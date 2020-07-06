More
    Macon Speedway Herald & Review 100 Rescheduled For Thursday, August 13

    Macon Speedway(Macon, IL) Arguably the most historic and well attended event in Macon Speedway history, the Herald & Review 100, is now set for Thursday, August 13. The event was originally scheduled for this Thursday, July 9 but the Summer Nationals delayed start, due to COVID-19, has pushed the event back a little over one month.

    The tour, which normally has approximately 30 race dates in about a month’s time, usually begins in mid-June and ends in mid-July. Due to the pandemic shutdown in April and May, the tour has been moved back by a month and will actually begin this week at tracks throughout the Midwest.

    Macon Speedway’s date will now be Thursday, August 13, which is part of the second phase for this year’s tour, which totals 26 races. That particular week will feature Sycamore Speedway Tuesday, Jacksonville Wednesday, Macon Thursday, Fayette County Friday, Federated Auto Parts Raceway Saturday, and Lincoln Speedway on Sunday.

    This year’s Herald & Review 100 will be the 40th held at the 1/5-mile high banked dirt oval. The first was held in 1981 with Butch Garner, of Forsyth, IL claiming the victory. Coincidentally, Garner will be honored at Macon Speedway on Saturday, July 18 for his induction into the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame.

    The August 13 event will pay $5,000 to the winner, while the overall series champion will receive $25,000. Weekly point funds will also be paid out. The DIRTcar Summit National Modifieds will also be in a competition as well as the DIRTcar Pro Mods.

    The Herald & Review 100 will see pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00. Tickets and pit passes will be sold at the gate on raceday.

    Macon Speedway has run two nights of racing so far this season, averaging well over 100 cars and good crowds. The track will be back open this Saturday, July 11 for the Fireman’s Ball & First Responders night featuring the Sportsman Topless 40 and six other classes.

    Full information available at maconracing.com.

    About Macon Speedway:

    For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and data rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

    Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

