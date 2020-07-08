More
    Cory Hedgecock Claims Fifth Win of the Season at Bulls Gap

    Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsTennessee
    Cory Hedgecock in Victory Lane for the fifth time this season. (Randall Perry photo)


    Team Prepares for Busy Southern Nationals Schedule

    LOUDON, Tenn. (07/08/20) – Cory Hedgecock increased his 2020 win tally to five on Saturday night with a dominating performance at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn.

    Hedgecock earned $5,000 for the Schaeffer’s Iron-Man Championship Series triumph aboard his E-Z-GO No. 23 Pace Performance/ Budget Transmissions/ Rocket Chassis/ Eagle Racing Engine Late Model.

    “The racetrack was awesome. It was racy. I could go anywhere on the racetrack and it was good,” said Hedgecock. “Dad and everything and us and everybody that’s worked on this thing has got this thing really digging. It’s in the ground good. I’m finally glad to get to more my speed of a race rather than running all the national stuff. We’ve been running really good in those also, but I’ve been very excited to get to one of these regional more so shows that I think is more my speed to see what we could do and here we are, so I’m tickled to death.”

    Drawing 23 Schaeffer’s Iron-Man Championship Series entries for the Independence 40 at Volunteer Speedway, Hedgecock secured the pole position with the fastest lap overall in time trials.

    Leading wire-to-wire, Cory finished 1.486 seconds ahead Michael Chilton, Donald McIntosh, Ryan King, and Kyle Strickler in the 40-lapper.

    For more results from this event, please visit www.CTPromotions.org.

    Cory Hedgecock and his team are preparing for an assault on the Schaeffer’s Southern Nationals tour. The miniseries will hold 12 events spread across 16 days, beginning July 10 and running through July 25.

    For a complete Southern Nationals Series schedule, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

    Cory Hedgecock would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include E-Z-GO, Pace Performance, Rocket Chassis, Five Star Hyundai, Eagle Racing Engines, K&P Used Cars, Hidden View Lake, Budget Transmissions, VP Racing Fuels, VooDoo Technology, Timeless Memories Photography, Hoosier Racing Tires, CFYA, Wells Racing Photography, Strange Oval Racing, High Velocity Heads, Crowder Small Engines, Jesel Valve Train Innovation, QuickCar, Bicknell Racing Products, MSD Ignition, CV Products, CP Pistons, Boydbilt, Ohlins Shocks, Winters Performance, Brucebilt Performance, Wiles Driveshafts, Simpson Race Products, Martel Signs, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

    Visit the team’s official website at www.CoryHedgecock23.com as well as social media outlets at https://www.facebook.com/coryhedgecock23/ and https://twitter.com/Hedgecock23 often for the latest team updates.

