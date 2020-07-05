More
    Home Illinois Fairbury American Legion Speedway Fairbury Speedway Results - 7/4/20

    Fairbury Speedway Results – 7/4/20

    IllinoisFairbury American Legion SpeedwayRace Track News

    B Modifieds

    A Feature 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
    2 10 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 21B
    3 2 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
    4 13 Caden McWhorter Fairbury, IL 14
    5 4 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 21R
    6 11 Raymond Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 64
    7 7 Payton Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
    8 6 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22
    9 5 Phil Earl Bloomington, IL 2.5
    10 3 Graham Jackson Chicago, IL 51
    11 8 Kelly Christman Mendota, IL 22K

    Heat 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
    2 5 Graham Jackson Chicago, IL 51
    3 7 Phil Earl Bloomington, IL 2.5
    4 3 Payton Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
    5 (DNF) 4 Jake Green Pontiac., IL 21
    6 (DNF) 6 Raymond Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 64
    7 (DNF) 2 Caden McWhorter Fairbury, IL 14

    Heat 2

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 6 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
    2 4 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 21R
    3 2 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22
    4 (DNF) 3 Kelly Christman Mendota, IL 22K
    5 (DNF) 1 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 21B
    DNS Billly Shoemaker Fairbury, IL 171

    Qualifying 1: Lineup

    00:00:00

    Start Driver Hometown Car Time
    1 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
    2 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 21B
    3 Caden McWhorter Fairbury, IL 14
    4 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22
    5 Payton Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
    6 Kelly Christman Mendota, IL 22K
    7 Jake Green Pontiac., IL 21
    8 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 21R
    9 Graham Jackson Chicago, IL 51
    10 Billly Shoemaker Fairbury, IL 171
    11 Raymond Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 64
    12 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
    13 Phil Earl Bloomington, IL 2.5

    Hot Laps 1: Lineup

    00:00:00

    Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
    2 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 21B
    3 Caden McWhorter Fairbury, IL 14
    4 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22
    5 Payton Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
    6 Kelly Christman Mendota, IL 22K
    7 Jake Green Pontiac., IL 21
    8 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 21R
    9 Graham Jackson Chicago, IL 51
    10 Billly Shoemaker Fairbury, IL 171
    11 Raymond Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 64
    12 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
    13 Phil Earl Bloomington, IL 2.5

    Street Stocks

    A Feature 1

    00:21:52.567

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
    2 12 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
    3 11 Rick Thomas 23T
    4 5 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
    5 4 Matt Fabrizius Genoa, IL 615
    6 8 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5
    7 19 Justin VanDrunen Crown Point, IN 71
    8 14 Eric Boudreau Wilmington, IL 8
    9 6 Ryan Anderson Crown Point, IN 1A
    10 3 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
    11 17 Josh Hetherington Fairbury, IL 15H
    12 15 Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0
    13 21 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
    14 18 Kory Kohler Clifton, IL 21K
    15 13 Kevin Kerlin Hobart, IN 34
    16 7 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 4
    17 20 Michael Brancecum Belivedere, IL 96
    18 16 Joel Hernandez St Charles, IL 57
    19 10 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
    20 22 Benjamin Odell Marseilles, IL 36
    21 1 Andrew Funk Dwight, IL 23A
    22 9 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H
    DNS Randy Schoener Flanagan, IL 73S

    Heat 1

    00:07:25.645

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Andrew Funk Dwight, IL 23A
    2 4 Matt Fabrizius Genoa, IL 615
    3 1 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 4
    4 5 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
    5 6 Kevin Kerlin Hobart, IN 34
    6 7 Joel Hernandez St Charles, IL 57
    7 3 Justin VanDrunen Crown Point, IN 71
    8 8 Benjamin Odell Marseilles, IL 36

    Heat 2

    00:02:36.975

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 4 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
    2 2 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
    3 1 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5
    4 3 Rick Thomas 23T
    5 5 Eric Boudreau Wilmington, IL 8
    6 6 Josh Hetherington Fairbury, IL 15H
    7 7 Michael Brancecum Belivedere, IL 96
    DNS Randy Schoener Flanagan, IL 73S

    Heat 3

    00:02:27.783

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 3 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
    2 4 Ryan Anderson Crown Point, IN 1A
    3 5 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H
    4 2 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
    5 1 Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0
    6 7 Kory Kohler Clifton, IL 21K
    7 6 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77

    Qualifying 1: Lineup

    00:00:00

    Start Driver Hometown Car Time
    1 Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0
    2 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
    3 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
    4 Andrew Funk Dwight, IL 23A
    5 Kevin Kerlin Hobart, IN 34
    6 Eric Boudreau Wilmington, IL 8
    7 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
    8 Kory Kohler Clifton, IL 21K
    9 Michael Brancecum Belivedere, IL 96
    10 Ryan Anderson Crown Point, IN 1A
    11 Randy Schoener Flanagan, IL 73S
    12 Matt Fabrizius Genoa, IL 615
    13 Rick Thomas 23T
    14 Josh Hetherington Fairbury, IL 15H
    15 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 4
    16 Benjamin Odell Marseilles, IL 36
    17 Joel Hernandez St Charles, IL 57
    18 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
    19 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
    20 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
    21 Justin VanDrunen Crown Point, IN 71
    22 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5
    23 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H

    Hot Laps 1: Lineup

    00:00:00

    Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0
    2 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
    3 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
    4 Andrew Funk Dwight, IL 23A
    5 Kevin Kerlin Hobart, IN 34
    6 Eric Boudreau Wilmington, IL 8
    7 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
    8 Kory Kohler Clifton, IL 21K
    9 Michael Brancecum Belivedere, IL 96
    10 Ryan Anderson Crown Point, IN 1A
    11 Randy Schoener Flanagan, IL 73S
    12 Matt Fabrizius Genoa, IL 615
    13 Rick Thomas 23T
    14 Josh Hetherington Fairbury, IL 15H
    15 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 4
    16 Benjamin Odell Marseilles, IL 36
    17 Joel Hernandez St Charles, IL 57
    18 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
    19 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
    20 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
    21 Justin VanDrunen Crown Point, IN 71
    22 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5
    23 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H

    UMP Late Models

    A Feature 1

    00:15:55.027

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
    2 1 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
    3 5 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24
    4 9 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18
    5 4 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
    6 3 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL 9
    7 17 Mike Provenzano Grand Ridge, IN M27
    8 7 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35
    9 8 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
    10 13 Mike Chasteen Jr Peoria, IL 2
    11 16 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M
    12 6 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
    13 15 Ryan Weistart Tonica, IL 73
    14 10 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
    15 20 Roger Markham Virgil, IL 11
    16 (DNF) 12 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M
    17 (DNF) 19 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28
    18 (DNF) 14 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
    19 (DNF) 11 Lyle Zanker Rockford, IL 9Z
    20 (DNF) 18 Greg Cantrell Dekalb, IL 01

    B Feature 1

    00:03:02.249

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M
    2 4 Mike Provenzano Grand Ridge, IN M27
    3 3 Greg Cantrell Dekalb, IL 01
    4 2 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28
    5 8 Roger Markham Virgil, IL 11
    6 5 Dale Markham Maple Park, IL 3
    7 6 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56
    8 (DNF) 7 Titus Sneed Justice, IL 76
    DNS Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W
    DNS Dan Deyoung 74

    Heat 1

    00:12:04.459

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 3 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
    2 4 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
    3 2 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35
    4 6 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
    5 5 Mike Chasteen Jr Peoria, IL 2
    6 1 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M
    7 8 Mike Provenzano Grand Ridge, IN M27
    8 7 Titus Sneed Justice, IL 76
    9 (DNF) 9 Dan Deyoung 74

    Heat 2

    00:02:12.360

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
    2 3 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24
    3 1 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
    4 4 Lyle Zanker Rockford, IL 9Z
    5 5 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
    6 7 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28
    7 6 Dale Markham Maple Park, IL 3
    8 8 Roger Markham Virgil, IL 11

    Heat 3

    00:08:53.861

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL 9
    2 4 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
    3 3 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18
    4 2 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M
    5 7 Ryan Weistart Tonica, IL 73
    6 6 Greg Cantrell Dekalb, IL 01
    7 8 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56
    8 (DNF) 5 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W

    Qualifying 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
    1 11 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 0.000
    2 3 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24 0.000
    3 16 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18 0.000
    4 7 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35 0.000
    5 20 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42 0.000
    6 9 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M 0.000
    7 17 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M 0.000
    8 6 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10 0.000
    9 18 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL 9 0.000
    10 23 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 0.000
    11 1 Lyle Zanker Rockford, IL 9Z 0.000
    12 15 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 0.000
    13 25 Mike Chasteen Jr Peoria, IL 2 0.000
    14 10 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12 0.000
    15 24 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W 0.000
    16 2 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33 0.000
    17 22 Dale Markham Maple Park, IL 3 0.000
    18 8 Greg Cantrell Dekalb, IL 01 0.000
    19 21 Titus Sneed Justice, IL 76 0.000
    20 4 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28 0.000
    21 14 Ryan Weistart Tonica, IL 73 0.000
    22 19 Mike Provenzano Grand Ridge, IN M27 0.000
    23 12 Roger Markham Virgil, IL 11 0.000
    24 13 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56 0.000
    25 5 Dan Deyoung 74 0.000

    Hot Laps 1: Lineup

    00:00:00

    Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 Lyle Zanker Rockford, IL 9Z
    2 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
    3 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24
    4 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28
    5 Dan Deyoung 74
    6 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
    7 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35
    8 Greg Cantrell Dekalb, IL 01
    9 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M
    10 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
    11 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
    12 Roger Markham Virgil, IL 11
    13 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56
    14 Ryan Weistart Tonica, IL 73
    15 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
    16 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18
    17 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M
    18 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL 9
    19 Mike Provenzano Grand Ridge, IN M27
    20 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
    21 Titus Sneed Justice, IL 76
    22 Dale Markham Maple Park, IL 3
    23 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
    24 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W
    25 Mike Chasteen Jr Peoria, IL 2

    UMP Modifieds

    A Feature 1

    00:07:08.552

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
    2 1 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
    3 9 Bradley Jameson Logansport, IN 10
    4 3 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
    5 5 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
    6 6 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
    7 14 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
    8 7 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
    9 10 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 22C
    10 4 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R
    11 8 Jason Hastings Kankakee, IL 35
    12 11 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R
    13 13 Bill Roberts Jr Burlington, IA 5R
    14 17 Justin Gregory Westpoint, IN 42
    15 18 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
    16 15 Travis Kohler Morris, IL 0
    17 19 Matthew Mitchell Lafayette, IN 2M
    18 12 Dawson Cook Morton, IL 64
    19 20 Owen Wells Monticello, IN 15W
    20 16 Joey Iliff Rensselaer, IN J7

    B Feature 1

    00:03:02.659

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 5 Justin Gregory Westpoint, IN 42
    2 1 Matthew Mitchell Lafayette, IN 2M
    3 9 Garrett Jameson Royal Center, IN 0J
    4 3 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1
    5 6 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92
    6 2 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
    7 4 Todd Bates Canton, IL 49
    8 11 Brian Kidder Metamora, IL 20
    9 12 Neil Martin Grand Park, IL 88
    10 (DNF) 10 Mason Duncan Metamora, IL 32
    DNS Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, IL 11
    DNS Dave Porth Gardner, IL 25P

    B Feature 2

    00:08:12.223

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
    2 3 Owen Wells Monticello, IN 15W
    3 2 Jim Farris Odell, IL 69SR
    4 5 Kyle Laughlin Clinton, IN 192
    5 6 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
    6 12 Patrick Parsons Sheldon, IL 56P
    7 (DNF) 7 Billy Puckett Metamora, IL 18
    8 (DNF) 4 Steve Jones East Peoria, IL 10J
    9 (DNF) 11 Ryan Bildilli Indianola, IL B27
    10 (DNF) 10 Ric Trulock Braidwood, IL 42T
    DNS Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57
    DNS Alex Reid Terre Haute, IN 40A

    Heat 1

    00:05:20.984

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 3 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
    2 2 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
    3 1 Bradley Jameson Logansport, IN 10
    4 6 Bill Roberts Jr Burlington, IA 5R
    5 5 Matthew Mitchell Lafayette, IN 2M
    6 9 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1
    7 8 Justin Gregory Westpoint, IN 42
    8 7 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, IL 11
    9 (DNF) 4 Garrett Jameson Royal Center, IN 0J
    10 (DNF) 10 Brian Kidder Metamora, IL 20

    Heat 2

    00:04:50.918

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 3 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
    2 4 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
    3 1 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 22C
    4 2 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
    5 6 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
    6 8 Owen Wells Monticello, IN 15W
    7 7 Kyle Laughlin Clinton, IN 192
    8 10 Billy Puckett Metamora, IL 18
    9 5 Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57
    10 (DNF) 9 Ryan Bildilli Indianola, IL B27

    Heat 3

    00:02:26.604

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
    2 1 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
    3 3 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R
    4 5 Travis Kohler Morris, IL 0
    5 4 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
    6 7 Todd Bates Canton, IL 49
    7 8 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92
    8 6 Dave Porth Gardner, IL 25P
    9 10 Mason Duncan Metamora, IL 32
    10 9 Neil Martin Grand Park, IL 88

    Heat 4

    00:05:01.826

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R
    2 3 Jason Hastings Kankakee, IL 35
    3 1 Dawson Cook Morton, IL 64
    4 5 Joey Iliff Rensselaer, IN J7
    5 4 Jim Farris Odell, IL 69SR
    6 7 Steve Jones East Peoria, IL 10J
    7 8 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
    8 (DNF) 6 Alex Reid Terre Haute, IN 40A
    DNS Ric Trulock Braidwood, IL 42T
    DNS Patrick Parsons Sheldon, IL 56P

    Qualifying 1: Lineup

    00:00:00

    Start Driver Hometown Car Time
    1 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
    2 Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57
    3 Steve Jones East Peoria, IL 10J
    4 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
    5 Jason Hastings Kankakee, IL 35
    6 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
    7 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
    8 Matthew Mitchell Lafayette, IN 2M
    9 Todd Bates Canton, IL 49
    10 Brian Kidder Metamora, IL 20
    11 Dave Porth Gardner, IL 25P
    12 Alex Reid Terre Haute, IN 40A
    13 Travis Kohler Morris, IL 0
    14 Kyle Laughlin Clinton, IN 192
    15 Ric Trulock Braidwood, IL 42T
    16 Neil Martin Grand Park, IL 88
    17 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
    18 Justin Gregory Westpoint, IN 42
    19 Ryan Bildilli Indianola, IL B27
    20 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
    21 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R
    22 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
    23 Jim Farris Odell, IL 69SR
    24 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 22C
    25 Bill Roberts Jr Burlington, IA 5R
    26 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92
    27 Billy Puckett Metamora, IL 18
    28 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R
    29 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, IL 11
    30 Garrett Jameson Royal Center, IN 0J
    31 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
    32 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
    33 Bradley Jameson Logansport, IN 10
    34 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1
    35 Dawson Cook Morton, IL 64
    36 Owen Wells Monticello, IN 15W
    37 Joey Iliff Rensselaer, IN J7
    38 Patrick Parsons Sheldon, IL 56P
    39 Mason Duncan Metamora, IL 32
    40 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37

    Hot Laps 1: Lineup

    00:00:00

    Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
    2 Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57
    3 Steve Jones East Peoria, IL 10J
    4 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
    5 Jason Hastings Kankakee, IL 35
    6 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
    7 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
    8 Matthew Mitchell Lafayette, IN 2M
    9 Todd Bates Canton, IL 49
    10 Brian Kidder Metamora, IL 20
    11 Dave Porth Gardner, IL 25P
    12 Alex Reid Terre Haute, IN 40A
    13 Travis Kohler Morris, IL 0
    14 Kyle Laughlin Clinton, IN 192
    15 Ric Trulock Braidwood, IL 42T
    16 Neil Martin Grand Park, IL 88
    17 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
    18 Justin Gregory Westpoint, IN 42
    19 Ryan Bildilli Indianola, IL B27
    20 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
    21 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R
    22 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
    23 Jim Farris Odell, IL 69SR
    24 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 22C
    25 Bill Roberts Jr Burlington, IA 5R
    26 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92
    27 Billy Puckett Metamora, IL 18
    28 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R
    29 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, IL 11
    30 Garrett Jameson Royal Center, IN 0J
    31 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
    32 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
    33 Bradley Jameson Logansport, IN 10
    34 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1
    35 Dawson Cook Morton, IL 64
    36 Owen Wells Monticello, IN 15W
    37 Joey Iliff Rensselaer, IN J7
    38 Patrick Parsons Sheldon, IL 56P
    39 Mason Duncan Metamora, IL 32
    40 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37

    UMP Sportsmans

    A Feature 1

    00:21:19.432

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Tommy Duncan Metamora,Metamora, IL 32
    2 3 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
    3 5 Wes Odell Springfield, IL 87
    4 6 Tyler Roth Springfield, IL 20R
    5 11 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
    6 7 Blake Reid Kempton, IL 13
    7 16 Alex Wilson Fairbury, IL Z61
    8 12 Phil Moreland Assumption, IL 07
    9 10 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
    10 (DNF) 14 Eric Saltzman 421
    11 (DNF) 1 Lyndon Whitfill Fairbury, IL 21
    12 (DNF) 13 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
    13 (DNF) 8 Brendan Ramer Mendota, IL 21B
    14 (DNF) 4 Austin Friedman Forrest, IL 89
    15 (DNF) 9 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66L
    DNS Tyler Sebby Mendota, IL 64

    Heat 1

    00:10:56.910

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Lyndon Whitfill Fairbury, IL 21
    2 3 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
    3 4 Wes Odell Springfield, IL 87
    4 5 Blake Reid Kempton, IL 13
    5 (DNF) 8 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66L
    6 (DNF) 2 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
    7 (DNF) 6 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
    8 (DNF) 7 Tyler Sebby Mendota, IL 64

    Heat 2

    00:02:28.934

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 4 Tommy Duncan Metamora,Metamora, IL 32
    2 3 Austin Friedman Forrest, IL 89
    3 2 Tyler Roth Springfield, IL 20R
    4 6 Brendan Ramer Mendota, IL 21B
    5 7 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
    6 (DNF) 5 Phil Moreland Assumption, IL 07
    7 (DNF) 8 Eric Saltzman 421
    8 (DNF) 1 Alex Wilson Fairbury, IL Z61

    Qualifying 1: Lineup

    00:00:00

    Start Driver Hometown Car Time
    1 Tyler Sebby Mendota, IL 64
    2 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
    3 Tyler Roth Springfield, IL 20R
    4 Tommy Duncan Metamora,Metamora, IL 32
    5 Blake Reid Kempton, IL 13
    6 Phil Moreland Assumption, IL 07
    7 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
    8 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66L
    9 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
    10 Eric Saltzman 421
    11 Wes Odell Springfield, IL 87
    12 Austin Friedman Forrest, IL 89
    13 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
    14 Alex Wilson Fairbury, IL Z61
    15 Brendan Ramer Mendota, IL 21B
    16 Lyndon Whitfill Fairbury, IL 21

    Hot Laps 1: Lineup

    00:00:00

    Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 Tyler Sebby Mendota, IL 64
    2 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
    3 Tyler Roth Springfield, IL 20R
    4 Tommy Duncan Metamora,Metamora, IL 32
    5 Blake Reid Kempton, IL 13
    6 Phil Moreland Assumption, IL 07
    7 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
    8 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66L
    9 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
    10 Eric Saltzman 421
    11 Wes Odell Springfield, IL 87
    12 Austin Friedman Forrest, IL 89
    13 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
    14 Alex Wilson Fairbury, IL Z61
    15 Brendan Ramer Mendota, IL 21B
    16 Lyndon Whitfill Fairbury, IL 21
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Fairbury Speedway Results 8/29/15
    2. Fairbury Speedway Results – 8/5/17
    3. Fairbury Speedway Results – 5/26/18
    4. Fairbury Speedway Results – 6/30/18
    5. Fairbury Speedway Results – 6/8/19
    6. Fairbury Speedway Results – 8/3/19
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Macon Speedway Results – 7/4/20

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:25:59.292 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 4 Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL 27X 2 8 Timmy Boldrey Saint Marie, IL 5 3 18 Jeff Wallace Decatur, IL 25 4 17 Brian Burns Bethany, IL 7B 5 10 Clint Martin Ramsey, IL 54 6 7 Kevin Rench Hillsboro, IL 116 7 (DNF) 9 Johnny Nethery Palestine, IL 40J 8 (DNF) 3 Ryan...
    Read more

    Fairbury Speedway Results – 7/4/20

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6 2 10 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 21B 3 2 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36 4 13 Caden McWhorter Fairbury, IL 14 5 4 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 21R 6 11 Raymond Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 64 7 7 Payton Semmens Pontiac, IL 66 8 6 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22 9 5 Phil Earl Bloomington, IL 2.5 10 3 Graham Jackson Chicago,...
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard Scores World of Outlaws Win at Cedar Lake on CBS Sports Network

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    AS SEEN ON TV: Sheppard Dominates Cedar Lake on CBS Sports Network Historic 4th-of-July Weekend Capped with $20,000-to-win Features LIVE on CBS Sports Network NEW RICHMOND,...
    Read more

    Brad Sweet Sweeps Independence Day Spectacular In Stellar Fashion

    Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
    EVERYTHING HE NEEDED: Brad Sweet sweeps Independence Day Spectacular The reigning champion wins big on CBS Sports Network, earning his seventh win of 2020 and...
    Read more
    Previous articleBrandon Sheppard Scores World of Outlaws Win at Cedar Lake on CBS Sports Network
    Next articleMacon Speedway Results – 7/4/20

    Related articles

    Macon Speedway Results – 7/4/20

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:25:59.292 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 4 Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL 27X 2 8 Timmy Boldrey Saint Marie, IL 5 3 18 Jeff Wallace Decatur, IL 25 4 17 Brian Burns Bethany, IL 7B 5 10 Clint Martin Ramsey, IL 54 6 7 Kevin Rench Hillsboro, IL 116 7 (DNF) 9 Johnny Nethery Palestine, IL 40J 8 (DNF) 3 Ryan...
    Read more

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Farmer City Raceway – 7/3/20

    Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Gordy Gundaker, Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway victories!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:11:15.663 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 316 2 2 Tommie Seets Jr Brighton, IL 360 3 6 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 8 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 5 4 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 6 7 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 7 5 Tommy Gaither Bunker Hill, IL 14G 8 15 Chris...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Fairbury Speedway Results 8/29/15
    2. Fairbury Speedway Results – 8/5/17
    3. Fairbury Speedway Results – 5/26/18
    4. Fairbury Speedway Results – 6/30/18
    5. Fairbury Speedway Results – 6/8/19
    6. Fairbury Speedway Results – 8/3/19

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    Featured

    Pierce Collects Fourth Career Slocum 50 Victory

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    CLICK HERE FOR MIKE RUEFER'S PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT CLICK HERE FOR LLOYD COLLINS' PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT Media Contact: Billy Rock West Burlington, IA (July 3,...
    Read more

    Ashton Winger grabs Cedar Lake Speedway World of Outlaw Late model win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    By Brian Walker | July 3, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNFlRYFgNpQ&feature=emb_logo On Friday afternoon, Ashton Winger candidly admitted in conversation “I honestly might never win a World of Outlaws race. I...
    Read more

    Gordy Gundaker, Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway victories!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:11:15.663 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 316 2 2 Tommie Seets Jr Brighton, IL 360 3 6 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 8 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 5 4 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 6 7 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 7 5 Tommy Gaither Bunker Hill, IL 14G 8 15 Chris...
    Read more

    Lynn, Johnson, Eskew, & Vanapeldoorn Claim Holiday Wins At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) For the fourth night in a row, Lincoln Speedway was back at it for racing action at Logan County Fairgrounds. The July...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com