Mike Ruefer’s photos from 34 Raceway’s Slocum 50 – 7/3/20

By Brian Walker | July 3, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNFlRYFgNpQ&feature=emb_logo
On Friday afternoon, Ashton Winger candidly admitted in conversation “I honestly might never win a World of Outlaws race. I...
B Modifieds
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:11:15.663
Pos
Start
Driver
Hometown
Car
1
1
Trey Harris
Hillsboro, MO
316
2
2
Tommie Seets Jr
Brighton, IL
360
3
6
Clint Young
Ava, IL
42
4
8
John Stanton
East Alton, IL
11H
5
4
Rick Stevenson
O'fallon, MO
177
6
7
Treb Jacoby
Wentzville, MO
J82
7
5
Tommy Gaither
Bunker Hill, IL
14G
8
15
Chris...