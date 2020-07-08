Chris Ferguson Bags $5,000 Payday at Cherokee

Pair of Southern Nationals Events this Weekend

MT. HOLLY, N.C. (07/08/20) – For the second time this season, Chris Ferguson drove his Diff-Tran Machining No. 22 K and K Trucking/ Live Oak Aesthetic and Family Dentistry Super Late Model to Victory Lane.

Holding off a charging Ross Bailes in the closing laps, Ferguson raced to a $5,000 payday in Saturday night’s Ultimate Southeast Series, Independence Shootout at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, S.C.

“It was definitely a tough one tonight, but we got it done,” said Ferguson in Victory Lane. “We had a great battle there at the end with Ross [Bailes]. I couldn’t be prouder of this team. We had a great car all weekend and that’s definitely a result of how much hard work they’ve put into it. I also want to thank all of our great sponsors for their continued support.”

Friday night found Chris Ferguson in action at Lavonia Speedway (Lavonia, Ga.,) for the Ultimate Southeast Series-sanctioned Charlie Mize Memorial. Drawing 26 cars, Ferguson secured his spot into the opening night feature with third fastest lap in his time trial group. Clawing forward two positions in the 41-lap feature, Chris notched a fourth-place finish behind Zack Mitchell, Ross, Bailes, and Brent Dixon with Cla Knight coming in fifth.

On Saturday afternoon at Cherokee Speedway, Chris posted the second fastest time in his qualifying group behind Dennis Franklin, which positioned him fourth on the starting grid for the A-Main.

After wheeling his way to the front in the early-going, Ferguson held off a late-race charge from Ross Bailes following a caution to capture his second win of the season. Topping Bailes, Dennis Franklin, John Henderson, and Trent Ivey at the line, Chris recorded his 15th career Ultimate Southeast Series triumph.

For complete results from this event, please visit www.ULTIMATESupers.com.

This weekend, July 10-11, Chris Ferguson is set to enter a pair of Schaeffer’s Southern Nationals events, each paying $10,053-to-win. On Friday, the miniseries kicks off its 2020 campaign at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn. From there, the team will travel to Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Va. on Saturday.

More information on the events can be found at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Chris Ferguson would like to thank all of his marketing partners, including Diff Tran Machining, K and K Trucking, Keith’s Handyman Services, The Racing Warehouse, Live Oak Aesthetic and Family Dentistry, Heckles Plumbing LLC, Carolina Roofing and Gutters, Little Mountain Farm, Troy Swindell Trucking, Carver and Sons Roofing, Dirt Trackin’ App, Western Clean Up Corporation, Rosewood Assisted Living, Beaux-Tie Limousine Service, Tom Bennington, Vinson Sims Construction, Xceldyne Technologies, Schaeffers Oil, Dynamic Custom Metal Works, On Point Polishing and Detailing, DirtCarLift.com, Fox Racing Shocks, Jerico Performance Products, RM Solutions, Peach State Truck Equipment, Team Zero Race Cars, Buzze Racing, Sweet Manufacturing, Big A’s Custom Graphics, ASI Racewear, Hoosier Racing Tires by Bryan, Harkey Racing, Joes Racing Products, K&N Performance Filters, Fluidyne High Performance, Indocil Art , Frankland Rear-Ends, Bell Racing USA, Hypercoil Springs, Brinn Transmissions, Weld Racing, Go Lithium, Dynamic Drivelines, Outerwears Pre-Filters, ButlerBuilt Motorsports Equipment, All Star Performance, Motorstate, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance Systems, VP Racing, Hooker Harness, Stock Car Steel and Aluminum Inc., SRI Supplies, SRI Performance, Clements Racing Engines, Waterman Racing Components, Pro Fabrication Headers, Performance Bodies, Tadpole Fabrication, NecksGen, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

Keep your browsers pointed to www.ChrisFerguson22.com for the latest team news and updates.