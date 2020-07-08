NASCAR, INDYCAR to race on August 30 at World Wide Technology Raceway

More
    ARCA Menards Series 150 will open NASCAR-INDYCAR Weekend on August 29

    July 8, 2020, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, today announced a significant change to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend following schedule alterations for the NTT Data IndyCar Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Under this new format, the INDYCAR and NASCAR races both will take place on Sunday, August 30. Originally, the two groups were scheduled to compete one week earlier on separate dates. WWTR officials were able to combine both races  for one action-packed day.

    “Pulling it all together has taken three months of work with our sponsors, sanctioning bodies, local officials and staff,” said Curtis Francois, President and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway. “We know that we will still be working lots of pieces of this logistical puzzle as we prepare for the event. We are blessed with a huge outdoor grandstand capacity and open-air midways that will enable us to social distance and provide a safe, responsible and comfortable event experience for the fans who are able to attend. Every possible effort will be made to ensure that our fans will enjoy another great racing experience at WWTR.”

    The race weekend now will offer a full schedule of activity on Saturday, August 29, including INDYCAR practice and pole qualifying. The ARCA Menards Series race, originally scheduled for August 2, has moved to INDYCAR-NASCAR Weekend and will feature practice, qualifying and then the 150-mile race at 6 p.m. Both the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and Vintage Indy Registry cars are on tap throughout the day.

    Sunday, August 30, will kick off with early morning racing activity for the Indy Pro 2000 Series. The Gateway 200 powered by CK Power NASCAR Truck Series event will take place at noon. Following a brief intermission,  the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR race will begin at 2 p.m.

    “Our loyal race fans are well aware that our goal is to provide the best racing action, and value, for their entertainment dollar,” Francois added. “Despite the challenges we’ve all faced, we want to make sure that those fans who are able to attend will get the best race day experience possible in a safe environment. As technology, screening practices and sanitation to mitigate the spread continues to evolve, we will be leaders in the reopening process.  Clearly, there will be fewer fans in the stands due to social distancing, but those that are able to attend will see the greatest day of racing in WWTR history.”

    World Wide Technology Raceway has been actively involved with some of motorsports’ leading sanctioning groups to develop standards for conducting live spectator events during the pandemic. In addition, track officials have worked with local, regional and state officials to coordinate reopening plans that have benefitted tracks throughout the industry.

    A few items to note regarding the event:

    1. Due to limited seating capacity – which may change leading up to the event – fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Most likely the venue will utilize most available seating based on the adjusted seat-distancing diagrams.
    2. The Wallace Grandstand in Turns 1 and 2 will be open on Sunday, August 30, to provide additional distancing and comfort for fans. The Wallace Grandstand features additional, permanent restroom facilities and a separate entry point from other seating areas.
    3. WWTR ticket staff has undertaken extensive seat model research and will be working with same-household/family groups to provide safe distancing between parties.
    4. Fans will be required to have masks for entry into the venue. Attendees are strongly recommended to practice proper health recommendations prescribed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Masks will be required while in common areas such as restrooms, midways and concession areas or anytime six (6) feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
    5. Track personnel will conduct temperature screening at all entry points.  Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be asked to visit with on-site medical staff prior to entry into the venue.
    6. All food service locations will follow State of Illinois recommendations for outdoor dining. The concession area footprint will be changed to provide more distance between point-of-sale locations to enable attendees to spread out and avoid lines. Remote ordering and pick-up of food items will be available on race day.
    7. Increased sanitation practices will be implemented before, during and after each event. Areas that will be cleaned throughout the event include restrooms, handrails, all entrances to permanent structures, public furniture and seating areas, all rooms prior to and immediately after use, offices and kitchen areas. Our janitorial team adheres to the recommendations set forth in the U.S. EPA’s Emerging Pathogen Policy regarding cleaning disinfectants.
    8. Print-at-home, paperless ticket transactions are preferred. This will eliminate the need to stand in line to purchase tickets and it enables us to offer contact-free entry, which will be as simple as point-and- click.
    9. Clearly marked entry and exit pathways will be in place to maintain a clearer flow in and out of the venue.  Grandstand walkways will feature directional arrows.
    10. Permanent restrooms will have contact-free entry. All permanent restrooms will be well stocked with soap and a restroom attendant to ensure maximum cleanliness.
    11. Temporary restrooms will be placed throughout the venue with hand washing and/or sanitizing stations adjacent to each bank of restrooms.
    12. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the facility. These stations are mobile, which will allow us to deploy them based on event schedules and traffic patterns.
    13. Our team has been working on ways to host events properly and safely during this pandemic. All WWTR security, fire and safety, EMT and paramedic personnel have guidelines from local, regional and state public health agencies on how to recognize possible symptoms and the necessary steps to mitigate exposure to others.
    14. We are asking our customers who feel ill or believe they may be at risk to please stay home. Our track services staff will work with you on the proper steps to make sure you can come back and visit us when you are ready.
    15. Similar to the other sports and entertainment venues in the area – coupled with efforts to not rummage through personal belongings – we are moving to clear (transparent) bags (aside from coolers) for this event. It will be the fan’s responsibility to open their own coolers for inspection, but the transparent bags will help expedite entry and limit exposure during bag check.

    In an effort to accommodate fans who previously purchased tickets and need seating adjustments, the following ticketing schedule will take place:

    • July 6-12: Ticket staff will contact existing ticketholders to re-arrange seating locations and offer credits for those unable to attend.
    • July 13-26: Checkered Flag, Red Reserved and Wallace Grandstand Weekend ticket packages will go on sale at early-bird pricing.
    • July 27-August 2: Single-day Checkered Flag, Red Reserved and Wallace Grandstand tickets at early-bird pricing.
    • August 3-28: Checkered Flag, Red Reserved, Wallace Grandstand and Gray Level seating (weekend or single) on sale at advance price.
    • August 29-30: Gate pricing on all remaining available tickets.

    For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

    About World Wide Technology Raceway

    World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.

    ###

     

     

     

     

