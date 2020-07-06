Tyler Millwood and Chris Madden Join Forces for Southern Nationals Run

More
    Madden to Pilot Team’s Backup Car

    KINGSTON, Ga. (07/06/20) – As he prepares for a run at an inaugural Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series championship, Tyler Millwood is excited to announce that he’ll be joined on the tour by teammate, Chris Madden.

    “This is an exciting time for Millwood Motorsports to have Chris [Madden] joining us in an assault on the Southern Nationals tour. We have a long-going relationship with Madden. We support his career decisions, and we greatly appreciate his longtime support of our race team,” Millwood commented. “With his expertise and help we think it can help us progress to the next level with our race team.”

    Both Millwood Motorsports cars will carry primary sponsorship from Millwood Plumbing, Machine Construction and Competition Race Equipment, while Madden’s No. 44 entry will additionally have title sponsorship from Drydene Engine Oils and Greases.

    The teammates will be utilizing XR1 Rocket Chassis with support from Mark Richards. Tyler will be running a Durham Ford Racing Engines, while Chris will be utilizing a Clements Ford Racing Engine.

    “The Millwood family have gone above and beyond to support me in my racing endeavors over the past several years, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to go and race for them,” said Madden, who is a five-time Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Champion and the winningest driver in the 16-year history of the miniseries with 24 triumphs. “It also means a lot to me to be able to go out there for the next two weeks and assist Tyler as he looks to better his racing career.”

    Millwood enters the 2020 edition of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals with momentum in his corner after picking up his first win of the 2020 season on Saturday night at Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, Georgia). Millwood ran second early in the race before inheriting the lead, when front runner Michael Page broke. From there Tyler cruised to the $3,000 triumph in his familiar No. 31.

    “I was pacing myself back in the second spot around the halfway mark when he [Michael Page] broke. That gave us the lead, but I think we would’ve had a good chance to win even if he hadn’t broke. You have to be there to capitalize on those situations, and we did just that,” Millwood shared. “That win definitely gives us a much-needed shot in the arm heading into this busy stretch of racing.”

    The 2020 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series kicks off this Friday, July 10 and includes 12 races in 15 days, including the following races:

    July 10: Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, TN) – $5,300-To-Win
    July 11: Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – $10,053-To-Win
    July 13: Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – $3,500-To-Win
    July 14: I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $3,500-To-Win
    July 16: Senoia Raceway (Senoia, GA) – $3,500-To-Win
    July 17: Needmore Speedway (Norman Park, GA) – $10,053-To-Win
    July 18: Screven Motor Speedway (Sylvania, GA) – $10,053-To-Win
    July 19: Cochran Motor Speedway (Cochran, GA) – $3,500-To-Win
    July 21: Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC) – $3,500-To-Win
    July 23: Crossville Speedway (Crossville, TN) – $3,500-To-Win
    July 24: 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, TN) – $10,053-To-Win
    July 25: Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $10,053-To-Win

    For more information on the events, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com

    Additional marketing partnership opportunities with Tyler Millwood Racing are available. For more information on becoming a part of this winning team, please contact the team manager, Derek Gahring at DerekGahring@gmail.com or (770) 301-8021.

    Tyler Millwood would like to thank all of his sponsors including Millwood Plumbing, Derek Gahring Enterprises, Machine Construction, On Time Hauling, Competition Race Equipment, Penske Racing Shocks, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, Glenncast, Inc., Valvoline, Cole Perkins Media and Promotions, Fram Filtration, Autolite Spark Plugs, Allstar Graphix, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

    For the latest news, schedule updates, and other information regarding Tyler Millwood, please visit www.TylerMillwood.com .

     

     

