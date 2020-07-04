More
    Henry defends home turft, defeats All Stars to open Ohio Speedweek at Attica

    Attica Raceway ParkBy Brian Liskai

    ATTICA, Ohio – Cap Henry defended home turf Friday at Attica Raceway Park. The Republic, Ohio driver regained the lead on lap 35 and drove to his third win of the season at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant, defeating the invading Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions to open the Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek Presented by Hercules Tires.

    It was Henry’s eighth career win at Attica and his second All Star victory coming on the 126th appearance of the series at the track on Ohio CAT/Baumann Auto Group/Ohio Laborers Night.

    “I was really nervous leading on that restart (on lap 20). Wasn’t really sure what I was doing before hand was right. I knew them guys were real good. Buddy (Kofoid) got by and kind of pulled me a little bit and we kind of kept creeping in and creeping in. Traffic was so hard to pass…you couldn’t find any where to get around them. I had to wait with Buddy and when I got next to him I had to go. I couldn’t give him the opportunity to take my line away,” said Henry beside his Dragon’s Milk White/Beer Barrel Bourbon/Pro Auto Wraps/FK Rod Ends backed machine.

    So far this season at Attica, Henry has three wins, a third and a ninth place finish to lead the track points. He picked up an extra $1,000 from the track for defeating the All Stars.

    “Brett and Patty Lane gave me a great opportunity here and we continue to make the most of it. Zack (Meyers) came on board last year and this is incredible. I’ve come so close to winning one of these speedweek races here and to finally knock one off is so cool,” said the former All Star rookie of the year.

    Defending All Star champion Aaron Reutzel jumped out to the early lead of the 40-lap feature with Buddy Kofoid and fifth starter Henry staying close. Henry took second on lap three and began to close on Reutzel as the leaders raced into heavy lapped traffic by lap 10.

    Henry took the lead with a low move on lap 12 with Reutzel now having his hands full with Kofoid while Cale Thomas stayed within striking distance. Kofoid was able to wrestle the runner-up spot away on lap 15 and closed on Henry. The only caution fell on lap 20 when a lapped car spun right in front of the battle for second involving Kofoid, Thomas and Reutzel. Thomas made contact but kept going.

    On the restart Kofoid made his move, driving into the lead. The California native began to pull away but with eight laps to go, Henry started to close the gap. Henry was able to sneak the nose of his car under Kofoid on lap 35 to take the lead. Henry was patient with the lapped cars, never pushing the issue the final five laps to score the win over Kofoid, Reutzel, Thomas and Cale Conley.

    Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels, Attica’s 2017 late model champion, hung around the top five throughout the first 13 laps of the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast late model feature before making his move to take the lead. A caution with three laps to go and another with just one lap remaining gave Jon Henry a couple of shots at Shiels but he was too strong on the bottom of the track and scored his seventh career Attica win.

    “I wish I’d have flipped my nose under that tractor tire and got it off the track sooner to stay green. I want to thank my dad and son and Denny for coming down and helping us every week here. Dirt Nerds Pod Cast, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Magic Fountain Auto Wash and Mini Storage…thanks. And all the guys that help us, Denny, Braden to my dad…everybody,” said Shiels.

    Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, July 10 with the late models, 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action.

    Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. For those who can’t attend the races, DirtVision.com carries all the action on pay per view.

     

    Attica Raceway Park

    Baumann Auto Group/Ohio CAT/Ohio Laborers Night

    All Star Circuit of Champions

    Friday, July 3, 2020

     

    All Star Sprints

    Qualifying

    Group (A)

    1. 11N-Buddy Kofoid, 12.696; 2. 11-Zeb Wise, 12.894; 3. 99-Skylar Gee, 12.987; 4. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.043; 5. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.104; 6. 70-Sye Lynch, 13.113; 7. 15k-Chad Kemenah, 13.135; 8. O7-Gerard McIntyre, 13.351; 9. 27Z-Zane DeVault, 13.365; 10. 9W-Lance Webb, 14.394

    Group (B)

    1. 91-Cale Thomas, 13.224; 2. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.235; 3. 3C-Cale Conley, 13.263; 4. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.266; 5. 23-Cole Macedo, 13.280; 6. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.280; 7. 14-Chris Andrews, 13.343; 8. 2L-Landon LaLonde, 14.335; 9. 5J-Jake Hesson, 15.718

    Group (C)

    1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.860; 2. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.168; 3. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.271; 4. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.401; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.559; 6. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.631; 7. 21-Brinton Marvel, 13.718; 8. 97-Max Stambaugh, 13.887; 9. 77I-John Ivy, 13.954

    Group (D)

    1. 17-Josh Baughman, 13.192; 2. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.565; 3. O9-Craig Mintz, 13.739; 4. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.938; 5. 9J-Dean Jacobs, 14.281; 6. 4S-Tyler Street, 14.302; 7. 5-Byron Reed, 14.330; 8. 19R-Jordan Ryan, 14.364; 9. 88N-Frank Niell, 15.071

    Group (E)

    1. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.841; 2. 16-DJ Foos, 13.937; 3. 4-Cap Henry, 13.954; 4. 83M-Broc Martin, 14.460; 5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 14.505; 6. 21N-Frankie Nervo, 14.531; 7. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 14.640; 8. 15-Mitch Harble, 14.656; 9. 7-Dylan Kingan, 15.288

    Heat #1 – Group (A) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

    1. 13-Paul McMahan [1]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee [2]; 3. 11-Zeb Wise [3]; 4. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [4]; 5. 1-Nate Dussel [5]; 6. 15K-Chad Kemenah [7]; 7. O7-Gerard McIntyre [8]; 8. 70-Sye Lynch [6]; 9. 9W-Lance Webb [10]; 10. 27Z-Zane DeVault [9]

    Heat #2 – Group (B) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

    1. 91-Cale Thomas [4]; 2. 3C-Cale Conley [2]; 3. 68G-Tyler Gunn [6]; 4. 8M-TJ Michael [1]; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs [3]; 6. 14-Chris Andrews [7]; 7. 23-Cole Macedo [5]; 8. 5J-Jake Hesson [9]; 9. 2L-Landon LaLonde [8]

    Heat #3 – Group (C) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

    1. 3-Jac Haudenschild [3]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 3. 28-Tim Shaffer [2]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [5]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson [6]; 6. 5T-Travis Philo [1]; 7. 77I-John Ivy [9]; 8. 21-Brinton Marvel [7]; 9. 97-Max Stambaugh [8]

    Heat #4 – Group (D) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

    1. O9-Craig Mintz [2]; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs [1]; 3. 17-Josh Baughman [4]; 4. 26-Cory Eliason [3]; 5. 9J-Dean Jacobs [5]; 6. 5-Byron Reed [7]; 7. 19R-Jordan Ryan [8]; 8. 88N-Frank Niell [9]; 9. 4S-Tyler Street [6]

    Heat #5 – Group (E) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

    1. 4-Cap Henry [2]; 2. 83M-Broc Martin [1]; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker [4]; 4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [5]; 5. 16-DJ Foos [3]; 6. 41-Thomas Schinderle [7]; 7. 15-Mitch Harble [8]; 8. 21N-Frankie Nervo [6]; 9. 7-Dylan Kingan [9]

    Dash #1 (4 Laps)

    1. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [1]; 2. 3-Jac Haudenschild [3]; 3. 4-Cap Henry [5]; 4. 17-Josh Baughman [6]; 5. 3C-Cale Conley [4]; 6. O9-Craig Mintz [2]

    Dash #2 (4 Laps)

    1. 87-Aaron Reutzel [3]; 2. 13-Paul McMahan [1]; 3. 91-Cale Thomas [6]; 4. 11-Zeb Wise [4]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee [2]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker [5]

    C-Main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

    1. 21-Brinton Marvel [1]; 2. 5J-Jake Hesson [4]; 3. 2L-Landon LaLonde [7]; 4. 21N-Frankie Nervo [2]; 5. 97-Max Stambaugh [5]; 6. 9W-Lance Webb [8]; 7. 7-Dylan Kingan [9]; 8. 88N-Frank Niell [3]; 9. 4S-Tyler Street [6]; 10. 27Z-Zane DeVault [10]

    B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

    1. 16-DJ Foos [5]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel [1]; 3. W20-Greg Wilson [4]; 4. 9J-Dean Jacobs [6]; 5. 70-Sye Lynch [2]; 6. 3J-Trey Jacobs [3]; 7. 5-Byron Reed [10]; 8. O7-Gerard McIntyre [13]; 9. 14-Chris Andrews [8]; 10. 23-Cole Macedo [12]; 11. 19R-Jordan Ryan [15]; 12. 5T-Travis Philo [9]; 13. 15-Mitch Harble [16]; 14. 21-Brinton Marvel [17]; 15. 5J-Jake Hesson [18]; 16. 77I-John Ivy [14]; 17. 15K-Chad Kemenah [7]; 18. 41-Thomas Schinderle [11]

    A-Main (40 Laps)

    1. 4-Cap Henry [5]; 2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [1]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel [2]; 4. 91-Cale Thomas [6]; 5. 3C-Cale Conley [9]; 6. 13-Paul McMahan [4]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [23]; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker [12]; 9. 3-Jac Haudenschild [3]; 10. 81-Lee Jacobs [13]; 11. O9-Craig Mintz [11]; 12. 11-Zeb Wise [8]; 13. 16-DJ Foos [21]; 14. 17-Josh Baughman [7]; 15. 99-Skylar Gee [10]; 16. 9J-Dean Jacobs [24]; 17. 8M-TJ Michael [17]; 18. 26-Cory Eliason [19]; 19. 68G-Tyler Gunn [16]; 20. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [18]; 21. 28-Tim Shaffer [15]; 22. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [20]; 23. 1-Nate Dussel [22]; 24. 83M-Broc Martin [14]

    Hard Charger: W20-Greg Wilson +16

    Late Models – Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Pod Cast

    Heat 1 –  (8 Laps)

    1. R4-Rich Ruff[4] ; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[5] ; 3. 28-Kent Brewer[1] ; 4. 03-Jim Gingery[3] ; 5. 29-Nate Potts[6] ; 6. 17-Jeff Geis[8] ; 7. 19JH-Jimmy Houston[7] ; 8. 79-Travis Leyda[2]

    Heat 2 –  (8 Laps)

    1. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[3] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[1] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[7] ; 4. 59-Larry Bellman[6] ; 5. 71-Dave Hornikel[4] ; 6. 42*-Bob Mayer[2] ; 7. 23H-Craig Hartong[5]

    Heat 3 –  (8 Laps)

    1. 36-Matt Irey[1] ; 2. 15-Jon Henry[4] ; 3. 3-Matt Miller[7] ; 4. 27B-Eric Wilson[2] ; 5. RH21-Gregg Haskell[5] ; 6. 69W-Jeff Warnick[3] ; 7. 8B-Brett Bee[6]

    A-Main 1 –  (25 Laps)

    1. 51-Devin Shiels[5] ; 2. 15-Jon Henry[8] ; 3. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 4. 27B-Eric Wilson[2] ; 5. 36-Matt Irey[10] ; 6. 71-Dave Hornikel[14] ; 7. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[6] ; 8. 5M-Ryan Markham[12] ; 9. R4-Rich Ruff[1] ; 10. 29-Nate Potts[13] ; 11. 69W-Jeff Warnick[18] ; 12. RH21-Gregg Haskell[15] ; 13. 59-Larry Bellman[7] ; 14. 8B-Brett Bee[21] ; 15. 23H-Craig Hartong[20] ; 16. 17-Jeff Geis[16] ; 17. 03-Jim Gingery[11] ; 18. 79-Travis Leyda[22] ; 19. 3-Matt Miller[9] ; 20. 28-Kent Brewer[3] ; 21. 42*-Bob Mayer[17] ; 22. 19JH-Jimmy Houston[19]

    Hard Charger: 71-Dave Hornikel +8

