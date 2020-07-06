More
    Brian Brown Victorious in Both 410 and 360 Sprint Car Action at Knoxville Raceway

    Sprint Car & Midget News
    Inside Line Promotions – KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 6, 2020) – Brian Brown highlighted a doubleheader at Knoxville Raceway with a pair of feature triumphs last weekend when his team competed in both the 410ci and 360ci winged sprint car divisions.

    July 3 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa (410 sprint car) – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 3 (6); Feature: 1 (1).

    “We were able to set quick time and I think we ran third in our heat,” Brown said. “For the feature we got lucky with the draw to be on the front row. It was the same thing as the (360 feature). We ripped around there until we saw Lynton (Jeffrey). We moved down and did what we needed to do to win that one. It’s awesome for our partners to be in the limelight at the end of the night.”

    July 3 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa (360 sprint car) – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 4 (5); Feature: 1 (1).

    “We like to run our 360 a couple of times prior to the 360 Knoxville Nationals so with Knoxville Raceway putting up the bonus for sweeping both 360 races last weekend it was a good opportunity to run the 360,” Brown said. “For me, the most important thing is to stay hydrated. It’s a lot of work for Chad, Nate and dad. We had Mike come along and help this weekend. Thanks for their hard work that go into running two cars, washing two cars and maintaining two cars.

    “We qualified pretty decent and went fifth to fourth in the heat. I was able to start on the front row and get the lead in the feature. I ran around until I saw Jamie (Ball). Then I was able to hit the bottom, run my lines and get through traffic. You don’t have an opportunity at the bonus if you don’t win the first one and we did that.”

    July 4 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa (410 sprint car) – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 3 (6); Feature: 2 (6).

    “We got into third pretty decent in the feature,” Brown said. “We ran Austin (McCarl) down and then ran Justin (Henderson) down. We got into traffic and I felt like it’d play into our hands. I tried to lap a car and go off their right rear. I got over the cushion and almost crashed it and almost killed my engine. That let Kasey (Kahne) back by. At that point I figured my race would be over. We were able to have that red flag with four laps to go. I was disappointed with myself for making a mistake in the heat of the battle. I told myself either I’m going to try to win this thing or run seventh and not just settle for fourth. We were able to get by Kasey and I ran as hard as I could the last three laps. We got by Austin and then came up a nose short of winning. Congrats to Justin and his team. They are good guys and I know how hard they work.”

    July 4 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa (360 sprint car) – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (6); Feature: 24 (8).

    “We had quick time and went sixth to second in the heat,” Brown said. “With the 360 it used to be I’d run 15 or 20 360 races per year and when it’d come to the 360 Knoxville Nationals I’d have a good idea what to do. The last couple of years I’ve only run three or four 360 shows per year. Those cars are different to setup than the 410s. We were more in tune with what the car needed and it showed by setting quick time and going sixth to second in the heat. We got a really good start in the feature and it got called back. On the second start we got to fourth before something happened with the rear end. We’re not sure what happened internally. It was unfortunate. I felt like I had a good shot at winning and getting that bonus.”

    UP NEXT – Friday at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series; Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa; and Sunday at Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, Ind., with the World of Outlaws

    “We’re excited to join the World of Outlaws for a couple of races along with returning to Knoxville this weekend,” Brown said.

    SEASON STATS –

    26 races, 3 wins, 7 top fives, 13 top 10s, 18 top 15s, 18 top 20s

    MEDIA LINKS –

    Website: http://www.BrianBrownRacing.com

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianBrown21

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

    About Casey’s General Stores –

    Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Often located in the heart of its communities, Casey’s General Stores provides freshly prepared foods, quality gasoline, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey’s made-to-order sub sandwiches. Learn more and order online at http://www.Caseys.com.

    About FVP –

    FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

    The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

    FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

    SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – MSD Ignition

    Founded in 1970, MSD is one of the most recognized industry names in ignition system products, EFI products and high-performance parts. The company designs, develops, tests and assembles its entire line of ignition boxes, crank triggers, distributors, EFI systems, transmission controllers, spark plugs, coils, spark plug wires and other performance parts from its headquarters in El Paso, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.MSDPerformance.com.

    “MSD Ignition is a valued partner for our team,” Brown said. “Their ignition boxes and switches are key components. Without that spark you’re not going anywhere.”

    Brown would also like to thank Casey’s General Stores, FVP, FVP Stay Tuned, Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps, Champion Brands, Rams Racing, MC Power, Housby, Ditzfeld Transfer, Maxim Racing, J.D. Welding & Machine, Weld Wheels, Fischer Body Shop, Smiley’s Racing Products, Wolfe Eye Clinic, The Waldinger Corporation, Restless Distillery, Factory Kahne Shocks, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Lincoln Electric, K&N Filters, www.HostIowa.net, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, ATL Tanks, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem’s Helmets, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Kenny’s Components, Rod End Supply, Winters Performance Products, Cometic Gaskets, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Donovan, Hoosier Tires, NGK Spark Plugs, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Red Devil Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, 6B Apparel, Garrett Racing Engines and MSD Ignition for their continued support.

