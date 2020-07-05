Johnson Snags A-Mod $3,000 as Vaughn, Royalty, Raffurty, and McCaulley also Take Central Missouri Speedway Wins!

Central Missouri Speedway

July 4, 2020

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial, honoring long-time announcer and public relations person and Central Auto Racing Boosters Hall-of-Fame announcer Tom Wilson packed the stands on Saturday evening for a thrilling night of competition.

A large field of 131 entries filed into the pit area in five divisions with 21 Pure Stocks, 17 Mod-Lites, 48 B-Mods, 16 Street Stocks, and 19 A-Mods. All total, 15 heat races, 3-Bmains, and 5 main events were completed for the 23-race program.

At the end of the night, Matt Johnson of Archie, Missouri, found himself $3,000 to the good with the A-Mod special event victory while Patrick Royalty captured the added purse money $1,500 for the B-Mods. Nathan Vaughn took the extra cash $750-to-win Street Stock. Dillon Raffurty continued his hot streak in Mod-Lite action while Richard McCaulley added himself to the CMS winner’s list in the Pure Stock class.

Pure Stock Recap, Heat Races: Spencer Reiff, Richard McCaulley, and Jared Willard crossed the line first in heat one while J.T. Carroll led Jonathan Evans and Gale Harper for heat two. Logan Headley collected the heat three victory over David Doelz and Joey Harper. Headley and Reiff began the 15-lap Pure Stock feature up front as the field set sail with Headley gaining an early lead. Carroll and Reiff ran close behind the leader for second through the first two-thirds of the race. Carroll slipped over the berm late in the race falling from contention while Richard McCaulley made his way forward to race by Headley for the lead by lap 11. In a four-lap dash to the finish, McCaulley, of Oak Grove, Missouri, captured his first-ever CMS win over Headley, Reiff, David Doelz and Jonathan Evans.

Mod-Lite Recap: Heat race wins went to Michael Raffurty bested Dillon Raffurty and Charlie Laizure in heat one with David Raffurty claiming heat two over Justin Raffurty and Tyler Furrell to begin the Mod-Lite action. Michael and Dillon Raffurty started the 20-lap Mod-Lite main at the front with Dillon assuming command from the onset. One caution slowed the field early on as the Raffurty family took over the top-five positions by the halfway point with Dillon Raffurty opening a large lead. As he’s done all season long at CMS, Dillon Raffurty went on to collect the win, his fifth in a row. David Raffurty advanced to second by race end with Michael Raffurty third, Justin Raffurty fourth and Jeff Raffurty fifth up from ninth on the grid. Special thanks to Finders Keepers for posting the extra purse money for the Mod-Lite drivers.

B-Mod Recap, Heat Races: Jon Sheets took heat one over Earl Pryor. J.C. Morton bested Kaleb Bray for heat two. In this race, Danniel Harris of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, experienced a hard crash as his car went airborne near corner number three, Harris climbed from the car under his own power and appeared to be okay. Patrick Royalty collected heat three ahead of Jake Richards with heat four going to Jeremy Lile over Dayton Pursley. Jacob Ebert claimed the final heat over Dakota Foster. Scotty Martin and Steve Clancy claimed the B-Mod wins. Kaleb Bray and Dakota Foster led the field to green for the 20-lap B-Mod main. Foster led early over Royalty and Morton. At the lap five marker, the intense battle at the front changed the running order with Royalty taking command over Foster, Morton, and Jon Sheets. Foster and Royalty ran close to the lap-seven caution. At the halfway mark, Royalty continued out front as the field slowed once again. By lap 13, Foster edged to the front over Royalty and Morton. This battle lasted right to the end as the lead trio raced hard to the finish with Royalty prevailing for his fourth win of the season. Foster finished second ahead of Morton, Sheets, and Clancy. Unfortunately, post-race technical inspection changed the outcome of the race’s final rundown. Foster was runner-up with Clancy third, Lile fourth, and Ebert fifth. Special thanks to American Masonry Construction LLC and Tetrad Building Group LLC for posting the extra purse money for the B-Mod drivers.

Street Stock Recap: Kenny Carroll of Camdenton picked up the opening heat victory ahead of Jay Prevete and Michael Mullins. Nathan Vaughn took the second and final heat over Brett Wood and Eric Hammons. Kenny Carroll and Vaughn ran side-by-side to start the $750-to-win Street Stock 20-lap main with Vaughn moving out to an early lead. By lap five Vaughn extended his lead to over three seconds over Carroll, Wood, and Prevete. A lap 11 caution slowed the field with Vaughn leading Prevete, Wood, Ted Welschmeyer, and Carroll. By lap seven, Vaughn’s lead was nearly a full straightaway as he began lapping cars in a torrid pace by lap 14. One additional caution flew at lap 16 but it wasn’t enough to keep Vaughn from collecting his first CMS win of the season in dominant fashion. Prevete emerged in the runner-up finisher in a fierce battle within the top five as Marc Carter moved from ninth to third ahead of Welschmeyer in fourth and Brett Wood in fifth. Special thanks to Marc Carter at Elite Auto Repair and D&M Plumbing for posting the extra purse money for the drivers.

A-Mod Recap, Heat Races: Tim Karrick began the A-Mod competition with a heat win over Matt Johnson and Darron Fuqua with Dean Wille collecting the heat-two victory over Dalton Kirk and Dennis Elliott. Dustin Hodges took the heat three win with Gunner Martin and Jimmy Eaton close behind. Brad Smith fought hard for the B-Main victory over Rodney Schweizer and Colson Kirk. The 35-lap, $3,000-to-win finale started with Tim Karrick and Dustin Hodges on row one. Several early cautions for debris slowed the early race pace with Hodges out front early over Fuqua and Matt Johnson. Fuqua next grabbed the lead over Hodges and Johnson while Martin and Karrick fought hard for fourth. With challenging track conditions on the slow side through the turns, Fuqua stayed at the helm until Johnson began pressuring for the lead on the low side by lap 13. The leaders were in lapped traffic by lap 16. Debris again slowed the field by lap 22. Shortly thereafter Fuqua’s hood flew up staying attached to the car but impeding his view. Fuqua maintained composure but slipped from the lead by lap 24 as Johnson assumed control. Meanwhile, Tyler Hibner marched from tenth on the grid to second in the late stages of the race as he tried to close in on the leader. Hodges, Martin, and Terry Schultz ran close for a spot in the top five. However, in the end, Johnson prevailed for the big-money victory with Hibner running a strong second. Fuqua miraculously hung on for third with Martin edging Schultz at the line for fourth.

Next up, CMS will take a week off on Saturday, July 11th and then will return to action on Saturday, July 18th when weekly racing resumes for Heartland Waste night at the races featuring A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

Pit gates will open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30. Special event pricing in effect, adult admission is $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35, regardless of age.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

July 11th – Weekend Off – No Racing!

July 18th – Race #9 – Heartland Waste Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

July 25th – Race #10 – Comfort Inn Race Night – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Plus A-Mods,

B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!) Special Event pricing in effect.

August 1st – Race #11 – Missouri Dept of Transportation and Kid’s Night at the Races! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

August 8th – Race #12 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

August 15th – Race #13 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

August 22nd – Race #14 – POWRi War Sprint League – Also running A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!) All Special Event pricing in effect.

August 29th – Race #15 – $2,000-to-Win Street Stock Showdown! Plus, AM, BM, ML, PS (Final Track Points)

A-Main Results from 7-4-20. Full results at www.centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

A-Mods, A Feature, 35 Laps

1. 1X-Matt Johnson[4]; 2. 89-Tyler Hibner[10]; 3. 87-Darron Fuqua[7]; 4. 75-Gunner Martin[5]; 5. 90-Terry Schultz[12]; 6. 1K-Tim Karrick[1]; 7. 22H-Dustin Hodges[2]; 8. 68-Dean Wille[3]; 9. 29-Dennis Elliott[8]; 10. 17K-Kyle Westerhold[23]; 11. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[15]; 12. 30-Dalton Kirk[6]; 13. 97K-Brian Johnson[14]; 14. 88-Jimmy Dowell[20]; 15. 82-David Wood[22]; 16. 10-Johnny McGinnis[24]; 17. (DNF) 11JR-Randal Schiffelbein Jr[13]; 18. (DNF) 55-Colson Kirk[19]; 19. (DNF) 17-Rod Cordon[16]; 20. (DNF) 31-Brad Smith[17]; 21. (DNF) 24JR-Jimmy Eaton[9]; 22. (DNF) 38C-Jason Pursley[11]; 23. (DNF) 7-Anthony Tanner[21]; 24. (DNF) 74-Rodney Schweizer[18].

Street Stocks, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[2]; 2. 25XXX-Jay Prevete[3]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[9]; 4. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[6]; 5. 7W-Brett Wood[4]; 6. 31-Ed Griggs[10]; 7. 30C-Clayton Campbell[7]; 8. 94-Kenny Carroll[1]; 9. 15-Shane Myers[13]; 10. 28-Andrew Roark[11]; 11. 5H-Eric Hammons[5]; 12. M20-Michael Mullins[8]; 13. 7-Brandon Hays[14]; 14. 9-Martin Mitchell[16]; 15. 09-Chad Eickelberry[12]; 16. 1-Steve Twenter[15].

B Mods, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 49-Patrick Royalty[4]; 2. 5-Dakota Foster[2]; 3. 12C-Steve Clancy[18]; 4. 05-Jeremy Lile[6]; 5. 94-Jacob Ebert[7]; 6. 14-Scotty Martin[17]; 7. 57E-Earl Pryor[11]; 8. F1-Mitchell Franklin[16]; 9. 0-Chase Galvin[13]; 10. 181-Luke Nieman[14]; 11. 7J-Jake Richards[8]; 12. 10P-Dayton Pursley[10]; 13. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[15]; 14. 17-Earl Roark[20]; 15. 96-Cody Brill[12]; 16. 19B-Kaleb Bray[1]; 17. 77-Jeff Douty[22]; 18. 28-Krew Walburn[24]; 19. 6S-Wayne Stevens[9]; 20. (DNF) 61-Sturgis Steeter[19]; 21. (DNF) 7TW-Tyler Wood[21]; 22. (DNF) 27D-Larry Drake[23]; 23. (DQ) 18-JC Morton[3]; 24. (DQ) 8S-Jon Sheets[5].

Mod-Lites, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 46-Dillon Raffurty[2]; 2. 64-David Raffurty[4]; 3. 41-Michael Raffurty[1]; 4. 75-Justin Raffurty[3]; 5. 98-Jeff Raffurty[9]; 6. 36-Travis Alexander[8]; 7. 17-Kyle Guy[6]; 8. 34-Tyler Furrell[10]; 9. 33-Kevin White[12]; 10. 111-Charlie Laizure[5]; 11. 92-Michael Everhart[11]; 12. 03-James Beebe[17]; 13. 73-Tony Kerr[16]; 14. 3X-Mark Downey[14]; 15. 15R-Jason Isabell[13]; 16. (DNF) 4K-Garrett Stonum[15]; 17. (DNF) 9-Kelly Bergstorm[7].

Pure Stocks, A Feature, 15 Laps.

1. 19-Richard McCaulley[4]; 2. 23-Logan Headley[1]; 3. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 4. 4D-David Doelz[5]; 5. 89-Jonathan Evans[6]; 6. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[11]; 7. 3B-Darrin Christy[12]; 8. 39-James Mirts[15]; 9. 28JR-Gale Harper[8]; 10. M87-Mallory Stiffler[17]; 11. 3X-Austin Story[18]; 12. 22-Dustin Dillon[21]; 13. (DNF) 94-JT Carroll[3]; 14. (DNF) 50JR-Leroy Morrison[19]; 15. (DNF) 30-Jared Willard[9]; 16. (DNF) 24-Jimmie Workman[10]; 17. (DNF) 12-Scott Martin[14]; 18. (DNF) 30K-Cameron Kelly[20]; 19. (DNF) 21-Joey Harper[7]; 20. (DNF) 2E-Steve Evans[13]; 21. (DNF) 38-Bobby Russell[16].