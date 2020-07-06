More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Brandon Sheppard Rolls to $20,000 Payday at Cedar Lake

    Brandon Sheppard Rolls to $20,000 Payday at Cedar Lake

    Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
    B-Shepp claimed his sixth WoO Late Model Series win of the season on Saturday night. (Tim Hunt photo)

    Another WoO Wisconsin Doubleheader on Deck

    SHINNSTON, W.Va. (07/06/20) – Brandon Sheppard led 39 laps of Saturday’s 40-lap Independence Day Spectacular at Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, Wisc.) for his tenth win of the season aboard the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis House Car.

    The 27-year-old powered ahead of Cade Dillard on the second circuit and never looked back. Sheppard earned a $20,000 payday for his efforts in Saturday’s World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series event, which was broadcasted LIVE on the CBS Sports Network.

    “Our season’s been really good. I think it’s been up there with last year. We haven’t had the big money wins like last year yet, but there hasn’t been many of ‘em. We’re in contention night in, night out … and right now we’re just grateful to have tracks to go to with all that’s going on in the world (with the coronavirus pandemic).”

    Sheppard made a clean sweep of the night, setting the overall fast time in qualifying, winning his heat race, drawing the pole position on the grid, and eventually taking the win.

    Dillard led the opening lap before Sheppard took control on lap two. On lap three, Dillard secured command once again before the caution would fly and negate his pass for the lead. On the ensuing restart, Sheppard gained the top spot for good, rolling to his fourth career WoO win at Cedar Lake Speedway. Dillard, Ricky Weiss, Dennis Erb Jr., and Jimmy Mars rounded out the Top-5.

    “We really got lucky there at the beginning of the race when that (red flag) come out,” said Sheppard, who previously was victorious at Cedar Lake in 2013 (USA Nationals prelim) and ’18 (prelim and USA Nationals finale). “The bottom was still a little bit slimy when we took off there (to begin the feature) and Cade was able to get a little bit better start than I was. Luckily, I was ahead of him when we crossed the line on the second lap.”

    “Then I was able to get in the line I needed to be in,” he added. “We held control the rest of the race.”

    On Friday, Brandon qualified seventh overall and went on to finish second in his heat race to earn the sixth-starting spot for the $20,000-to-win feature. Following a thrilling battle with Ashton Winger over the second half of the race, Sheppard ended up with a second-place finish behind Winger at the checkered flag. Weiss, Erb Jr., and Darrell Lanigan completed the Top-5.

    A unique pair of Elimination Showdowns highlighted Thursday night’s opener. A preliminary qualifying round determined the line-up for the Elimination Showdown. Racers then competed five laps before the caution would wave and the last four cars we’re eliminated, repeating until an eight-car, 8-lap battle is left to decide the $3,000 winner. Sheppard finished third in the final rundown behind Dillard and Rodney Sanders. Complete the Top-5 were Ricky Weiss and Darrell Lanigan.

    Up next for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series is another Wisconsin doubleheader this weekend. On Friday, July 10, the Late Models head for Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, Wisc. followed by a Saturday, July 11 trip to the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisc.

    Rocket1 Racing continues to lead the latest World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Championship Standings. To view the latest standings, complete results, and learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

    Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

    For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Brandon Sheppard Scores World of Outlaws Win at Cedar Lake on CBS Sports Network
    2. Brandon Sheppard earns $14,900 payday with Fayette County Speedway Summer Nationals win!
    3. Sheppard Edges Davenport To Win Night #1 Of USA Nationals Weekend At Cedar Lake Speedway
    4. Birkhofer Holds Off Sheppard for Cedar Lake Speedway Victory
    5. Sheppard Drives To Convincing World of Outlaws Late Model Series Victory On Opening Night Of USA Nationals At Cedar Lake Speedway
    6. Feger Pulls Away for Cedar Lake Win
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    DIRTcar Celebrates 10 Years of Partnership with Summit, Modified Nationals Racing

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    CONCORD, NC – July 7, 2020 – The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals tour sets sail on a milestone season Wednesday night, celebrating...
    Read more

    POWRi heading to Thunder in the Valley this weekend!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    Belleville, IL. (07/06/2020) This weekend the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micros, and the POWRi Midwest...
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard Rolls to $20,000 Payday at Cedar Lake

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Another WoO Wisconsin Doubleheader on Deck SHINNSTON, W.Va. (07/06/20) – Brandon Sheppard led 39 laps of Saturday’s 40-lap Independence Day Spectacular at Cedar Lake Speedway...
    Read more

    Macon Speedway Herald & Review 100 Rescheduled For Thursday, August 13

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (Macon, IL) Arguably the most historic and well attended event in Macon Speedway history, the Herald & Review 100, is now set for Thursday,...
    Read more
    Previous articleMacon Speedway Herald & Review 100 Rescheduled For Thursday, August 13
    Next articlePOWRi heading to Thunder in the Valley this weekend!

    Related articles

    Macon Speedway Herald & Review 100 Rescheduled For Thursday, August 13

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (Macon, IL) Arguably the most historic and well attended event in Macon Speedway history, the Herald & Review 100, is now set for Thursday,...
    Read more

    Tyler Millwood and Chris Madden Join Forces for Southern Nationals Run

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Madden to Pilot Team’s Backup Car KINGSTON, Ga. (07/06/20) – As he prepares for a run at an inaugural Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series championship,...
    Read more

    Lloyd Collins’ photos from The Bullring at the Rock Island Fairgrounds MLRA event – 7/5/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Lloyd Collins
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Brandon Sheppard Scores World of Outlaws Win at Cedar Lake on CBS Sports Network
    2. Brandon Sheppard earns $14,900 payday with Fayette County Speedway Summer Nationals win!
    3. Sheppard Edges Davenport To Win Night #1 Of USA Nationals Weekend At Cedar Lake Speedway
    4. Birkhofer Holds Off Sheppard for Cedar Lake Speedway Victory
    5. Sheppard Drives To Convincing World of Outlaws Late Model Series Victory On Opening Night Of USA Nationals At Cedar Lake Speedway
    6. Feger Pulls Away for Cedar Lake Win

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    Featured

    Veterans and Military Appreciation Night set for this Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 6, 2020) - Military members, whether active duty or veterans, always are recognized before each racing program at Lucas Oil Speedway...
    Read more

    Payton Looney Goes Back-To-Back in Bullring Bullseye 40

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Media Contact: Billy Rock East Moline, IL (July 5, 2020) - For the second time in as many nights, Payton Looney moved to the point...
    Read more

    Fairbury Speedway Results – 7/4/20

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    Wenger By A Straight Away At Fairbury By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. (7/4/20) In addition to an Independence Day firework display during intermission at...
    Read more

    Pierce Collects Fourth Career Slocum 50 Victory

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    CLICK HERE FOR MIKE RUEFER'S PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT CLICK HERE FOR LLOYD COLLINS' PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT Media Contact: Billy Rock West Burlington, IA (July 3,...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com