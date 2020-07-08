Home Indiana Brownstown Speedway Jim DenHamer's photos from Browntown Speedway's UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals Jim DenHamer’s photos from Browntown Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals IndianaBrownstown SpeedwayDirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer Nationals July 8, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Lloyd Collins 21 photos View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View Related posts: Revised UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals Schedule DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals 2017 Schedule DIRTcar Summer Nationals Roars to Life Wednesday at Brownstown Speedway Mike Ruefer’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 6/23/18 Jim Denhamer’s photos from Peoria Speedway UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 6/13/18 Jim Denhamer’s photos from the UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Farmer City Raceway – 7/6/18 jdearing Search Latest articles Jim DenHamer’s photos from Browntown Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals Brownstown Speedway jdearing - July 8, 2020 0 Photos by Lloyd Collins Read more Tyler Erb over Pierce for Summer Nationals tour opener win at Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Speedway jdearing - July 8, 2020 0 July 8th, 2020 Feature: 1. Tyler Erb 2. Bobby Pierce 3. Mike Marlar 4. Allen Weisser 5. Kyle Bronson 6. Frank Heckenast, Jr. 7. Tyler Carpenter 8. Greg Johnson 9. Jason Jameson 10. Jason Feger 11.... Read more Mike McKinney takes opening night Summit Modified Nationals win at Brownstown Speedway! Brownstown Speedway jdearing - July 8, 2020 0 July 8th, 2020 Feature: 1. Mike McKinney 2. Nick Hoffman 3. Ryan Thomas 4. Will Krup 5. Jacoby Hines 6. Allen Weisser 7. Jordan Wever 8. Hunt Gossum 9. Cole Falloway 10. John DeMoss 11. Brayden... Read more NASCAR, INDYCAR to race on August 30 at World Wide Technology Raceway Gateway Int'l Raceway jdearing - July 8, 2020 0 ARCA Menards Series 150 will open NASCAR-INDYCAR Weekend on August 29 July 8, 2020, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, today... Read more Previous articleTyler Erb over Pierce for Summer Nationals tour opener win at Brownstown Speedway Related articles Tyler Erb over Pierce for Summer Nationals tour opener win at Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Speedway jdearing - July 8, 2020 0 July 8th, 2020 Feature: 1. Tyler Erb 2. Bobby Pierce 3. Mike Marlar 4. Allen Weisser 5. Kyle Bronson 6. Frank Heckenast, Jr. 7. Tyler Carpenter 8. Greg Johnson 9. Jason Jameson 10. Jason Feger 11.... Read more Mike McKinney takes opening night Summit Modified Nationals win at Brownstown Speedway! Brownstown Speedway jdearing - July 8, 2020 0 July 8th, 2020 Feature: 1. Mike McKinney 2. Nick Hoffman 3. Ryan Thomas 4. Will Krup 5. Jacoby Hines 6. Allen Weisser 7. Jordan Wever 8. Hunt Gossum 9. Cole Falloway 10. John DeMoss 11. Brayden... Read more Twin Twelves at Florence Speedway Friday and Saturday Dirt Late Model News jdearing - July 8, 2020 0 BATAVIA, Ohio (July 8, 2020) - With last minute schedule changes - due to COVID-19, Florence Speedway graciously took on two, $12,000-to-win events this weekend.... Read more Leave a reply Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Related posts: Revised UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals Schedule DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals 2017 Schedule DIRTcar Summer Nationals Roars to Life Wednesday at Brownstown Speedway Mike Ruefer’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 6/23/18 Jim Denhamer’s photos from Peoria Speedway UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 6/13/18 Jim Denhamer’s photos from the UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Farmer City Raceway – 7/6/18