DIRTcar Weekly Racing Roundup: Independence Day Specials on Tap

CONCORD, NC – July 3, 2020 – The Independence Day racing specials are aplenty around the DIRTcar Racing world this weekend, complete with multiple nights of fireworks, big winner’s shares and fan-friendly deals. Here’s a look at what’s on the docket for this weekend and a look back at last weekend’s winners.

Independence Day Spectaculars

Two big nights of action are on deck for the World of Outlaws at Wisconsin’s Cedar Lake Speedway as the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Morton Buildings Late Models will race adjacent to each other for the first time ever in the middle of the summer. Each will run full programs complete with $20,000-to-win Feature events on both nights.

Both nights are broadcasted live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene. CBS Sports Network also broadcasts Saturday night’s Feature action in a star-studded television presentation beginning at 9pm Eastern.

It’s All About the Fans

The short tracks around Land of Lincoln are giving spectators lots of love this weekend, as Farmer City Raceway and Peoria Speedway host their Fan Appreciation Nights with $5 general admission. The fan-favorite DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds and more will be on tap featuring some of Illinois’ best wheelmen on the dirt track circuit.

4th of July Jackpots

In addition to the four $20,000 winner’s checks being awarded to the World of Outlaws Feature winners this weekend, the DIRTcar Late Models and UMP Modifieds will be competing in a host of big-money races as well.

A whopping $10,000 is on the line Saturday night for the DIRTcar Late Models in the next installment of the Merritt/Tri-City Late Model Challenge Series, joined by $1,500-to-win UMP Modifieds.

Lawrenceburg Speedway hosts the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Saturday night in the $4,444.44-to-win Merrill Downey Memorial, while Shadyhill Speedway in Indiana is putting up $4,000 for the winner of the UMP Modifieds Firecracker 50.

WEEKEND WINNERS

Thursday, June 25

Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

MARS Racing Series (DIRTcar Late Models) – Frank Heckenast Jr.

Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, PA)

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series – Max Blair

Friday, June 26

Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH)

DIRTcar Late Models – Matt Irey

Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, FL)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Rich Pratt

Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)

DIRTcar Late Models – Allen Weisser

UMP Modifieds – Mike McKinney

Pro Late Models – Torin Mettille

Stock Cars – Matt Maier

Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Zeke McKenzie

Jackson County Speedway (Jackson, OH)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Seth Daniels

Sport Mods – Reed Bishop

Lee County Speedway (Donnelson, IA)

MARS Racing Series (DIRTcar Late Models) – Bobby Pierce

Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, PA)

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series – Brandon Sheppard

Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, IL)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models – Jake Little

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Ray Bollinger

Sport Compacts – Joe Reed

Moler Raceway Park (Williamsburg, OH)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Trent Green

Ohio Valley Speedway (Washington, WV) – Rained out.

Paragon Speedway (Paragon, IN)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Derek Groomer

UMP Sportsman – Bryce Shidler

Sport Compacts – Chris Hillman Jr.

Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL)

DIRTcar Late Models – Gordy Gundaker

UMP Modifieds – Steve Meyer Jr.

Pro Late Models – Jose Parga

Factory Stocks – Trevor Isaak

Sport Compacts – Eldon Hemken

Tri-City Motor Speedway (Auburn, MI) – Rained out.

Saturday, June 27

35 Raceway (Frankfort, OH) – Rained out.

Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, OH) – Rained out.

Beckley Motorsports Park (Mt. Hope, WV) – Canceled.

BIG O Speedway (Ennis, TX)

DIRTcar Late Models – Sloppy Hogg

Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN) – Rained out.

Butler Motor Speedway (Quincy, MI)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Corey Bevard

Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY) – Rained out.

Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL) – Rained out.

East Bay Raceway Park (Gibsonton, FL)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Rich Pratt

Elkins Raceway (Kerens, WV) – Rained out.

Fairbury Speedway (Fairbury, IL) – Rained out.

Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL) – Rained out.

Highland Speedway (Highland, IL)

DIRTcar Late Models – Michael Kloos

UMP Modifieds – Brian Bielong

Pro Mods – Cody Zobrist

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO) – Rained out.

I-77 Speedway (Ripley, WV)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Chris Meadows

Lawrenceburg Speedway (Lawrenceburg, IN)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds ­– Matt Hamilton

Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, PA)

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – Cade Dillard led all 50 laps of the Firecracker 100 finale in front of a live DIRTVision audience, cashing in for the biggest win of his Super Late Model career, worth $30,000.

Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN) – Rained out.

Macon Speedway (Macon, IL) – Rained out.

Merritt Speedway (Lake City, MI)

DIRTcar Late Models – Brandon Thirlby

UMP Modifieds – Joe Rokos

Oakshade Raceway (Wauseon, OH)

DIRTcar Late Models – Rusty Schlenk

UMP Sportsman – Billy Brown

Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL) – Rained out.

Plymouth Speedway (Plymouth, IN)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Bradley Jameson

Portsmouth Raceway Park (Portsmouth, OH) – Rained out.

Shadyhill Speedway (Medaryville, IN)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Jamie Lomax

Pro Late Models – Kyle Cooper

Factory Stocks – Chris Joseph

Sport Compacts – Guy Sutton

Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL) – Rained out.

Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV) – Rained out.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday, July 3

Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH) – $2,000-to-win DIRTcar Late Models. Gates open at 3pm, racing at 7:30. General admission $25, pit passes $35.

Beckley Motorsports Park (Mt. Hope, WV) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. General admission $20, pit passes $35. Gates open at 5pm, drivers meeting at 6:45.

Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, WI) – Night #2 of the Independence Day Spectacular for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series and NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars gets underway Friday night with full race programs for each Series, culminating with twin $20,000-to-win Feature events. Broadcasted LIVE on DIRTVision.

Daugherty Speedway (Boswell, IN) – The DIRTcar Factory Stocks are headlining the Independence Day special with $1,600 in store for the winner, joined by UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts.

Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL) – It’s $5 Fan Appreciation Night! General admission is $5 for everyone through the front gate (kids 12-and-under FREE), plus a driver autograph session and fireworks to cap off an evening of DIRTcar Late Model, UMP Modified, Pro Late Model and Stock Car racing action. Gates open at 4pm.

Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN) – The DIRTcar Factory Stocks will take the green in the Dave Crow Classic with a $400 top prize in store for the winner. Joined by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. General admission $15, pit passes $25. Pit gates open at 3pm, grandstands at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6:30.

Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, PA) – DIRTcar UMP Sportsman. General admission $15. Pit gates open at 4pm, grandstands at 5, racing at 7:30.

Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and UMP Sportsman. General admission $25, pit passes $30. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 4:30.

Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, IL) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models and Sport Compacts. General admission is $18. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 4, Hot Laps at 6.

Merritt Speedway (Lake City, MI) – $2,000-to-win DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds $1,500-to-win. Plus, fireworks to cap off the show. Grandstands open at 4pm, racing at 6:30.

Muskingum County Speedway (Zanesville, OH) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 2pm, Hot Laps at 6:30. General admission $30, pit passes $40.

Ohio Valley Speedway (Washington, WV) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds and Sport Mods. Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6:45. General admission $15, pit passes $30.

Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Mods, Factory Stocks and Sport Compacts. Pits open at 4pm, grandstands at 5:30 and Hot Laps at 6:30. General admission $15, pit passes $30.

Saturday, July 4

35 Raceway Park (Frankfort, OH) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 3pm, Hot Laps at 4:30. General admission $12, pits $25.

Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, OH) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds $1,200-to-win plus Sport Mods, $750-to-win. General admission $15, pit passes $30.

Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, UMP Sportsman, Factory Stocks. General admission $20, pit passes $35. Gates open at 3pm, Hot Laps at 6pm.

Butler Motor Speedway (Quincy, MI) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 4pm, racing at 7:30. General admission $15, pit passes $30.

Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. General admission $12, pit passes $30. Gates open at 4pm, Qualifying at 6:45.

Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, WI) – Night #3 of the Independence Day Spectacular for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series and NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars gets underway Friday night with full race programs for each Series, culminating with twin $20,000-to-win Feature events. Broadcasted LIVE on CBS Sports Network and DIRTVision.

Elkins Raceway (Kerens, WV) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, $1,000-to-win. Gates open at 5pm.

Fairbury Speedway (Fairbury, IL) – FALS Cup action kicks off Saturday night with $2,500-to-win DIRTcar Late Models, $1,500-to-win UMP Modifieds, UMP Sportsman and Stock Cars. General admission $10, pit passes $30. Gates open at 2pm, Hot Laps at 5:45.

I-77 Speedway (Ripley, WV) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 3pm, racing at 7. General admission $15, pit passes $30.

Lawrenceburg Speedway (Lawrenceburg, IN) – It’s an Independence Day special this Saturday night for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds with $4,444.44 on the line in the Merrill Downey Memorial. Pit gates open at 3pm, grandstands at 5, Hot Laps at 6. General admission $18, pit passes $30.

Macon Speedway (Macon, IL) – DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Pro Mods, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 5, Hot Laps at 6. General admission $18.

Merritt Speedway (Lake City, MI) – Round #3 of the Merritt/Tri-City Late Model Challenge Series goes down at Merritt Saturday night with the $10,000-to-win DIRTcar Late Models and $1,500-to-win for the UMP Modifieds. Pits open at 4pm, racing at 6:30.

Midway Speedway (Crooksville, OH) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 3pm, drivers meeting at 6. General admission is $15, pit passes are $35.

Oakshade Raceway (Wauseon, OH) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Sportsman. Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6. General admission is $14, pit passes $25.

Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL) – It’s Fan Appreciation Night at Peoria, $5 general admission with kids 10-and-under FREE. DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts are all on the racing card. Pits open at 4pm, grandstands at 5.

Portsmouth Raceway Park (Portsmouth, OH) – DIRTcar Modifieds. Pits open at 2, grandstands at 4, Hot Laps at 6:30.

Shadyhill Speedway (Medaryville, IN) – $4,000 on the line for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds in the 20th annual Firecracker 50, joined by the Factory Stocks and Sport Compacts.

Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds and Sport Mods. Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6:45. General admission $18, pit passes $35.

Sunday, July 5

Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Pits open at 3:30pm, ticket booth at 4:30, Hot Laps at 6. General admission $20, pit passes $30.