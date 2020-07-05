Terry Phillips Wraps Up CCSDS Firecracker Nationals with Boothill Victory

CCSDS Returns to Action on July 10-11 with Doubleheader

Greenwood, Louisiana (07/4/20) – Entering Saturday night’s COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models finale of of the inaugural Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals, it had been eight years since Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, Terry Phillips had won with the tour. However, the Missouri racer ended that skid with a $4,000 triumph in the night’s 40-lap finale.

Phillips, who started second, overcame a battle with the New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Billy Moyer to score his third-career series win.

“The car was pretty good,” Phillips said. “I’ve been hanging out with (Ronnie) Stuckey over here (at Black Diamond) and they’ve got us dialed in, so hat’s off to them. It’s pretty cool when you’ve got your hero (Billy Moyer) beside you on a start. I’m an old guy, but he’s still me hero. He’s older than me. I told somebody it was a total Geritol front row going on, but I think we’ve still got it.”

Phillips victory increased the 2020 CCSDS count to 11 different winners in the first 13 series events. Only Timothy Culp and Jimmy Owens have made multiple trips to victory lane this season.

Moyer, Jon Mitchell, Spencer Hughes, and Hunter Rasdon completed the Top 5 behind winner, Phillips.

Also notably, there’s a new Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man atop the series standings. Missouri’s Logan Martin holds a 60-point advantage over defending CCSDS Champion, Timothy Culp for the point’s lead. Current Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year leader, Spencer Hughes sits in third with B.J. Robinson and Morgan Bagley rounding out the current Top 5 in the standings.

The tour returns to action this coming weekend – July 10-11 – with a doubleheader in Mississippi and Arkansas. Action opens on Friday at Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi) before rolling into I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas) on Saturday night for the Will McGary Memorial.

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.GreenvilleSpeedway.net and www.I-30Speedway.com .

The tire rule is Hoosier 1350’s on all four corners with a LM40 right-rear option.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 4, 2020

Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals Round No. 4

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana)

Feature Finish

1)Terry Phillips 2)Billy Moyer 3)Jon Mitchell 4)Spencer Hughes 5)Hunter Rasdon 6)Morgan Bagley 7)David Breazeale 8)Brian Rickman 9)B.J. Robinson 10)Logan Martin 11)Robbie Stuart 12)Rick Rickman 13)Alex Ashley 14)David Payne 15)Brandon Hightower 16)Joe Godsey 17)Neil Baggett 18)Chad Mallett 19)Timothy Culp 20)Drew Armstrong

DNS: Mason Jordan, Jeff Roth, Derrick Nichols, Robbie Starnes

Entries: 25

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Logan Martin (14.620 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Drew Armstrong

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Jon Mitchell

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Drew Armstrong

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Timothy Culp

COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer

Lap Leaders: Drew Armstrong (1-20), Billy Moyer (21-30)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Billy Moyer (13.550 seconds)

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): David Breazeale

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Logan Martin

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Robbie Stuart

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Alex Ashley

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): David Payne

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Brandon Hightower

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Joe Godsey

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Chad Mallett

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com