More
    Home Dirt Late Model News ‘Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flag’ to Fly Again During 2021 Keyser Manufacturing...

    ‘Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flag’ to Fly Again During 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout

    Dirt Late Model News

    QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (July 3, 2020) — After making its debut during the 2020 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, the Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flag will once again be flying during the 2021 edition of the mega event.

    “Chris Davis from Midwest Sheet Metal and I came up with the idea for the ‘Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flag’ before this year’s event. He knew going in that it would get his company a lot of attention, but I don’t think he realized just how much it would ultimately be,” laughed Wild West Shootout event manager Ben Shelton. “After the first night of the event, Chris gave me a call and basically said, ‘Hell, I think I’ve already got my money’s worth out of this sponsorship’.

    “Jokes aside it means a lot to our event to have Chris Davis and Midwest Sheet Metal involved. We’re very thankful to have him back on board for 2021.”

    Announcers will again identify every slowdown in the action over the six-race meet that stretches from January 9-17 as a Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flag.

    Chris, who alongside his wife Jan, operates the second-generation, family-owned Springfield, Missouri company. Midwest Sheet Metal specializes in the design and custom fabrication of carbon steel, stainless and aluminum products.

    “It’s a lot of fun to hear our company’s name mentioned so many times during such a big event. The Wild West Shootout comes at a great time every year for me,” Davis said. “The weather around here (in Missouri’s Ozark Mountain Country) is usually pretty miserable that time of year, the holidays are over, and it gets dark at 5 in the evening, so there’s not a lot that I can be doing at the farm at night. I think all of us racers are really missing our racing at this time of year, so this gives us something to look forward to.

    “We have a lot of friends and customers, who race at the Wild West Shootout, and it’s fun to be able to keep tabs on how they are doing.”

    More information about Midwest Sheet Metal and all of their products can be found at www.MSMfab.com.

    Event officials recently announced that online sales of single and multi-day tickets have begun for the Southwest’s popular miniseries, which features six nights of racing from January 9 – 17 for Super Late Models, Modifieds and X-Mods at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway.

    Tickets are priced at $25 per night for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-12 with children 5-and-under admitted free of charge.

    A six-day general admission combo ticket is also available for $150 and includes a pit-pass upgrade for one night as chosen by the purchaser as well as a free Wild West Shootout seat cushion. Six-day passes can be purchased in advance at www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ or at the track on January 9’s opening night of the Wild West Shootout.

    The 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts will pay out over $235,000 in purses over six nights of Super Late Model, Modified and X-Mod racing. Tripleheaders are set for Jan. 9, 10, 13, 15, 16 and 17 at the 3/8-mile oval located just outside of Phoenix.

    Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson contesting complete programs.

    Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 8 and January 12.

    Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

    For more information on the 15th Annual Wild West Shootout, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net.

    The Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Arizona Differential, RHR Racing Swag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Shocks by Hammer, Hoker Trucking, Premier Waste Services, Midwest Sheet Metal, Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, VP Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Engines, Penske Racing Shocks, Five Star Graphix, Beaver Stripes, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Screven Motor Speedway and DirtonDirt.com.

     

     

    Ben Shelton, Owner

    MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

    Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. 15th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Prep Underway
    2. Davenport ready to chase big money during January’s Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout at USA Raceway
    3. New Super Late Model Tire Rule Implemented for 2021 Wild West Shootout
    4. Bintz Scores X-Mod “W” on Night Two of the 2015 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout
    5. Midwest Sheet Metal Challenge returns as key part of Show-Me 100 weekend
    6. Midwest Sheet Metal to Sponsor Show-Me Challenge for Non Qualifiers
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    ‘Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flag’ to Fly Again During 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (July 3, 2020) — After making its debut during the 2020 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts,...
    Read more

    Richard Frost, Trent Young, Corey Dunn, Tony Cruse & Michael Rittenberry take Clarksville Speedway wins!

    Clarksville Speedway jdearing - 0
    July 2nd, 2020 Clarksville Speedway Late Models Feature: Finish Start Driver Points 1 4 Richard Frost (15) Clarksville, Tn. 65 2 5 Oakley Johns (C6) Hohenwald, Tn. 59 3 3 Gavin Schmidt (19) Cumberland Furnace, Tn. 58 4 6 Larry Barber Jr. (54Jr) Hopkinsville, Ky. 57 5 2 Caleb Ashby (61) Cunningham, Tn. 56 6 1 David Seibers (18) Chapel...
    Read more

    Jason Jameson & Ryan Thomas take Florence Speedway wins!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    July 2nd, 2020 Florence Speedway Late Models   1st HEAT FINISH 10 LAP 1 4g KODY EVANS 2 28 TYLER CARPENTER 3 1am AUSTYN MILLS 4 83 SCOTT JAMES 5 49 BILLY GREEN 6 15 JON HENRY 7 71r ROD CONLEY 8 9 CHRIS SHANNON NR 28 MIKE SIMPSON    2nd HEAT FINISH 10 LAP 1 1g DEVIN GILPIN 2 71c R.J. CONLEY 3 32 JAMES RICE 4 13w DAVID...
    Read more

    Looney grabs ULMA Late Model win at Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder”

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 2, 2020) - What was a three-car battle for the lead saw Brad Looney emerge as the lone survivor of the trio...
    Read more
    Previous articleRichard Frost, Trent Young, Corey Dunn, Tony Cruse & Michael Rittenberry take Clarksville Speedway wins!

    Related articles

    Jason Jameson & Ryan Thomas take Florence Speedway wins!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    July 2nd, 2020 Florence Speedway Late Models   1st HEAT FINISH 10 LAP 1 4g KODY EVANS 2 28 TYLER CARPENTER 3 1am AUSTYN MILLS 4 83 SCOTT JAMES 5 49 BILLY GREEN 6 15 JON HENRY 7 71r ROD CONLEY 8 9 CHRIS SHANNON NR 28 MIKE SIMPSON    2nd HEAT FINISH 10 LAP 1 1g DEVIN GILPIN 2 71c R.J. CONLEY 3 32 JAMES RICE 4 13w DAVID...
    Read more

    Cade Dillard Wins Cedar Lake Elimination Showdown after Ricky Weiss Fails Post-Race Tech

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    TECHNICAL ELIMINATION: Weiss Ruled Illegal, Dillard Scores Showdown Win Jimmy Mars and Brandon Sheppard Split Fast Time Awards in Qualifying Sessions at Cedar Lake Speedway NEW...
    Read more

    Spencer Hughes Tops CCSDS Action at Ark-La-Tex Speedway

    Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
    Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals Set for Lone Star Speedway on Friday Vivian, Louisiana (07/02/20) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models continued...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. 15th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Prep Underway
    2. Davenport ready to chase big money during January’s Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout at USA Raceway
    3. New Super Late Model Tire Rule Implemented for 2021 Wild West Shootout
    4. Bintz Scores X-Mod “W” on Night Two of the 2015 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout
    5. Midwest Sheet Metal Challenge returns as key part of Show-Me 100 weekend
    6. Midwest Sheet Metal to Sponsor Show-Me Challenge for Non Qualifiers

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Looney grabs ULMA Late Model win at Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder”

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 2, 2020) - What was a three-car battle for the lead saw Brad Looney emerge as the lone survivor of the trio...
    Read more

    Will Krup takes UMP Modified win at Terre Haute Action Track!

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    July 1, 2020 Feature: 1. Will Krup 2. Brian Shaw 3. James Walters 4. Richie Lex 5. Justin Jones 6. Shane Cottle 7. Tyler Loughmiller 8. Wes Leigh 9. Jacob Leitzman 10. Kenny Carmichael, Sr. 11....
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard Scores 60th World of Outlaws Win on Firecracker Friday at Lernerville

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PENNSYLVANIA PAYBACK: Sheppard Finds Redemption with Victory on Firecracker Friday Brandon Sheppard Scores His 60th Career World of Outlaws Late Model Series Win SARVER, PA. - Less...
    Read more

    Gordy Gundaker, Steve Meyer, Jr., Jose Parga, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Eldon Hemken take Tri-City Speedway victories!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    June 26th, 2020 B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:16:50.506 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 4 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 316 2 5 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 3 2 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 4 9 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0 5 14 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 6 13 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 242 7 1 George...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com