    Terry Phillips Wraps Up CCSDS Firecracker Nationals with Boothill Victory

    Terry Phillips – Millie Tanner photo

    CCSDS Returns to Action on July 10-11 with Doubleheader

    Greenwood, Louisiana (07/4/20) – Entering Saturday night’s COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models finale of of the inaugural Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals, it had been eight years since Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, Terry Phillips had won with the tour. However, the Missouri racer ended that skid with a $4,000 triumph in the night’s 40-lap finale.

    Phillips, who started second, overcame a battle with the New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Billy Moyer to score his third-career series win.

    “The car was pretty good,” Phillips said. “I’ve been hanging out with (Ronnie) Stuckey over here (at Black Diamond) and they’ve got us dialed in, so hat’s off to them. It’s pretty cool when you’ve got your hero (Billy Moyer) beside you on a start. I’m an old guy, but he’s still me hero. He’s older than me. I told somebody it was a total Geritol front row going on, but I think we’ve still got it.”

    Phillips victory increased the 2020 CCSDS count to 11 different winners in the first 13 series events. Only Timothy Culp and Jimmy Owens have made multiple trips to victory lane this season.

    Moyer, Jon Mitchell, Spencer Hughes, and Hunter Rasdon completed the Top 5 behind winner, Phillips.

    Also notably, there’s a new Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man atop the series standings. Missouri’s Logan Martin holds a 60-point advantage over defending CCSDS Champion, Timothy Culp for the point’s lead. Current Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year leader, Spencer Hughes sits in third with B.J. Robinson and Morgan Bagley rounding out the current Top 5 in the standings.

    The tour returns to action this coming weekend – July 10-11 – with a doubleheader in Mississippi and Arkansas. Action opens on Friday at Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi) before rolling into I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas) on Saturday night for the Will McGary Memorial.

    For more information on the facilities, please visit www.GreenvilleSpeedway.net and www.I-30Speedway.com .

    The tire rule is Hoosier 1350’s on all four corners with a LM40 right-rear option.

    The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

    For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

    COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 4, 2020
    Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals Round No. 4
    Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana)

    Feature Finish
    1)Terry Phillips 2)Billy Moyer 3)Jon Mitchell 4)Spencer Hughes 5)Hunter Rasdon 6)Morgan Bagley 7)David Breazeale 8)Brian Rickman 9)B.J. Robinson 10)Logan Martin 11)Robbie Stuart 12)Rick Rickman 13)Alex Ashley 14)David Payne 15)Brandon Hightower 16)Joe Godsey 17)Neil Baggett 18)Chad Mallett 19)Timothy Culp 20)Drew Armstrong

    DNS: Mason Jordan, Jeff Roth, Derrick Nichols, Robbie Starnes

    Entries: 25
    Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Logan Martin (14.620 seconds)
    Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Drew Armstrong
    P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Jon Mitchell
    VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer
    New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Drew Armstrong
    Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Timothy Culp
    COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer
    Lap Leaders: Drew Armstrong (1-20), Billy Moyer (21-30)

    Contingency Awards
    Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Billy Moyer (13.550 seconds)
    Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin
    Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes
    VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon
    Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley
    Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): David Breazeale
    Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman
    Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson
    Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Logan Martin
    Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Robbie Stuart
    ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman
    Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Alex Ashley
    P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): David Payne
    Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Brandon Hightower
    Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Joe Godsey
    Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett
    Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Chad Mallett

     

     

