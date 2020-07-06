Brandon Sheppard Rolls to $20,000 Payday at Cedar Lake

Another WoO Wisconsin Doubleheader on Deck

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (07/06/20) – Brandon Sheppard led 39 laps of Saturday’s 40-lap Independence Day Spectacular at Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, Wisc.) for his tenth win of the season aboard the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis House Car.

The 27-year-old powered ahead of Cade Dillard on the second circuit and never looked back. Sheppard earned a $20,000 payday for his efforts in Saturday’s World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series event, which was broadcasted LIVE on the CBS Sports Network.

“Our season’s been really good. I think it’s been up there with last year. We haven’t had the big money wins like last year yet, but there hasn’t been many of ‘em. We’re in contention night in, night out … and right now we’re just grateful to have tracks to go to with all that’s going on in the world (with the coronavirus pandemic).”

Sheppard made a clean sweep of the night, setting the overall fast time in qualifying, winning his heat race, drawing the pole position on the grid, and eventually taking the win.

Dillard led the opening lap before Sheppard took control on lap two. On lap three, Dillard secured command once again before the caution would fly and negate his pass for the lead. On the ensuing restart, Sheppard gained the top spot for good, rolling to his fourth career WoO win at Cedar Lake Speedway. Dillard, Ricky Weiss, Dennis Erb Jr., and Jimmy Mars rounded out the Top-5.

“We really got lucky there at the beginning of the race when that (red flag) come out,” said Sheppard, who previously was victorious at Cedar Lake in 2013 (USA Nationals prelim) and ’18 (prelim and USA Nationals finale). “The bottom was still a little bit slimy when we took off there (to begin the feature) and Cade was able to get a little bit better start than I was. Luckily, I was ahead of him when we crossed the line on the second lap.”

“Then I was able to get in the line I needed to be in,” he added. “We held control the rest of the race.”

On Friday, Brandon qualified seventh overall and went on to finish second in his heat race to earn the sixth-starting spot for the $20,000-to-win feature. Following a thrilling battle with Ashton Winger over the second half of the race, Sheppard ended up with a second-place finish behind Winger at the checkered flag. Weiss, Erb Jr., and Darrell Lanigan completed the Top-5.

A unique pair of Elimination Showdowns highlighted Thursday night’s opener. A preliminary qualifying round determined the line-up for the Elimination Showdown. Racers then competed five laps before the caution would wave and the last four cars we’re eliminated, repeating until an eight-car, 8-lap battle is left to decide the $3,000 winner. Sheppard finished third in the final rundown behind Dillard and Rodney Sanders. Complete the Top-5 were Ricky Weiss and Darrell Lanigan.

Up next for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series is another Wisconsin doubleheader this weekend. On Friday, July 10, the Late Models head for Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, Wisc. followed by a Saturday, July 11 trip to the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisc.

Rocket1 Racing continues to lead the latest World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Championship Standings. To view the latest standings, complete results, and learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

