    Allgaier Motorsports teams with Nick Hoffman for UMP DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals

    SPRINGFIELD, IL. — With his 13th win of the 2019 DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals — doubling his Modified Nationals career wins total — Nick Hoffman became only the second multi-time titlist of the most demanding and grueling tour in the country for DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. The 27-year-old’s clinched his second career Summit Modified title, joining Mike Harrison, a six-time champion, as the only other driver with more than one championship in the tour.

    The 2020 version of the summertime favorite tour will see Hoffman in a different situation. Hoffman has been called on to fill in for Justin Allgaier in the Federated Auto Parts, Racetires.com, Allgaier Performance Parts, Elite Chassis #7 to begin the 2020 UMP modified Nationals as Allgaier has scheduling conflicts with his NASCAR schedule and commitments.

    “We’ve had some great success in the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, and it will be fun to try something a little different this summer with some lifelong friends  ” offered Hoffman, who is now a two-time DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Champion.

    “I have known Nick’s family for a number of years through the tire business, and have watched Nick grow up and mature, it will be different racing with someone other than Justin, but we look forward to having some fun” said Mike Allgaier, owner of the team.

    The team schedule will have them visiting the following tracks over the next week: 07/08 Brownstown, Speedway, Brownstown, IL., 07/09 Peoria Speedway, Peoria, IL., 07/14 Plymouth Speedway, Plymouth, IN., 07/15 LaSalle Speedway, LaSalle, IL., 07/16 Spoon River Speedway, Canton, IL., 07/17 Farmer City Speedway, Farmer City, Il..

