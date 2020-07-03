Spencer Hughes Tops CCSDS Action at Ark-La-Tex Speedway

Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals Set for Lone Star Speedway on Friday

Vivian, Louisiana (07/02/20) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models continued the inaugural Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals on Thursday evening at Louisiana’s Ark-La-Tex Speedway, and for the second-straight night a Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year contender went to Victory Lane.

Causeyville, Mississippi’s Spencer Hughes overcame a lead-swapping battle with Terry Phillips early in the race to drive away from the field late to the $4,000 victory.

“I just knew I didn’t need to miss the brown leaving the corner and I thought I was gonna be all right,” Hughes said. “Caleb, he’s running the (signaling) sticks. He did a great job. I guess when it’s your night, it’s your night. The racetrack’s the best I’ve been to in a while. I really enjoyed it. I think you had two pretty good grooves out there and to be able to move around and get by lapped traffic it was a really good track.”

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter Terry Phillips exchanged the lead with the third-starting Spencer Hughes in the opening laps before Hughes took control for good by lap 10. Over the remainder of the event, Hughes slipped away from the field to claim the victory by 0.932 seconds.

With his first-career series triumph, the current Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year point leader became the ninth different winner in 11 events on the 2020 CCSDS tour.

Terry Phillips, Logan Martin, Jon Mitchell and Morgan Bagley completed the Top-5 finishers in the 40-lap affair.

While the $10,000 Mark Martin Automotive Challenge is now off the table, both Spencer Hughes and Drew Armstrong still have a chance at the $5,000 portion of the bonus if either can win the final two events of the weekend.

The four-race swing of $4,000-to-win/ $400-to-start CCSDS events continues on as it thunders into the Hafertepe family-owned Lone LoneStar Speedway (Kilgore, Texas) on Friday, July 3. The program includes Modifieds, Limited Modifieds, Factory Stocks and Front Wheel Drive 4 Cylinders.

Pit gate opens at 4:00 p.m. with the grandstand gate opening at 6:00 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with racing action to follow.

Friday grandstand admission is $20 with senior/military $15, kids (ages 6-12) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $35.

The mega weekend draws to a close on Saturday night at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana). Crate Late Models, Limited Modifieds, Pro Mods, Factory Stocks & Front Wheel Drives all join the night’s festivities.

The pit gate opens at 5:00 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The driver’s meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. with racing action at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 6-to-11) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $35.

For more information on the facilities, please visit:

www.LoneStarSpeedway

www.BoothillDirt.com

All features will pay $4,000 to win and $400 to start. The tire rule for the weekend is Hoosier 1350’s on all four corners with a LM40 right-rear option.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 2, 2020

Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals Round No. 2

Ark-La-Tex Speedway (Vivian, Louisiana)

Feature Finish

1)Spencer Hughes 2)Terry Phillips 3)Logan Martin 4)Jon Mitchell 5)Morgan Bagley 6)Hunter Rasdon 7)Kyle Beard 8)Timothy Culp 9)Brian Rickman 10)Neil Baggett 11)Brady Walton 12)Rick Rickman 13)Jeff Roth 14)Brett Frazier 15)B.J. Robinson 16)Drew Armstrong 17)Christian Hanger 18)Robbie Starnes 19)David Payne 20)Joe Godsey 21)Joseph Long 22)Chase Allen 23)Bobby Blankenship

DNS: Brad Couch, Mark Shipman

Entries: 25

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Logan Martin (13.425 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Terry Phillips

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Kyle Beard

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Spencer Hughes

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Terry Phillips

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

COMP Cams Top Performer: Spencer Hughes

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Brady Walton

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Jeff Roth

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Brett Frazier

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Drew Armstrong

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Christian Hanger

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Robbie Starnes

