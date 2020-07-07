More
    POWRi heading to Thunder in the Valley this weekend!

    Belleville, IL. (07/06/2020) This weekend the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micros, and the POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints will be on tap for a two day show at the famous Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Missouri. The inaugural appearance for the Leagues, Valley Speedway presents the opportunity for two nights of back-to-back racing. Saturday, July 11th and Sunday, July 12th all three POWRi Series will be competing for the Thunder in the Valley Spectacular.

    Michael “Buddy” Kofoid of Penngrove, Calif enters with the hot hand of having won three out of his six appearances this year with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League. Kofoid, driver of the Keith Kunz- Curb Agajanian Motorsports #67 enters this weekend’s race coming off of two back-to-back wins, one coming at Lake Ozark Speedway June 13th, and Charleston Speedway June 26th.

    The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League points battle is still heating up between the driver of the #44s, Andrew Felker, who recently took over the points lead, and #3N of Jake Neuman. #00 Trey Gropp, is also in the chase with a close third place in points with 10 races already being ran this year. This 3-day race weekend will be very crucial in points, with half of the race season left.

    While the POWRi National & West Midgets will be in action both nights at Valley Speedway this weekend, the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Outlaw Micros will also be in attendance in both Friday and Saturday’s program. Harley Hollan will lead the series into action Friday and Saturday as the points leader. Only 90 points separate Hollan, and the second place, Joe B. Miller. The last time the POWRi Outlaw Micros visited Valley Speedway for Thunder in the Valley, Joe B. Miller swept the night on July 13, 2019.

    POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints will be alongside both, POWRi Midgets and Micros for Saturday’s program. Coming off of a win at I-35 Speedway June 27 and also the POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints Points leader, Stanley Kreisel out of Warsaw MO will be in attendance for Saturdays show. With only 12 races left in the season, the points battle is heating up. Stanley Kreisel leads, Brandon Smith follows in second and Chase Fischer rounds out the top three.

    Information on Saturday 7/11 & Sunday 7/12

    POWRi National, West Midget League & 600cc Outlaw Micro’s

    Pits Open – All Day

    Driver Registration – 3:30pm to 5:30pm

    Drivers Meeting – 5:45pm

    Hot Laps – 6:00pm

    Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all of the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

    Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

