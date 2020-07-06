Veterans and Military Appreciation Night set for this Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

More
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 6, 2020) – Military members, whether active duty or veterans, always are recognized before each racing program at Lucas Oil Speedway during opening ceremonies. This Saturday night’s edition of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series will go a step further.

    It will be Veterans and Military Appreciation Night Presented by KOZL 27. All veterans and active military personnel, with identification, will be admitted free to the grandstand.

    There also are 27 individual seats available in one of the VIP Suites where fans can enjoy the action from air-conditioned comfort. It includes indoor or outdoor seating and access to a hostess for food and beverage service.

    To purchase a suite ticket, call McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.

    “I especially enjoy this particular weekly show as we get to show our respects to the Veterans and Military personnel of all our branches of service,” said Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton, himself a United States Navy veteran.

    “Acknowledging our military is one of our great weekly traditions at Lucas Oil Speedway, but this week they get just a little more special treat of free admission,” Lorton added. “It’s just one way of saying thanks.”

    The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be the evening’s featured class, running a special 25-lap, $750-to-win main event. The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks also will be in action – as will Mod Lites, making their first appearance at the speedway, as a special guest class.

    Mod Lite drivers are encouraged to preregister for the event on the MyRacePass link to expedite the check-in process on race night.

    In the weekly divisions, the closest points race is in the ULMA Late Models where Cole Henson of Russellville holds a 19-point lead over Larry Ferris. Johnny Fennewald, who is seeking a fourth straight track championship, trails Henson by 40 points headed into this week’s action.

    Lebanon’s Kris Jackson sits atop the USRA B-Mods by 24 points over JC Morton and Eric Turner, who share the runner-up position. Robbie Reed of Mexico leads Ryan Middaugh by 86 points in the USRA Modified division and Derek Brown, after his fourth feature Street Stocks victory of the season, is 80 points ahead of Toby Ott.

    Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

    The Frogs Signs Junior Fan Club Kids Pit Tour also continues as eight lucky kids will get to tour the pits with flagman Mike Striegel to get an up-close look at the cars and drivers. The tour will be from 5:15-6 p.m. and then the kids will get to attend the drivers’ meeting before going back to the grandstands.

    Youngsters ages 5-12 can sign up from 4-5 p.m. on the midway, next to the gift shop trailer on the south end of the midway. Parents will have to sign a waiver form allowing the kids to go into the pits for the tour.

    Admission prices:
    Adults (16 and over) $12
    Seniors (62 and over) $9

    Military/Veterans FREE with ID

    Youth (ages 6-15) $5
    Kids (5 and under) FREE

    Family pass $30

    Pit pass $30

     

    For ticket questions or information for next weekend or any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

