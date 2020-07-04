Mr. Smooth Lands in Lone Star Speedway Victory Lane

Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals Wraps Up Saturday at Boothill

Kilgore, Texas (07/3/20) – Mark it as No. 11 for Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, Billy Moyer. The driver, known as “Mr. Smooth,” raced to his 11th career COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models victory on Friday night with a $4,000 triumph at Lone Star Speedway during the third round of the inaugural Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals.

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Drew Armstrong, paced the first 30 circuits of the 40-lap feature at the 3/8-mile oval before Moyer snuck by on a restart. The Arkansas native went on to lead the final 10 laps on his way to the victory.

“Everything worked out good there. It was a little hard to pass there and on that restart I just had everything right,” said Moyer. “The (restart) before I kinda thought there was a little something on top and I messed up coming down the front straightaway and got too wide. Then luckily another yellow gave me one more shot at it.”

With the win he became the 10th different series winner in 12 CCSDS events in 2020.

With three different winners in the past three events, both the $5,000 and $10,000 Mark Martin Automotive Challenge bonuses are now off the table heading into Saturday night’s finale.

The four-race swing of $4,000-to-win/ $400-to-start CCSDS events draws to a close on Saturday night at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana). Crate Late Models, Limited Modifieds, Pro Mods, Factory Stocks & Front Wheel Drives all join the night’s festivities.

The pit gate opens at 5:00 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The driver’s meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. with racing action at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 6-to-11) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $35.

For more information on the facility, please visit:

www.BoothillDirt.com

The tire rule is Hoosier 1350’s on all four corners with a LM40 right-rear option.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 3, 2020

Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals Round No. 3

Lone Star Speedway (Kilgore Texas)

Feature Finish

1)Billy Moyer 2)Drew Armstrong 3)B.J. Robinson 4)David Breazeale 5)Jon Mitchell 6)Spencer Hughes 7)Morgan Bagley 8)Terry Phillips 9)Logan Martin 10)Hunter Rasdon 11)Robbie Stuart 12)Neil Baggett 13)Brian Rickman 14)Rick Rickman 15)Chase Allen 16)Timothy Culp 17)Mason Jordan 18)Brandon Hightower 19)David Payne 20)Joe Godsey

DNS: Robbie Starnes, Jeff Roth, Sloppy Hogg, Patrick Daniel, Chad Mallett

Entries: 25

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Logan Martin (14.620 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Drew Armstrong

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Jon Mitchell

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Drew Armstrong

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Timothy Culp

COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer

Lap Leaders: Drew Armstrong (1-30), Billy Moyer (31-40)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Drew Armstrong

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Jon Mitchell

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Terry Phillips

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Logan Martin

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Robbie Stuart

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Chase Allen

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Mason Jordan

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Brandon Hightower

