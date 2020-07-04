Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Farmer City Raceway – 7/3/20

Photos by Rocky Ragusa
24 photos
Aaron Heck was the victor in the Pro Late Model race
Several cars got together on the final lap in the Modified feature with Jeremy Nichols #24 and Steven Brooks #5 being towed into the pit area
9 Eric Smith & B12 Kevin Weaver battle for second.
J24 Jeremy - 22 Wade Wenthe - 25 Allen Weisser
2 Mike Chasteen Jr. - 18 Jeffrey Ledford
Aaron Heck at speed
45 Kyle Hammer - 5 Steven Brooks - 5R Bill Roberts
Four wide in UMP Street Stock competition
4 Bobby Richey battles 162 Logan Moody
Mike McKinney made it two in a row in his Modified.
96 Mike McKinney at speed
11S Nick Seplak - 67R Rudy Zaragoza
16 Nick Macklin attempts to take the lead from 37 Lance Evans
Allen Weisser
Kevin Weaver signing autographs
22 Chris Dick attempts to overtake 59 Aaron Heck for the lead in Pro Late Model action
Lance Evans earned a hard fought victory in the Street Stock class