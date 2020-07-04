More
    McIntosh Scores Victory back in his Family Owned Car for Night #1 of the 5th Annual Midget Roundup

    Cannon McIntosh – Don Holbrook

    Garden City, KS. (07/03/2020) Cannon McIntosh, hops back in his family owned #08 for the weekend with POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League, and finds himself in victory lane. At the fastest 1/6- mile dirt oval in Kansas, all eyes were glued on the front-runners battling for the top positions. After losing the lead to Trey Gropp, McIntosh regrouped and found himself back in victory lane for the third time this season with the POWRi Midget Leagues.

    Cannon McIntosh in the #08 lead the field to green flag competition, with the #2 of Bob Harr to his outside. McIntosh takes the early lead on the top side, while Bob Harr, Tristin Thomas, Robert Dalby, and Trey Gropp are fighting for positions 2-4. The #43 slows on the front stretch bringing out the caution. Once racing resumed on the racetrack, McIntosh would once again stretch his lead over the field. Gropp took over second place position from the #28 of Thomas.

    McIntosh endured heavy lapped traffic ahead of him, which caused the #00 of Trey Gropp to reel him in. As McIntosh battled with a lapped car on the top side, Gropp took the bottom side of the racetrack and found himself taking over the lead. Gropp lead a lap, then gets into the back of a lapped car causing his motor to slow. McIntosh regained the lead and found himself back in victory lane for the third time this season. Followed by second place runner, Trey Gropp and rounding out your top three, Robert Dalby.

    “Gropp got by me there, and I just wasn’t driving hard enough. I was way tight, I just started working hard through traffic and I got back by him. I just needed to drive the car harder” Stated McIntosh. “It’s cool that when Keith and the team aren’t racing, I can come down here and we can put something together and go win.”

    “I followed the lapped car into the corner, and I caught him with the right front. The engine actually died, but somehow I kept it running.” Stated second place finisher, Trey Gropp after his career best POWRi finish.

    “We struggled coming off of turn two, the motor was spitting and sputtering. I have to go through and look at a couple of things, but otherwise, not a bad night.” Stated third place finisher, Robert Dalby.

    Smith Titanium Heat Race 1 Winner: Dustin Weland

    Keizer Racing Wheels Heat Race 2 Winner: Robert Dalby

    Saldana Racing Products Heat Race 3 Winner: Cannon McIntosh

    Rod End Supply Heat Race 4 Winner: Trey Gropp

    Super Clean B-Feature Winner: Carson Garrett

    POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Feature Results: 1. Cannon McIntosh 2. Trey Gropp 3. Robert Dalby 4. Tristin Thomas 5. Zac Taylor 6. Troy Simpson 7. Keith Rauch 8. Mike Woodruff 9. Michelle Decker 10. Chris Sheil 11. Shannon McQueen 12. Andrew Felker 13. Dustin Weland 14. Carson Garrett 15. AJ Valim 16. Adam Trimble 17. Kyle Wilson 18. Randy Oerter 19. Cade Cowles 20. Bob Harr

    POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday July 4th for night #2 of the 5th Annual Midget Roundup. Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRI.TV to catch all of the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

    Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.

