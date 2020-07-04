More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Tyler Erb Gets First Lucas Oil Win of the Season at Muskingum...

    Tyler Erb Gets First Lucas Oil Win of the Season at Muskingum County

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsRace Track NewsOhio
    Tyler Erb – Heath Lawson photo

    ZANESVILLE, OH (July 3, 2020) – Tyler Erb earned his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of 2020 on Friday Night at the Muskingum County Speedway. The reigning series rookie-of-the-year took the lead from Jonathan Davenport on lap 44 and withstood a caution flag with two laps to go for the victory. He becomes the 12th different winner this year on the series tour. Devin Moran finished in second followed by Jonathan Davenport, Tyler Carpenter, and Hudson O’Neal.

    Davenport started on the pole was hindered from running away with the first portion of the race as four cautions came out within the first nine laps of race. The race finally saw a long green flag stretch, and Davenport encountered heavy traffic quickly. Erb and several other drivers closed the gap on him, bringing chase as they maneuvered through the field of lap cars. Davenport held the point for the first 43 laps of the race until Erb passed him in traffic a lap later. Moran was able to also slip past Davenport on the same lap to gain the runner-up position.

    With the win at Muskingum County, Erb becomes the 13th different winner in 14 appearances by the series at the Moran family-promoted facility. “I want to thank all of my crew. This deal is tough, it’s not easy. In all honestly, I think we have had a better year as far as being consistent than last year. We are going to keep digging, we want to get that orange spoiler before the end of the year.”

    “This is almost one of my home tracks, I’ve stayed with Devin [Moran] several times. I have made many laps here with Donnie [Moran] to help me get better, but this is the first time I have turned competitive laps here. It seems like I’ve made 10 million laps here. I just want to thank the Moran family for everything they have done for me. This was my home shop for a while. This is just awesome,” said the 23-year-old Texas native.

    Moran was pleased with his runner-up finish before his hometown fans. “The track was pretty good; it’s been 95 degrees all week. I was kind of hoping JD and Tyler would get into each other. I was going to roll around the top or diamond off the corner. Congrats to Tyler, he’s been like my brother for like the last four years. He’s never raced here, but people don’t realize he’s made a lot more laps than a lot of those other guys here tonight. I thought I might have had a chance with that last caution, but he [Erb] was so much better on the restarts.”

    Davenport, the 3-time and reigning series champion came home in third after leading the most laps during the race. “When I got to those couple of lap cars, they moved up to the top where I was running which was the fast line to be in. Even so, we had a really good car tonight. I think it’s the best finish we have ever had here, so we will take it and move on to Portsmouth tomorrow night.”

    The winner’s Eric and Kelly Brock/Best Performance Motorsports owned Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Roberts Bee Company, First Class Septic, Franklin Enterprises, Industrial Resourcing Group, Integra, and Valvoline.

    Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Steve Casebolt, Tanner English, Billy Moyer Jr., and Kyle Bronson.

    Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
    Race Summary
    Freedom 50
    Friday, July 3rd, 2020
    Muskingum County Speedway – Zanesville, OH

    Lucas Oil Time Trials
    Fast Time Group A: Jimmy Owens / 15.204 seconds (overall)
    Fast Time Group B: Tyler Erb / 15.544 seconds

    Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):  1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[4]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[6]; 4. 2S-Stormy Scott[3]; 5. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 6. 12D-Doug Drown[9]; 7. 71R-Rod Conley[7]; 8. 81-Jason Riggs[5]; 9. 88-Dustin Smith[8]

    FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):  1. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 50-Shanon Buckingham[4]; 3. 28X-Tyler Carpenter[6]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 5. 20B-Todd Brennan[7]; 6. 16J-Jason Jameson[5]; 7. 2K-Kevin Smith[8]; 8. 57-Mike Marlar[2]

    Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[3]; 3. 72-Michael Norris[4]; 4. C9-Steve Casebolt[2]; 5. 16-Tyler Bruening[5]; 6. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 7. 111-Matthew Lux[7]; 8. 24-Jerry Aber[8]

    Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 14-Josh Richards[1]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 3. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 4. 59M-Shane McLoughlin[6]; 5. 79-Kyle Hardy[4]; 6. 18C-Mitch Caskey[8]; 7. 17E-Lance Elson[5]; 8. 14M-Reid Millard[7]

    Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):  1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 12D-Doug Drown[3]; 3. 57-Mike Marlar[8]; 4. 71R-Rod Conley[5]; 5. 16J-Jason Jameson[4]; 6. 88-Dustin Smith[9]; 7. 2K-Kevin Smith[6]; 8. 81-Jason Riggs[7]; 9. 20B-Todd Brennan[2]

    FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 79-Kyle Hardy[2]; 2. 16-Tyler Bruening[1]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 4. 18C-Mitch Caskey[4]; 5. 111-Matthew Lux[5]; 6. 24-Jerry Aber[7]; 7. 14M-Reid Millard[8]; 8. 17E-Lance Elson[6]

    Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

    Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay
    1 2 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $12,700
    2 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $6,200
    3 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $4,500
    4 11 28X Tyler Carpenter Parkersburg, WV $2,750
    5 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,250
    6 17 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,700
    7 14 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $1,500
    8 12 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $2,100
    9 5 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $1,900
    10 22 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,800
    11 15 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,875
    12 7 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,750
    13 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,825
    14 20 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $1,000
    15 24 16J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000
    16 19 12D Doug Drown Wooster, OH $1,000
    17 9 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $1,700
    18 10 72 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $1,000
    19 21 57 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,000
    20 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,700
    21 25 20b Todd Brennan Zanesville, OH $1,000
    22 13 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,000
    23 26 18C Mitch Caskey North Lawrence, OH $1,000
    24 23 81 Jason Riggs College Grove, TN $1,000
    25 16 59M Shane McLoughlin Zanesville, OH $1,000
    26 18 79 Kyle Hardy Stephens City, VA $1,000


    Race Statistics
    Entrants    : 33
    Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 43): Tyler Erb (Laps 44 – 50)
    Wrisco Feature Winner: Tyler Erb
    Margin of Victory: 1.808 seconds
    Cautions: Todd Brennan  (Lap 4); Josh Richards (Lap 5); Josh Richards (Lap 6); Tim McCreadie (Lap 9); Michael Norris (Lap 48)
    Series Provisionals: n/a
    Fast Time Provisional: Jason Riggs, Jason Jameson
    Muskingum Co. Speedway Track Provisionals: Todd Brennan, Mitch Caskey
    Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
    Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Tyler Erb, Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport
    Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race    : Kyle Bronson (Advanced 12 Positions)
    Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
    Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (43 Laps)
    Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Tyler Erb
    Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
    ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
    Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
    Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Tyler Erb)
    Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Tyler Carpenter (Lap #15 – 16.750 seconds)
    STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Josh Richards
    PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport
    Time of Race: 27 minutes 44 seconds

    Lucas Oil Point Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3755 $102,000
    2 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 3375 $59,800
    3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3365 $67,800
    4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3270 $60,050
    5 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 3265 $49,407
    6 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3255 $55,300
    7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 3155 $46,700
    8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 3120 $47,400
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 2910 $31,925
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 2805 $26,125
    11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 2675 $25,075
    12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2650 $26,175
    13 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 2645 $24,775
    14 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 2480 $14,875
    15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2330 $13,975

    *Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Steve Francis Takes Budweiser 50 at Muskingum County on Tuesday Night
    2. Jim Denhamer’s photos from Muskingum County Speedway’s Lucas Oil Late Model Series Event – 7/3/18
    3. Satterlee Sensational at Muskingum
    4. Bloomquist Completes Lucas Oil Series Sweep in Ohio with Win at Muskingum County
    5. Devin Moran Gets Biggest Win of Career at Muskingum County
    6. Consistency for Tyler Erb to Start Lucas Oil Season
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Lloyd Collins photos from 34 Raceway’s Slocum 50 – 7/3/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Lloyd Collins
    Read more

    Ashton Winger grabs Cedar Lake Speedway World of Outlaw Late model win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    By Brian Walker | July 3, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNFlRYFgNpQ&feature=emb_logo On Friday afternoon, Ashton Winger candidly admitted in conversation “I honestly might never win a World of Outlaws race. I...
    Read more

    Gordy Gundaker, Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway victories!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:11:15.663 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 316 2 2 Tommie Seets Jr Brighton, IL 360 3 6 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 8 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 5 4 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 6 7 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 7 5 Tommy Gaither Bunker Hill, IL 14G 8 15 Chris...
    Read more

    Farmer City Raceway Results – 7/3/20

    Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
    Dirt Late Models A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 2 2 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL 9 3 3 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 4 4 Mike Chasteen Jr Peoria, IL 2 5 8 Jeffrey Ledford 18 6 5 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W 7 6 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL 30 8 7 Bill Hough Thomasboro, IL 33 9 10 Ryan Weistart Tonica, IL 73 10 11 Jeff...
    Read more
    Previous articleHenry defends home turft, defeats All Stars to open Ohio Speedweek at Attica
    Next articleBrad Sweet, Kasey Kahne Racing Win Second Night at Cedar Lake Speedway

    Related articles

    Lloyd Collins photos from 34 Raceway’s Slocum 50 – 7/3/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Lloyd Collins
    Read more

    Ashton Winger grabs Cedar Lake Speedway World of Outlaw Late model win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    By Brian Walker | July 3, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNFlRYFgNpQ&feature=emb_logo On Friday afternoon, Ashton Winger candidly admitted in conversation “I honestly might never win a World of Outlaws race. I...
    Read more

    Henry defends home turft, defeats All Stars to open Ohio Speedweek at Attica

    Ohio jdearing - 0
    By Brian Liskai ATTICA, Ohio – Cap Henry defended home turf Friday at Attica Raceway Park. The Republic, Ohio driver regained the lead on lap...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Steve Francis Takes Budweiser 50 at Muskingum County on Tuesday Night
    2. Jim Denhamer’s photos from Muskingum County Speedway’s Lucas Oil Late Model Series Event – 7/3/18
    3. Satterlee Sensational at Muskingum
    4. Bloomquist Completes Lucas Oil Series Sweep in Ohio with Win at Muskingum County
    5. Devin Moran Gets Biggest Win of Career at Muskingum County
    6. Consistency for Tyler Erb to Start Lucas Oil Season

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Lynn, Johnson, Eskew, & Vanapeldoorn Claim Holiday Wins At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) For the fourth night in a row, Lincoln Speedway was back at it for racing action at Logan County Fairgrounds. The July...
    Read more

    Looney grabs ULMA Late Model win at Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder”

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 2, 2020) - What was a three-car battle for the lead saw Brad Looney emerge as the lone survivor of the trio...
    Read more

    Will Krup takes UMP Modified win at Terre Haute Action Track!

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    July 1, 2020 Feature: 1. Will Krup 2. Brian Shaw 3. James Walters 4. Richie Lex 5. Justin Jones 6. Shane Cottle 7. Tyler Loughmiller 8. Wes Leigh 9. Jacob Leitzman 10. Kenny Carmichael, Sr. 11....
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard Scores 60th World of Outlaws Win on Firecracker Friday at Lernerville

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PENNSYLVANIA PAYBACK: Sheppard Finds Redemption with Victory on Firecracker Friday Brandon Sheppard Scores His 60th Career World of Outlaws Late Model Series Win SARVER, PA. - Less...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com