‘Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flag’ to Fly Again During 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (July 3, 2020) — After making its debut during the 2020 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, the Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flag will once again be flying during the 2021 edition of the mega event.

“Chris Davis from Midwest Sheet Metal and I came up with the idea for the ‘Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flag’ before this year’s event. He knew going in that it would get his company a lot of attention, but I don’t think he realized just how much it would ultimately be,” laughed Wild West Shootout event manager Ben Shelton. “After the first night of the event, Chris gave me a call and basically said, ‘Hell, I think I’ve already got my money’s worth out of this sponsorship’.

“Jokes aside it means a lot to our event to have Chris Davis and Midwest Sheet Metal involved. We’re very thankful to have him back on board for 2021.”

Announcers will again identify every slowdown in the action over the six-race meet that stretches from January 9-17 as a Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flag.

Chris, who alongside his wife Jan, operates the second-generation, family-owned Springfield, Missouri company. Midwest Sheet Metal specializes in the design and custom fabrication of carbon steel, stainless and aluminum products.

“It’s a lot of fun to hear our company’s name mentioned so many times during such a big event. The Wild West Shootout comes at a great time every year for me,” Davis said. “The weather around here (in Missouri’s Ozark Mountain Country) is usually pretty miserable that time of year, the holidays are over, and it gets dark at 5 in the evening, so there’s not a lot that I can be doing at the farm at night. I think all of us racers are really missing our racing at this time of year, so this gives us something to look forward to.

“We have a lot of friends and customers, who race at the Wild West Shootout, and it’s fun to be able to keep tabs on how they are doing.”

More information about Midwest Sheet Metal and all of their products can be found at www.MSMfab.com.

Event officials recently announced that online sales of single and multi-day tickets have begun for the Southwest’s popular miniseries, which features six nights of racing from January 9 – 17 for Super Late Models, Modifieds and X-Mods at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway.

Tickets are priced at $25 per night for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-12 with children 5-and-under admitted free of charge.

A six-day general admission combo ticket is also available for $150 and includes a pit-pass upgrade for one night as chosen by the purchaser as well as a free Wild West Shootout seat cushion. Six-day passes can be purchased in advance at www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ or at the track on January 9’s opening night of the Wild West Shootout.

The 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts will pay out over $235,000 in purses over six nights of Super Late Model, Modified and X-Mod racing. Tripleheaders are set for Jan. 9, 10, 13, 15, 16 and 17 at the 3/8-mile oval located just outside of Phoenix.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson contesting complete programs.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 8 and January 12.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

For more information on the 15th Annual Wild West Shootout, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net.

The Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Arizona Differential, RHR Racing Swag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Shocks by Hammer, Hoker Trucking, Premier Waste Services, Midwest Sheet Metal, Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, VP Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Engines, Penske Racing Shocks, Five Star Graphix, Beaver Stripes, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Screven Motor Speedway and DirtonDirt.com.

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com