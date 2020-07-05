Fairbury Speedway Results – 7/4/20

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|2
|10
|Dustin Mounce
|Pontiac, IL
|21B
|3
|2
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|4
|13
|Caden McWhorter
|Fairbury, IL
|14
|5
|4
|Troy Ricketts
|Fairbury, IL
|21R
|6
|11
|Raymond Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|64
|7
|7
|Payton Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66
|8
|6
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|9
|5
|Phil Earl
|Bloomington, IL
|2.5
|10
|3
|Graham Jackson
|Chicago, IL
|51
|11
|8
|Kelly Christman
|Mendota, IL
|22K
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|2
|5
|Graham Jackson
|Chicago, IL
|51
|3
|7
|Phil Earl
|Bloomington, IL
|2.5
|4
|3
|Payton Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66
|5 (DNF)
|4
|Jake Green
|Pontiac., IL
|21
|6 (DNF)
|6
|Raymond Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|64
|7 (DNF)
|2
|Caden McWhorter
|Fairbury, IL
|14
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|2
|4
|Troy Ricketts
|Fairbury, IL
|21R
|3
|2
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|4 (DNF)
|3
|Kelly Christman
|Mendota, IL
|22K
|5 (DNF)
|1
|Dustin Mounce
|Pontiac, IL
|21B
|DNS
|–
|Billly Shoemaker
|Fairbury, IL
|171
Qualifying 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|2
|Dustin Mounce
|Pontiac, IL
|21B
|3
|Caden McWhorter
|Fairbury, IL
|14
|4
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|5
|Payton Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66
|6
|Kelly Christman
|Mendota, IL
|22K
|7
|Jake Green
|Pontiac., IL
|21
|8
|Troy Ricketts
|Fairbury, IL
|21R
|9
|Graham Jackson
|Chicago, IL
|51
|10
|Billly Shoemaker
|Fairbury, IL
|171
|11
|Raymond Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|64
|12
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|13
|Phil Earl
|Bloomington, IL
|2.5
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
00:21:52.567
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|2
|12
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
|3
|11
|Rick Thomas
|23T
|4
|5
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|5
|4
|Matt Fabrizius
|Genoa, IL
|615
|6
|8
|Michael Schomas
|Ottawa, IL
|F5
|7
|19
|Justin VanDrunen
|Crown Point, IN
|71
|8
|14
|Eric Boudreau
|Wilmington, IL
|8
|9
|6
|Ryan Anderson
|Crown Point, IN
|1A
|10
|3
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|11
|17
|Josh Hetherington
|Fairbury, IL
|15H
|12
|15
|Kraig Hughes
|Ottawa, IL
|0
|13
|21
|Al Gray
|Ottawa, IL
|77
|14
|18
|Kory Kohler
|Clifton, IL
|21K
|15
|13
|Kevin Kerlin
|Hobart, IN
|34
|16
|7
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|4
|17
|20
|Michael Brancecum
|Belivedere, IL
|96
|18
|16
|Joel Hernandez
|St Charles, IL
|57
|19
|10
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|20
|22
|Benjamin Odell
|Marseilles, IL
|36
|21
|1
|Andrew Funk
|Dwight, IL
|23A
|22
|9
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
|DNS
|–
|Randy Schoener
|Flanagan, IL
|73S
Heat 1
00:07:25.645
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Andrew Funk
|Dwight, IL
|23A
|2
|4
|Matt Fabrizius
|Genoa, IL
|615
|3
|1
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|4
|4
|5
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|5
|6
|Kevin Kerlin
|Hobart, IN
|34
|6
|7
|Joel Hernandez
|St Charles, IL
|57
|7
|3
|Justin VanDrunen
|Crown Point, IN
|71
|8
|8
|Benjamin Odell
|Marseilles, IL
|36
Heat 2
00:02:36.975
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|2
|2
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|3
|1
|Michael Schomas
|Ottawa, IL
|F5
|4
|3
|Rick Thomas
|23T
|5
|5
|Eric Boudreau
|Wilmington, IL
|8
|6
|6
|Josh Hetherington
|Fairbury, IL
|15H
|7
|7
|Michael Brancecum
|Belivedere, IL
|96
|DNS
|–
|Randy Schoener
|Flanagan, IL
|73S
Heat 3
00:02:27.783
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|2
|4
|Ryan Anderson
|Crown Point, IN
|1A
|3
|5
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
|4
|2
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
|5
|1
|Kraig Hughes
|Ottawa, IL
|0
|6
|7
|Kory Kohler
|Clifton, IL
|21K
|7
|6
|Al Gray
|Ottawa, IL
|77
Qualifying 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|Kraig Hughes
|Ottawa, IL
|0
|2
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|3
|Al Gray
|Ottawa, IL
|77
|4
|Andrew Funk
|Dwight, IL
|23A
|5
|Kevin Kerlin
|Hobart, IN
|34
|6
|Eric Boudreau
|Wilmington, IL
|8
|7
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
|8
|Kory Kohler
|Clifton, IL
|21K
|9
|Michael Brancecum
|Belivedere, IL
|96
|10
|Ryan Anderson
|Crown Point, IN
|1A
|11
|Randy Schoener
|Flanagan, IL
|73S
|12
|Matt Fabrizius
|Genoa, IL
|615
|13
|Rick Thomas
|23T
|14
|Josh Hetherington
|Fairbury, IL
|15H
|15
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|4
|16
|Benjamin Odell
|Marseilles, IL
|36
|17
|Joel Hernandez
|St Charles, IL
|57
|18
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|19
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|20
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|21
|Justin VanDrunen
|Crown Point, IN
|71
|22
|Michael Schomas
|Ottawa, IL
|F5
|23
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
00:15:55.027
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|2
|1
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|3
|5
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|4
|9
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|5
|4
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|6
|3
|Eric Smith
|Bloomington, IL
|9
|7
|17
|Mike Provenzano
|Grand Ridge, IN
|M27
|8
|7
|Derek Chandler
|Pontiac, IL
|35
|9
|8
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|10
|13
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Peoria, IL
|2
|11
|16
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|12
|6
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|13
|15
|Ryan Weistart
|Tonica, IL
|73
|14
|10
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|15
|20
|Roger Markham
|Virgil, IL
|11
|16 (DNF)
|12
|Mike Mataragas
|Dekalb, IL
|1M
|17 (DNF)
|19
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|18 (DNF)
|14
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|19 (DNF)
|11
|Lyle Zanker
|Rockford, IL
|9Z
|20 (DNF)
|18
|Greg Cantrell
|Dekalb, IL
|01
B Feature 1
00:03:02.249
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|2
|4
|Mike Provenzano
|Grand Ridge, IN
|M27
|3
|3
|Greg Cantrell
|Dekalb, IL
|01
|4
|2
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|5
|8
|Roger Markham
|Virgil, IL
|11
|6
|5
|Dale Markham
|Maple Park, IL
|3
|7
|6
|Brandon Pralle
|Ashkum, IL
|56
|8 (DNF)
|7
|Titus Sneed
|Justice, IL
|76
|DNS
|–
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|DNS
|–
|Dan Deyoung
|74
Heat 1
00:12:04.459
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|2
|4
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|3
|2
|Derek Chandler
|Pontiac, IL
|35
|4
|6
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|5
|5
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Peoria, IL
|2
|6
|1
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|7
|8
|Mike Provenzano
|Grand Ridge, IN
|M27
|8
|7
|Titus Sneed
|Justice, IL
|76
|9 (DNF)
|9
|Dan Deyoung
|74
Heat 2
00:02:12.360
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|2
|3
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|3
|1
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|4
|4
|Lyle Zanker
|Rockford, IL
|9Z
|5
|5
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|6
|7
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|7
|6
|Dale Markham
|Maple Park, IL
|3
|8
|8
|Roger Markham
|Virgil, IL
|11
Heat 3
00:08:53.861
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Eric Smith
|Bloomington, IL
|9
|2
|4
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|3
|3
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|4
|2
|Mike Mataragas
|Dekalb, IL
|1M
|5
|7
|Ryan Weistart
|Tonica, IL
|73
|6
|6
|Greg Cantrell
|Dekalb, IL
|01
|7
|8
|Brandon Pralle
|Ashkum, IL
|56
|8 (DNF)
|5
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|11
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|0.000
|2
|3
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|0.000
|3
|16
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|0.000
|4
|7
|Derek Chandler
|Pontiac, IL
|35
|0.000
|5
|20
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|0.000
|6
|9
|Mike Mataragas
|Dekalb, IL
|1M
|0.000
|7
|17
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|0.000
|8
|6
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|0.000
|9
|18
|Eric Smith
|Bloomington, IL
|9
|0.000
|10
|23
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|0.000
|11
|1
|Lyle Zanker
|Rockford, IL
|9Z
|0.000
|12
|15
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|0.000
|13
|25
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Peoria, IL
|2
|0.000
|14
|10
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|0.000
|15
|24
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|0.000
|16
|2
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|0.000
|17
|22
|Dale Markham
|Maple Park, IL
|3
|0.000
|18
|8
|Greg Cantrell
|Dekalb, IL
|01
|0.000
|19
|21
|Titus Sneed
|Justice, IL
|76
|0.000
|20
|4
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|0.000
|21
|14
|Ryan Weistart
|Tonica, IL
|73
|0.000
|22
|19
|Mike Provenzano
|Grand Ridge, IN
|M27
|0.000
|23
|12
|Roger Markham
|Virgil, IL
|11
|0.000
|24
|13
|Brandon Pralle
|Ashkum, IL
|56
|0.000
|25
|5
|Dan Deyoung
|74
|0.000
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:07:08.552
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|1
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|3
|9
|Bradley Jameson
|Logansport, IN
|10
|4
|3
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|5
|5
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|6
|6
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|7
|14
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|8
|7
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|9
|10
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|22C
|10
|4
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
|11
|8
|Jason Hastings
|Kankakee, IL
|35
|12
|11
|Dan Rork
|Pontiac, IL
|7R
|13
|13
|Bill Roberts Jr
|Burlington, IA
|5R
|14
|17
|Justin Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|42
|15
|18
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|16
|15
|Travis Kohler
|Morris, IL
|0
|17
|19
|Matthew Mitchell
|Lafayette, IN
|2M
|18
|12
|Dawson Cook
|Morton, IL
|64
|19
|20
|Owen Wells
|Monticello, IN
|15W
|20
|16
|Joey Iliff
|Rensselaer, IN
|J7
B Feature 1
00:03:02.659
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Justin Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|42
|2
|1
|Matthew Mitchell
|Lafayette, IN
|2M
|3
|9
|Garrett Jameson
|Royal Center, IN
|0J
|4
|3
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|5
|6
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|6
|2
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|7
|4
|Todd Bates
|Canton, IL
|49
|8
|11
|Brian Kidder
|Metamora, IL
|20
|9
|12
|Neil Martin
|Grand Park, IL
|88
|10 (DNF)
|10
|Mason Duncan
|Metamora, IL
|32
|DNS
|–
|Zane Oedewaldt
|Hanna City, IL
|11
|DNS
|–
|Dave Porth
|Gardner, IL
|25P
B Feature 2
00:08:12.223
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|2
|3
|Owen Wells
|Monticello, IN
|15W
|3
|2
|Jim Farris
|Odell, IL
|69SR
|4
|5
|Kyle Laughlin
|Clinton, IN
|192
|5
|6
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|6
|12
|Patrick Parsons
|Sheldon, IL
|56P
|7 (DNF)
|7
|Billy Puckett
|Metamora, IL
|18
|8 (DNF)
|4
|Steve Jones
|East Peoria, IL
|10J
|9 (DNF)
|11
|Ryan Bildilli
|Indianola, IL
|B27
|10 (DNF)
|10
|Ric Trulock
|Braidwood, IL
|42T
|DNS
|–
|Mark Grosvenor
|Watseka, IL
|57
|DNS
|–
|Alex Reid
|Terre Haute, IN
|40A
Heat 1
00:05:20.984
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|2
|2
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|3
|1
|Bradley Jameson
|Logansport, IN
|10
|4
|6
|Bill Roberts Jr
|Burlington, IA
|5R
|5
|5
|Matthew Mitchell
|Lafayette, IN
|2M
|6
|9
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|7
|8
|Justin Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|42
|8
|7
|Zane Oedewaldt
|Hanna City, IL
|11
|9 (DNF)
|4
|Garrett Jameson
|Royal Center, IN
|0J
|10 (DNF)
|10
|Brian Kidder
|Metamora, IL
|20
Heat 2
00:04:50.918
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|4
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|3
|1
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|22C
|4
|2
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|5
|6
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|6
|8
|Owen Wells
|Monticello, IN
|15W
|7
|7
|Kyle Laughlin
|Clinton, IN
|192
|8
|10
|Billy Puckett
|Metamora, IL
|18
|9
|5
|Mark Grosvenor
|Watseka, IL
|57
|10 (DNF)
|9
|Ryan Bildilli
|Indianola, IL
|B27
Heat 3
00:02:26.604
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|2
|1
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|3
|3
|Dan Rork
|Pontiac, IL
|7R
|4
|5
|Travis Kohler
|Morris, IL
|0
|5
|4
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|6
|7
|Todd Bates
|Canton, IL
|49
|7
|8
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|8
|6
|Dave Porth
|Gardner, IL
|25P
|9
|10
|Mason Duncan
|Metamora, IL
|32
|10
|9
|Neil Martin
|Grand Park, IL
|88
Heat 4
00:05:01.826
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
|2
|3
|Jason Hastings
|Kankakee, IL
|35
|3
|1
|Dawson Cook
|Morton, IL
|64
|4
|5
|Joey Iliff
|Rensselaer, IN
|J7
|5
|4
|Jim Farris
|Odell, IL
|69SR
|6
|7
|Steve Jones
|East Peoria, IL
|10J
|7
|8
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|8 (DNF)
|6
|Alex Reid
|Terre Haute, IN
|40A
|DNS
|–
|Ric Trulock
|Braidwood, IL
|42T
|DNS
|–
|Patrick Parsons
|Sheldon, IL
|56P
Qualifying 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|2
|Mark Grosvenor
|Watseka, IL
|57
|3
|Steve Jones
|East Peoria, IL
|10J
|4
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|5
|Jason Hastings
|Kankakee, IL
|35
|6
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|7
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|8
|Matthew Mitchell
|Lafayette, IN
|2M
|9
|Todd Bates
|Canton, IL
|49
|10
|Brian Kidder
|Metamora, IL
|20
|11
|Dave Porth
|Gardner, IL
|25P
|12
|Alex Reid
|Terre Haute, IN
|40A
|13
|Travis Kohler
|Morris, IL
|0
|14
|Kyle Laughlin
|Clinton, IN
|192
|15
|Ric Trulock
|Braidwood, IL
|42T
|16
|Neil Martin
|Grand Park, IL
|88
|17
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|18
|Justin Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|42
|19
|Ryan Bildilli
|Indianola, IL
|B27
|20
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|21
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
|22
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|23
|Jim Farris
|Odell, IL
|69SR
|24
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|22C
|25
|Bill Roberts Jr
|Burlington, IA
|5R
|26
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|27
|Billy Puckett
|Metamora, IL
|18
|28
|Dan Rork
|Pontiac, IL
|7R
|29
|Zane Oedewaldt
|Hanna City, IL
|11
|30
|Garrett Jameson
|Royal Center, IN
|0J
|31
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|32
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|33
|Bradley Jameson
|Logansport, IN
|10
|34
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|35
|Dawson Cook
|Morton, IL
|64
|36
|Owen Wells
|Monticello, IN
|15W
|37
|Joey Iliff
|Rensselaer, IN
|J7
|38
|Patrick Parsons
|Sheldon, IL
|56P
|39
|Mason Duncan
|Metamora, IL
|32
|40
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
UMP Sportsmans
A Feature 1
00:21:19.432
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Tommy Duncan
|Metamora,Metamora, IL
|32
|2
|3
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|3
|5
|Wes Odell
|Springfield, IL
|87
|4
|6
|Tyler Roth
|Springfield, IL
|20R
|5
|11
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|6
|7
|Blake Reid
|Kempton, IL
|13
|7
|16
|Alex Wilson
|Fairbury, IL
|Z61
|8
|12
|Phil Moreland
|Assumption, IL
|07
|9
|10
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66
|10 (DNF)
|14
|Eric Saltzman
|421
|11 (DNF)
|1
|Lyndon Whitfill
|Fairbury, IL
|21
|12 (DNF)
|13
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|13 (DNF)
|8
|Brendan Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|21B
|14 (DNF)
|4
|Austin Friedman
|Forrest, IL
|89
|15 (DNF)
|9
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66L
|DNS
|–
|Tyler Sebby
|Mendota, IL
|64
Heat 1
00:10:56.910
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Lyndon Whitfill
|Fairbury, IL
|21
|2
|3
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|3
|4
|Wes Odell
|Springfield, IL
|87
|4
|5
|Blake Reid
|Kempton, IL
|13
|5 (DNF)
|8
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66L
|6 (DNF)
|2
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|7 (DNF)
|6
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|8 (DNF)
|7
|Tyler Sebby
|Mendota, IL
|64
Heat 2
00:02:28.934
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Tommy Duncan
|Metamora,Metamora, IL
|32
|2
|3
|Austin Friedman
|Forrest, IL
|89
|3
|2
|Tyler Roth
|Springfield, IL
|20R
|4
|6
|Brendan Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|21B
|5
|7
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66
|6 (DNF)
|5
|Phil Moreland
|Assumption, IL
|07
|7 (DNF)
|8
|Eric Saltzman
|421
|8 (DNF)
|1
|Alex Wilson
|Fairbury, IL
|Z61
Qualifying 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|Tyler Sebby
|Mendota, IL
|64
|2
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66
|3
|Tyler Roth
|Springfield, IL
|20R
|4
|Tommy Duncan
|Metamora,Metamora, IL
|32
|5
|Blake Reid
|Kempton, IL
|13
|6
|Phil Moreland
|Assumption, IL
|07
|7
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|8
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66L
|9
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|10
|Eric Saltzman
|421
|11
|Wes Odell
|Springfield, IL
|87
|12
|Austin Friedman
|Forrest, IL
|89
|13
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|14
|Alex Wilson
|Fairbury, IL
|Z61
|15
|Brendan Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|21B
|16
|Lyndon Whitfill
|Fairbury, IL
|21
