held was outstanding with well over 100 cars, a great crowd, and good racing.

Pit gates open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw will end at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18 with kids 11 and under free.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos

# First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 60 0 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 58 2 3 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 56 4 4 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 54 6 5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 52 8 6 7W Dustin Wiltermood Windsor IL 50 10 7 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 48 12 8 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 46 14 9 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 44 16 10 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 0 60



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 60 0 2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 58 2 3 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 56 4 4 33 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 54 6 5 21M Willy Myers Collinsville IL 52 8 6 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 50 10 7 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 48 12 8 18 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt IL 46 14 9 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 44 16 10 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 42 18



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 60 0 2 85 Nick Justice Decatur IL 58 2 3 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 56 4 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 54 6 5 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 52 8 6 43 Billy Justice Cerro Gordo IL 50 10 7 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 48 12 8 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 46 14 9 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 44 16 10 14E Evan Lynch Hillsboro IL 42 18



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 60 0 2 28 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 58 2 3 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 56 4 4 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 54 6 5 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 52 8 6 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 50 10 7 31H Jake Hearty Belleville IL 48 12 8 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 46 14 9 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 44 16 10 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 42 18



DIRTcar Hornets